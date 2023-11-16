Ethics in Leadership: The Best Executive Education Programs of 2024

By Pamela Martinez

Ethical leadership must be a core value in today’s business world.

Introduction

The significance of emotional intelligence among leaders has escalated in importance for organisational success. The increasing demands placed on executives create overwhelming pressures, leading to fatigue and a loss of focus on personal and organizational goals. Unethical behaviour doesn’t solely stem from inherently bad individuals in positions of power. Instead, it often evolves through a gradual process triggered by ethical dilemmas – a conflict between conflicting values. When confronted with such dilemmas, it becomes challenging to uphold our core values in the face of opposing pressures. As leaders, we hold the responsibility to cultivate an environment that reduces the likelihood of individuals within our organisation making unethical choices when confronted with moral challenges.

Doing the right thing must be more than simply a tagline. In executive education, you will develop the ability to recognise competing values within your organisation, take disparate value propositions of various stakeholders and integrate them into a coherent strategy to help them respond to a wide range of ethical challenges.

1. Mindful Leadership, Chicago Booth Business School

Increase your emotional intelligence to maximise your leadership potential. In Chicago Booth’s Mindful Leadership programme, backed by the latest research in neuroscience, participants can unleash their full potential by increasing their emotional intelligence and becoming more mindful and conscious of their thought processes. They’ll gain techniques to connect with others meaningfully and productively while reducing burnout and stress, ultimately building upon their values to become a more influential leader.

2. Behavioural Science for Ethical Leaders and Negotiators, Warwick Business School

Warwick Business School’s Behavioural Science for Ethical Leaders and Negotiators focuses on two of the most crucial ‘people skills’ in modern business: Negotiating with people and leading them. Participants will be provided with a theoretical framework for planning and analysing negotiations, as well as tips for how to get what you want while helping others get what they want too, without harming the relationship. They will also get the chance to practice hands-on negotiation with your cohort.

3. Inspirational Leadership, IMD

In today’s ever-shifting and increasingly complex business arena, the need for strong and successful leadership has never been greater. IMD’s Inspirational Leadership programme provides students with an opportunity to expand their leadership skills and enrich how they mobilise others. They will examine your leadership strengths and weaknesses and teach you how to be a more grounded leader. The program equips you with the essential tools to build strong relationships with your team, increase engagement, and shape a culture of high performance.

4. Leading and Managing Public Service Ethics Across Sectors, Asian Institute of Management

Human behaviour and decision-making play an essential role in understanding ethical actions, the role of ethical codes, whistleblower incidents, and corruption from the decay of morality within public organisations. Asian Institute of Management’s Leading and Managing Public Service Ethics Across Sectors will address public service ethics and integrity in business, government, and civil society levels of analyses for understanding the impact and role of partnership sustainable development change initiatives.

5. The Human Side of Organizations, SP Jain School of Management

Do you want your teams to be more productive and harmonious? SP Jain School of Management’s The Human Side of Organization is designed to help participants understand their leadership style and others’, and manage interaction more productively. They construct teams for productive diversity and creative dissonance and practice new skills in interaction and communication, as well as generate new initiatives to pursue post-program.

6. Leading with Ethics and Emotional Intelligence, David Eccles School of Business

Emotional Intelligence and a strong commitment to personal values are integral to effective leadership. Leaders with these skills are keenly aware of their emotions and the emotions of others, and they use those insights to lead, engage, and empower those around them. David Eccles School of Business’s Leading with Ethics and Emotional Intelligence programme will help you hone your EI and ethical decision-making skills to make a bigger impact in your organisation and become a stronger leader. Participants will Study concepts of emotional intelligence as they relate to leadership capabilities and effectiveness.

7. Authentic Leader Development, Harvard Business School

Companies need to develop leaders who exhibit high standards of integrity, take responsibility for their actions, and make decisions based on enduring principles rather than short-term expedience. In Harvard Business School’s Authentic Leader Development programme, you will uncover, analyse, and strengthen the unique characteristics that enable you to lead with authenticity and purpose and become the type of outstanding leader you most admire. Participants can develop greater confidence in their capabilities and recognise and address their blind spots as a leader.

Conclusion

The best leaders are authentic leaders – people whose inner compass guides their daily actions and enables them to earn the trust of subordinates, peers, and shareholders. Through these programs, you can develop the ability to lead through challenging dilemmas and competing values to promote ethical decision-making.

About the Author

Pamela Martinez is a writer for The European Business Review. She is dedicated to crafting timely blog pieces about business acumen, changing leadership dynamics, emerging finance and technology trends, global breakthroughs and how these spaces intersect from a millennial’s perspective. She also works as an editor and content strategist and the sister publications of The European Business Review.