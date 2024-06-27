Leading Mobility Stakeholders Gather in Riyadh for GEMTECH Forum 2024

Riyadh, 26 June: Saudi Arabia’s Premier mobility event, Global EV & Mobility Technology Forum (GEMTECH), will open its doors to global and regional mobility stakeholders in less than three weeks at Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center(RICEC). The Show will host a topnotch conference and cutting edge expo featuring an outstanding speaker lineup, delivering insightful keynotes, and world class exhibitors, unveiling their sustainable urban mobility solutions & innovations to a global audience.

The 2 day event will mark a significant step towards a greener and more efficient future for urban transportation, bringing together international policymakers, institutions, NGOs, corporations, companies, and start-ups to network, showcase latest offerings, foster dialogue and collaboration. With the tremendous response from the entire value chain including participation of renowned speakers, exhibitors & sponsors, media partners & association and hundreds of participating companies, this event is poised to be a game-changer in the realm of mobility.

The event will serve as an ideal ground for global visionaries to share deep industry insights, share groundbreaking ideas, and facilitate the transfer of knowledge about an all electric, autonomous and connected future. Notable figures who will be present at the show include Rusty Russell, Executive Director of Mobility, Red Sea Global | Faisal Sultan, Vice President and Managing Director, Lucid | Mark Notkin, Chief Innovation Officer, Head of Electromin, Petromin Corporation | Mohammed Al-Musawa, Head of E-Mobility, ASX E-Mobility | Alex Gilbert, Head of Energy and Electrification, Commercial Development,Transport for London | H.E. Balázs Selmeci, Ambassador, Embassy of Hungary, Riyadh along with other influential names.

The world-class expo will be another main highlight at Global EV & Mobility Technology Forum, providing an unrivalled opportunity for OEMs, mobility pioneers, tech solution providers & startups to showcase their cutting-edge solutions and breakthrough innovations in front of industry leaders, government dignitaries, and potential partners eager to explore the future of mobility with expertise to drive businesses forward.

Amidst enthusiastic engagement from the entire value chain, the meticulously curated conference agenda and extensive event scope have already captured significant interest from leading media outlets and associations. Esteemed organisations such as ELAADNL, CHARGING INTERFACE INITIATIVE (CHARIN), AVEE, CLEAN ENERGY BUSINESS COUNCIL, ASX E-MOBILITY, CIRCULAR ECONOMY COMPANY, EYE OF RIYADH, GEARSME, ARAB TIMES NEWS, ELECTRIVE, EYE OF DUBAI, MOTORY.COM and more are attending the show, ensuring that the reach and impact of Gemtech’s event will reach a global audience.

The Global EV & Mobility Tech Forum promises to provide a dynamic event experience to all the participants by facilitating interactive panel sessions, critical deliberations, 1-2-1 business meetings, and startup pitch programs, creating unparalleled networking opportunities with thousands of global and national stakeholders in the mobility sector. Over the course of two transformative days, this premier event will unite visionary leaders and industry pioneers to explore cutting-edge innovations and drive the future of mobility. Attendees will have a unique opportunity to connect with global ministries, CEOs, and experts, exchanging ideas and strategies to shape the next generation of electric vehicles and mobility solutions.

Get your Free full-access delegate pass at https://gemtechforum.com/register/visitor-pass/