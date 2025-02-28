Kellogg Executive Education Launches AI Strategies Program to Empower Business Leaders

As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes global industries, business leaders must harness its potential to stay competitive. Kellogg Executive Education has introduced the AI Strategies and Applications for Leaders online program, equipping executives with the skills to automate processes, enhance decision-making, and drive business growth.

According to the Microsoft & LinkedIn 2024 Work Trend Index, 91% of Indian corporate leaders believe AI adoption is critical for staying ahead, while PwC India reports that 54% of organizations have already integrated AI into operations. Forbes Advisor India projects that AI could contribute $500 billion to India’s GDP by 2025.

The 12-week program, starting on March 27, 2025, offers live expert sessions, hands-on exercises, and real-world case studies, covering AI applications across industries such as finance, healthcare, and retail. Participants will gain insights into Generative AI tools like Gemini, Sora, and TensorFlow and develop strategic AI frameworks.

Designed for C-suite executives, senior managers, and technology professionals, the program provides a structured approach to leveraging AI for business transformation. With AI set to revolutionize industries, leaders who embrace it now will position themselves at the forefront of innovation.

