AIREC, an AI-driven humanoid robot, is being tested in Tokyo as a potential solution to Japan’s growing elderly care crisis. In a recent demonstration, the 150-kilogram (330-pound) robot gently placed a hand on a man’s knee and shoulder, rolling him onto his side—a maneuver used to prevent bedsores and assist with diaper changes.

Developed by researchers at Waseda University with government funding, AIREC is designed to support Japan’s aging population amid a severe caregiver shortage. The country, which has the world’s oldest population, is struggling to fill jobs in the nursing sector, with only one applicant for every 4.25 positions available.

“Given our highly advanced aging society and declining birth rate, we will need robots’ support for medical and elderly care,” said Shigeki Sugano, a professor leading AIREC’s development.

Japan’s demographic challenges are intensifying. By the end of 2024, all members of the country’s post-war baby boom generation had turned at least 75, increasing the demand for care services. Meanwhile, the number of babies born in 2024 fell for a ninth consecutive year, reaching a record low of 720,988.

To address the shortage, some facilities are incorporating technology, including small interactive robots for entertainment and sleep-monitoring sensors to reduce nighttime staffing needs. However, fully functional humanoid robots remain in development.

Sugano cautioned that while humanoid robots like Tesla’s Optimus are advancing, those intended for caregiving require higher precision and safety standards. AIREC, capable of assisting with sitting up, dressing, and household tasks, is not expected to be commercially available until 2030, with an estimated cost of 10 million yen ($67,000).

Despite the promise of AI-driven care, human caregivers remain skeptical about full automation. “If robots can understand each patient’s individual needs, they could have a future in direct care,” said Takaki Ito, a caregiver at elderly care provider Zenkoukai. “But I don’t think robots can replace human touch. A future where humans and robots work together is more realistic.”

As Japan explores solutions, including hiring more foreign workers, experts warn that technological advancements will need to accelerate to prevent the crisis from worsening in the years ahead.

