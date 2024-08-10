Sustainable Development

India is the best-represented nation in the 2024 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, showcasing its universities’ significant contributions to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Notably, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences rank in the top 10 for SDG 7 (affordable and clean energy). JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research leads globally for SDG 3 (good health and well-being). This remarkable performance highlights India’s commitment to sustainable development and the improving quality of its higher education system, positioning it as a global leader in academia and sustainability.

Related Readings: