If you’re looking for the best Ignition Casino bonus, use the code CASINO125 to get

That said, below is a full rundown of the deposit casino bonus codes you can use at Ignition:

BESTGAMES125 : Ignition casino welcome bonus delivering a 125% match bonus.

IGWPCB150 : The best Ignition bonus code if you use crypto. You are eligible for the Ignition casino welcome bonus of up to $3,000 at a 300% match rate. The deposit bonus code is split into two parts: a 150% match bonus of up to $1,500 for casino games and a 150% match bonus of up to up to $1,500 for poker. 25x wagering requirements apply.

IGWPCB100 : The Ignition casino welcome-bonus code for fiat users. You are granted a 200% match bonus of up to $2,000 split into one 100% match bonus of up to $1,000 for casino games and another 100% match of up to $1,000 for poker games. The wagering requirements are 25x.

Ignition is universally hailed as one of the top online destinations for poker players seeking multi-million-dollar GTD poker tournaments.

We decided to put this online casino to test and see what it scored based on our strict set of benchmarks.

We also dove deep in search of the latest Ignition bonus codes to make your online gambling journey the best possible.

But first, let’s check out some of the other top-tier promo codes you can use at online casinos so you have a clear image of what’s out there.

>> Click here to visit Ignition Casino

Online Casino Bonus Codes Similar to Ignition Bonuses

Best Red Dog Casino Bonus Code : WAGGINGTAILS – Claim a 5-tier welcome bonus package of up to $12,250 at a 225% match rate with 35x rollover requirements.

Best Super Slots Casino Bonus Code : CRYPTO400 – Grab a 400% match Bitcoin casino bonus for new users of up to $4,000 with 48x rollover requirements.

Best Slots.lv Casino Welcome Bonus Code : HELLOESLOTS200 – Join Slots.lv and claim a 200% match first deposit bonus of up to $1,000.

How to Redeem Ignition Casino Bonus Codes

5 minutes are all it takes to redeem the Ignition promo codes and join any poker room or online casino. Here is the best way to do it.

1. Create Your Ignition Casino Account

Use our link to visit Ignition Online Casino and click the Join button.

In the registration form, provide all the needed info. Make sure your password is strong for extra safety and that you can access the phone number you entered (it will be used for account verification).

Agree to the T&Cs and click the Register button.

2. Verify Your Ignition Casino Account

The online casino will send a verification code to the phone number that you provided upon registration.

Enter the code on the online gambling site and your Ignition casino account will be verified. You can now log in.

3. Make the First Deposit and Claim Your Ignition Signup Bonus

Head over to the Ignition Cashier and select the payment method you wish to use. Enter the sum you wish to deposit and make the payment.

Claim the first deposit bonus cash from your Ignition bonus code.

You can now enjoy online gambling.

What Are Ignition Casino Bonuses?

Casino bonuses are special offers that casinos give to their players. They can come in many different forms, such as free spins, deposit match bonuses, or even no-deposit bonuses.

Ignition offers these bonuses as well to convince as many players as possible to join the site. In most cases, these bonuses will have wagering requirements attached to them, which means that you’ll need to gamble a certain amount of money to claim your bonus winnings.

Below are some of the most popular types of casino bonuses.

No Deposit Bonuses : These are bonuses that don’t require you to make a deposit to claim them. However, they will usually have much smaller bonus amounts and higher wagering requirements attached to them. Currently, you won’t find no-deposit bonus codes at Ignition casino.

Free Spins Bonuses : These bonuses give you a certain number of free spins on specific slot games. Usually, you’ll be able to keep any winnings that you make from your free spins, but there may be some wagering requirements attached.

Deposit Match Bonuses : As the name suggests, these bonuses will match your deposit up to a certain percentage. For example, a 100% deposit match bonus up to $500 means that you’ll get an extra $500 in bonus money if you deposit $500 of your own money. If you use crypto at Ignition Casino, you can claim the Weekly Boost promo, which is a 100% match deposit bonus of up to $1,000 in Ignition bonus funds.

Welcome Bonuses: Welcome bonuses are given to new players when they sign up at a casino. They usually come in the form of a deposit match bonus, but some casinos also offer no-deposit welcome bonuses. The Ignition welcome-bonus promo for crypto users is a 300% match of up to $3,000 split into two parts for casino games and poker games.

Loyalty Bonuses : Loyalty bonuses are given to players who regularly play at a casino. These bonuses can come in many forms, such as cash-back offers, free spins, or even exclusive VIP treatment. Looking at Ignition promotions, the online casino offers players to collect Ignition Miles from playing casino games on the site.

Casino Bonus Codes : Bonus codes are special codes that you can use to claim casino bonuses. In most cases, you’ll need to enter the bonus code when you make your deposit to claim the bonus. One of the best Ignition deposit bonus codes is “ CASINO125 ,” which grants you a 125% match deposit bonus at a 125% match rate .

Mobile Casino Bonus : The best online casinos award players who use the casino on mobile with multiple bonuses. The Ignition Casino app is limited to poker games and all the bonuses from the desktop mode are readily available to mobile users.

Referral Bonuses : Many online casinos will give you bonus funds for referring other players to the platform. The Ignition Referral Bonus will grant you up to $100 per referral buddy at a 200% match rate, plus an additional $25 for crypto users.

Why Do Casinos Like Ignition Offer Bonuses?

Ignition Casino, like other online casinos, offers bonuses to attract new players and to keep existing players happy. The competition among online casinos is very fierce, so casinos need to offer generous bonuses to stand out from the crowd.

Bonuses also give players the chance to try out new games and features that they might not otherwise have tried. For example, a free spins bonus could let you try out a new slot game without risking any of your own money.

Am I Eligible for the Best Casino Bonuses at Ignition?

To be eligible for the best casino bonuses at Ignition, you’ll need to be a new player or an existing player who hasn’t yet made a deposit. Some bonuses, like the welcome bonus, are only available to new players.

Other bonuses, like the Ignition reload bonus, are only available to existing players. The Weekly Reload promo, on the other hand, is available to new and existing players.

To claim most bonuses at Ignition, you’ll need to use a bonus code. You can find these bonus codes on the Ignition website or by searching for them online.

Other terms apply too. You will need to be 18 or older to join the online casino. You also need to gamble from a country that is not restricted.

What it means to be a new customer on the gambling site applies to your IP address. That means that if someone from your household has claimed the Ignition welcome bonus, for example, you will not be eligible to claim it yourself despite technically not being the person who claimed the promotion.

The gambling site retains full right to terminate your Ignition casino account if you provide false personal info or data that differs from the credit card info that you submitted. Cheating or abusing the welcome bonus in any way will get you permanently banned.

Ignition Casino Bonus Terms & Conditions

When searching for the best Ignition bonus codes, you need to dive into the Terms & Conditions to see what’s legit and what isn’t.

Apart from the usual requirements – being 18 or older and being a new customer from an IP address that wasn’t used to create an account at the online casino site – some of the key points from the Ignition Casino T&Cs include:

The minimum deposit required to claim the welcome bonus is $20.

The wagering requirements are 25x, meaning that you have to play through the bonus funds 25 times to claim your bonus winnings.

The max cash bet per wager for casino games is 20% of the amount you deposited.

Not all casino games contribute equally towards the wagering requirements. Here’s how it works:

Slot games and specialty games contribute 100% Table games contribute 20% unless otherwise stated Video poker games, blackjack, Reels & Wheels XL contribute 10% Single-Deck and Double-Deck Blackjack, baccarat games, and all roulette games contribute 5% Craps, live casino games, Hot Drop Jackpots, ThunderCrash, and Gold Rush Gus don’t contribute. If you’re looking for the best live casino bonus, Ignition casino offers a special promo for live dealer games from time to time.

Wagering Requirements at Ignition Casino

All bonuses at Ignition casino come with wagering requirements. A wagering requirement is the number of times you have to play through a bonus before you can withdraw your winnings.

Most bonuses at Ignition casino carry a 25x wagering requirement. That means that you have to play through the bonus funds 25 times before you can withdraw your bonus winnings.

For example, if you deposit $100 and get a $100 bonus, you’ll need to wager $2,500 before you can withdraw your bonus winnings.

Some promotions have different rollover requirements, of course. The Weekly Boost, for example, which grants new and existing users a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 every week, has 35x playthrough requirements.

Quick Ignition Casino Review

Pros :

Multi-million-dollar GTD poker tournaments

250+ casino games from over a dozen providers

3 dozen live dealer games

$3,000 Ignition casino welcome bonus package

Operational since 2016

Low wagering requirements for bonuses

Ignition Miles loyalty program

24/7 support

Crypto-friendly, 24-hour payouts

Dedicated poker app

Cons :

No e-wallet banking

Lacks sports betting

Not easy to find customer support contact info

Ignition Casino has been in business since 2016 and operates under the Curacao eGaming License. It stands out by offering a top-tier poker experience to new and existing players.

Quality of Casino Games: 4.7/5

Ignition offers over 250 casino games from a dozen providers, including industry giants like RTG, Rival, and Betsoft. You can enjoy an impressive selection of slots, table games, video poker games, and even live dealer tables.

Apart from exceptional poker tourneys, some of our Ignition Casino favorites include Cash Bandits and Platinum Lightning Deluxe.

Ignition doesn’t feature sports betting just yet, so if you’re into that, you’ll have to find the best sports betting sites elsewhere.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.8/5

The Ignition casino welcome-bonus package is interesting because it covers slots and poker. If you opt for cryptocurrency, you can claim up to $3,000 in bonus money split into two even parts:

A 150% match deposit bonus of up to $1,500 for casino games

Another 150% boost up to $1,500 for poker

The wagering requirements are 25x and the poker bonus funds are claimed in $1 increments through the Ignition Miles. This bonus makes Ignition one of the best BTC poker sites in the industry.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Speed: 4.8/5

Ignition is a crypto-friendly online casino. New and existing players can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum, or take the fiat route and opt for credit cards or vouchers.

Crypto transactions are handled within 24 hours with 0 fees attached.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.9/5

The Ignition website is fully optimized for mobile devices. You can enjoy a large portfolio of casino games on the go, as well as use the same bonuses and payment methods.

The customer support team is available 24/7, but the only way to get in touch with them is by entering the FAQ section and clicking “No” on the question asking if the presented info was helpful.

From there, you can access the live chat, email, or dive into the Ignition Community Forum. Ignition Casino is also active on Twitter and Instagram.

Banking Options at Ignition

Below is a full list of banking methods that new and existing players can use at Ignition casino:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Litecoin

Ethereum

Tether

Vouchers

Visa

MasterCard

AMEX

Tips for Using Ignition Bonus Codes

When using Ignition bonus codes, there are a few things to keep in mind:

Make sure you read the Terms and Conditions before claiming a bonus . This will ensure that you know what you need to do to withdraw your winnings.

Pay attention to the wagering requirements. These determine how many times you need to play through your bonus funds before you can withdraw them.

Use the bonus code when prompted. Don’t forget to enter the code when making your deposit or you won’t get the bonus.

Check out the Ignition casino games that contribute to the wagering requirements. Not all games will count equally, so choose wisely. Slot games are your best bet.

The poker bonus is claimed in $1 increments through the Ignition Miles by entering the poker room and playing games.

Stay on the lookout for new bonus codes. New promo codes pop up frequently at Ignition, so stay in the loop and claim as much bonus cash as you can.

Mistakes to Avoid When Using Your Ignition Bonus Code

People make mistakes when playing at many online casinos. So even if you found the best Ignition bonuses to match your style, here are a few things to avoid while gambling:

Don’t provide fake personal info : Gambling sites will require you to verify your identity before allowing you to withdraw your winnings. So if you provide fake info, you might not be able to collect your winnings.

Don’t abuse the welcome bonus : Some people create multiple accounts to claim the welcome bonus more than once. This is called bonus abuse and it’s something that gambling sites are always on the lookout for. If you’re caught abusing the bonus, your account will be terminated – no exceptions.

Don’t forget to read the terms and conditions : Every bonus at Ignition casino comes with a set of rules. If you don’t follow them, you’re risking having your account banned.

Don’t try to cheat : Ignition casino has a strict policy against cheating and abusing promotions. So if you get caught doing it, your account will be banned and you’ll forfeit your winnings.

Don’t forget to set your budget limit s: Gambling can be addictive, so it’s important to set limits for yourself.

Exclusive Bonus Codes and Unique Promotions at Ignition Casino

The promos on this gambling site go beyond the Ignition casino bonus codes. Here are some of the other options you can use.

1,000 Crypto Weekly Boost : If you’re a crypto user, every Monday you can claim a deposit bonus of up to $1,000 at a 100% match rate. You need to have made a casino deposit in the last 90 days and the playthrough requirements are 35x.

$2,500 Weekly Poker Freerolls : If you’re Chrome Level or higher in Ignition Miles, you are eligible for a weekly Tourney Ticket for the casino’s weekly $2,500 poker freeroll. The promotion kicks off on Thursdays at 9:05 PM ET. The max number of entries per tournament is 7,000.

Ignition Referral Bonus : Ignition casino awards you a 200% match boost of up to $100 per referral buddy once they made their first deposit on the site. The number of referrals is not limited and the casino will throw in an extra $25 per referral if crypto is used.

$200 Royal Flush Bonus : If you get the mighty Royal Flush when playing Texas Hold’Em Poker, you will score a 50x payout going up to $200. The wagering requirements are 0x. Ignition Casino only requires that both pocket cards have been used and that the player’s hand won the pot.

$1,000 Bad Beat Bonus : Say a four-of-a-kind or stronger hand has somehow beaten your hand of aces full of kings. You can recover from this devastating blow more easily at Ignition Casino because the site will grant you a 100x Bad Beat Bonus that goes as high as $1,000.

Are There Ignition Casino No Deposit Bonus Codes Available?

At the moment, you won’t find Ignition no-deposit bonus codes in the site’s catalog. However, Ignition regularly updates its latest casino bonuses, so stay in the loop with the Ignition Promotions page for the latest goodies and Ignition promo code offerings.

Can I Use Bitcoin at Ignition Casino?

Yes, you can use Bitcoin at this casino site. Ignition is a crypto-friendly online casino and Bitcoin is not the only cryptocurrency accepted. You can also use Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. It’s also one of the best Tether casinos around.

If you want to use it to deposit or withdraw money, you can do so by going to the “Cashier” page and selecting Bitcoin from the list of available payment methods.

Also, Ignition incites users to use Bitcoin. Payouts are significantly faster for crypto withdrawals and the Bitcoin bonus for new users has a 50% stronger match rate. There is also a Weekly Boost Bitcoin bonus you can check out every Monday.

Ignition Loyalty Program and VIP Bonuses

Ignition has a loyalty program called Ignition Miles that allows you to collect loyalty points just by playing games at the online casino.

You can redeem the Ignition Miles points for cash bonuses at any point, and there are 8 levels of the VIP program to climb, starting from Steel and going up to the Diamond tier.

When you wager $1, you will score a different amount of Miles depending on the games you opted for. Here’s how it works:

Specialty games award you 10 loyalty points for every $1 wagered.

Slot games attribute 3 Miles per wagered dollar.

Video poker, Reels & Wheels XL, and Thundercrash contribute 1 per $1 wagered.

Table games contribute 0.5 Miles per wagered dollar.

In the poker department, cash games contribute 15 Miles per dollar of rake, tournaments contribute 15 Miles per dollar of fees, and Jackpot Sit & Go delivers 1.5 Miles per $1 of buy-in.

The higher you climb on the loyalty ladder, the better the redemption rate. The Steel level, for example, will give you $1 for 2,500 Miles, while the Diamond level sits at 1k Miles for $1.

We Checked Other Ignition Casino Reviews So You Don’t Have To

Whichever online casino we review, we make sure to check unbiased customer reviews to get a better sense of what the casino is really like. We found that people rate Ignition casino highly for its games collection, bonuses and promotions, and fast payouts.

Compliments were also given for the casino’s helpful customer support team, while complaints include lack of e-wallet banking and how tricky it is to find the contact details.

Ignition Casino Bonus Codes – FAQs

What if I Forgot To Enter Ignition Casino Bonus Codes?

Whether you forgot to enter Ignition casino bonus codes or simply decided not to, all you have to do is contact customer support and ask them to add the bonus to your account.

Where Can I Find More Promo Offers for Ignition Casino?

As always, all promotions currently available at Ignition Casino can be found on the casino’s Promotions page. However, if you want to stay in the loop for exclusive bonus codes, don’t hesitate to revisit this page as we update the content regularly.

What Is the Best Bonus Code at Ignition?

The best Ignition casino bonus code is IGWPCB150. It applies to cryptocurrency users and grants you a total 300% welcome bonus of up to $3,000 divided into two equal parts for casino and poker games. This is easily one of the best Bitcoin casino bonuses you’ll ever come across with.

Do Ignition Bonus Codes Expire?

Strictly speaking, no. However, we recommend that new and existing players redeem their Ignition promo code offers as soon as possible as some of them are time-sensitive.

Wrap-Up: Are You Still Looking for the Best Ignition Casino Bonus Codes?

Let’s sum it up! Ignition is a great online casino and to get the most from the available deposit bonuses, these are the codes to look out for:

CASINO125 : Get a 125% match deposit bonus for casino games.

BESTGAMES125 : The best Ignition casino bonus for casino titles, granting a 125% match bonus.

IGWPCB150 : Use this bonus code if you’re a crypto player. It will grant you a two-part 300% bonus for casino and poker going up to $3,000.

IGWPCB100 : The best Ignition casino bonus code for new fiat players. You will score up to $2,000 at a 200% match rate divided into two equal parts for casino and poker bonus money.

Whichever deposit bonus codes you opted for, we urge you to gamble responsibly. Don’t hesitate to call the National Gambling Helpline or check many of the free gambling addiction resources available online. Stay safe and enjoy online gambling!

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: