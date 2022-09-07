Crypto casino sites are all the rage these days. That said, many Bitcoin casinos are plagued with impossibly difficult bonuses.

What’s more, plenty of Bitcoin casino reviews neglect the fine print in hopes of conning their readers with sweet talk and sales jargon.

Unlike the competition, we don’t hold back – casino players looking for unbiased information should stick around. In this Bitcoin casino bonus review, we discuss the pros and cons of our top-rated deposit bonuses.

Bitstarz earned our top spot this time around, but you’d be well-served with any of our top picks!

Best Bitcoin Casino Bonus Offers:

Bitstarz : Up to 5 BTC + 200 free spins welcome package

mBit : 175% deposit bonus up to 5 BTC + 300 free spins

7Bit : 177% first deposit bonus up to 5 BTC + 77 free spins

KatsuBet : 111% welcome bonus up to 5 BTC + 111 free spins

Punt : 10 no deposit free spins every day for 10 days

Ignition : Casino & poker welcome bonus up to $3,000

Red Dog : 320% match bonus for slot games

Super Slots : 400% crypto bonus up to $4,000

BetOnline : 100% crypto bonus up to $1,000 for sports betting

Las Atlantis : 320% slots bonus for new sign-ups

1. Bitstarz – Best Bitcoin Bonus Overall

Deposit bonus of up to 5 BTC

200 free spins included

Welcome free roll of up to $1,000

50% Monday reload bonus

Wednesday Free Spins

Bitstarz’s leading deposit bonus tips the scales for new sign-ups. You can get a piece of the action with BTC, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, or Dogecoin!

Before you do anything else, be sure to verify your email address with Bitstarz. They’ll give you 20 free spins (no deposit) for your trouble.

They’ll double your first deposit up to 1 BTC, and you’ll get 180 free spins delivered over your first 9 days as a registered player. Your extra spins are delivered in batches of 20, and you’ll have to burn through one batch every 24 hours to keep your bonus active.

You can deposit as little as 0.001 BTC to claim Bitstarz’s match bonus and free spins. You can also redeem 4 BTC in reload bonuses over your next 3 transactions, provided you deposit a minimum of 0.002 BTC for each.

Players will have 7 days to meet the wagering requirements, and you should mostly spend your time playing video slots. All table games, video poker games, live casino games, and Bitstarz-exclusive titles count 5% of each wager towards helping you cash out.

You can bet a maximum of 0.0015 BTC per wager without invalidating your bonus winnings.

With the exception of progressive jackpot games, all their classic reels contribute dollar-for-dollar towards your playthrough.

2. mBit – Best Crypto Casino Deposit Bonus for Free Spins

300 free spins on your first deposit

175% deposit bonus up to 5 BTC

0.005 BTC minimum deposit

mBit is giving high rollers incredible value for their money. It’s a bitcoin casino but it’s also known as one of the best Dogecoin casinos around. You can redeem their leading welcome bonus using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, USDT, or Ethereum. There is one catch – you’ll need to deposit 0.005 BTC (or its currency equivalent) to claim mBit’s full bonus.

If you’ve got what it takes to bet big; mBit will match your first deposit by 175% all the way up to 5 BTC. As if this bonus package weren’t generous enough, they’ll give you 300 free spins to use across tens of their most popular slot machines.

You’ll receive 50 free spins every day for your first 6 days with the site. Notably, you’ll need to burn through 50 free spins every 24 hours in order to keep your bonus active. Aside from this, you’ll have 7 days to meet mBit’s wagering requirements and cash out.

Casino players are permitted to wager a maximum of 0.003 BTC at once, which should give high-stakes bettors the edge they need to beat the clock. Additionally, mBit’s bonus funds are only valid to use across their 3,000+ classic slots.

Their selection of live dealer games, online tables, and specialty titles don’t contribute anything towards your playthrough, so they’re off-limits until you meet mBit’s bonus requirements.

3. 7Bit – Best Online Bitcoin Casino Bonus Code

177% welcome bonus up to 5 BTC

77 deposit spins on Platinum Lightning Deluxe

Bitcoin bonus code SPINBONUS

Minimum deposit of 1 mBTC

You can claim 7Bit’s high-powered welcome bonus using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, ETH, and Bitcoin Cash. Then, use the bonus code “SPINBONUS” to get a hefty slice of free crypto.

New sign-ups can deposit as little as 0.0001 BTC to get their hands on this unbeatable offer.

You’ll score a 177% match bonus worth up to 5 BTC, but the fun doesn’t stop there! New players will also receive 77 free spins to use on Platinum Lightning Deluxe (96.29% RTP), a very popular online slot game with exciting bonus features and fantastic gameplay.

When this machine is at its hottest; it delivers platinum payouts worth up to 8,888x your line bet. That said, you’d better hope you get lucky because your free spins winnings are attached to steep wagering requirements.

You can only cashout up to 0.005 BTC from your free spins winnings. On the bright side, their actual deposit match presents less of a challenge. Plus, your bonus funds aren’t attached to cashout limits.

You’ll have 14 days to burn through your bonus spins, meet 7Bit’s rollover requirement on your bonus funds, and cash out your earnings. You can place maximum bets worth up to 0.0005 BTC until your bonus period expires.

All slots (excluding jackpots) contribute 100% towards your playthrough; while all other games contribute just 5% towards helping you cash out.

4. KatsuBet – Fantastic Bitcoin Bonus With Low Minimum Deposit

$20 (currency equivalent) minimum

111% deposit bonus up to 5 BTC

111 free spins for Aztec Magic Deluxe

KatsuBet gives their new sign-ups the best of both worlds, and they don’t require an exorbitant upfront deposit. You can claim this bonus using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. While they do offer a credit-card-friendly deposit match, you’ll only get up to $1,500 in bonus funds.

When you deposit with Bitcoin, KatsuBet will credit your account with a 111% deposit match worth up to 5 BTC. You’ll also get 111 free spins to use on Aztec Magic Deluxe (96.96% RTP).

This Aztec-themed slot machine boasts industry-leading win rates across five reels and 15 pay lines, and max bets are limited to 0.0001 BTC until you clear your bonus.

You can deposit a minimum of just $20 or 0.001 BTC to get started, so you won’t have to break the bank to redeem KatsuBet’s ultra-generous welcome package.

Let’s get down to the fine print. You’ll have 14 days to meet their wagering requirements and withdraw your winnings, but you’re limited to earning a maximum of 0.005 BTC from your free spins. On the bright side, their bonus match is free from any cashout limits.

Excluding jackpot games, all their slots contribute 100% towards your playthrough. All online table games and specialty titles contribute 5% of each wager towards helping you cash out, but live casino games are off-limits.

5. Punt Casino – Best Bitcoin Casino No-Deposit Bonus

No deposit required

100 free spins available

10x wagering requirements

Cashout limit of $100

If you’re here to get something for nothing, read on! Use the bonus code “OWEN10” upon registration and you’ll claim 10 free spins off the bat. You’ll also receive 10 free spins every day for the next 9 days. In total, you’re guaranteed 100 free spins in exchange for your loyalty.

You can receive your free spins winnings through Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin; but you can only withdraw a maximum of $100 after clearing Punt’s 10x wagering requirements. To that end, you’ll have to burn through 10 free spins every 24 hours to keep your bonus active.

While you can play through 200+ classic reels with your extra spins, don’t expect to spin for gold here. Progressive jackpot games, Banana Jones, and Fish Catch are off-limits until you clear Punt Casino’s bonus requirements.

When you decide to pull the trigger and stick around, this crypto casino makes it worth your while. Use the promo code “PUNTNEW” with your first Bitcoin deposit to claim their 150% match up to $1,500.

As an added bonus, you’ll get 500 free spins to use with your favorite classic slot games. You’ll have to meet 30x playthrough requirements for slots, keno, scratch cards, and bingo. That said, all table games are subject to higher wagering requirements.

On the bright side, there are no cashout limits to worry about!

6. Ignition – Best Bitcoin Deposit Bonus for Poker Players

150% casino match up to $1,500

Identical 150% poker reload bonus

25x wagering requirements

$20 deposit minimum

Players looking to squeeze more from their online gaming experience should consider Ignition’s generous casino and poker deposit package. You’ll claim up to $3,000 in bonus funds when you make your first two deposits using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, LTC, ETH, or Tether.

Credit card, NeoSurf, and voucher depositors can get in on the action, but they’re limited to claiming a maximum of $2,000 in poker and casino funds.

Make your first crypto deposit of $20 or more to claim Ignition’s 150% casino match up to $1,500. This portion of your bonus is attached to 25x wagering requirements, and you’ll have 30 days to beat the clock.

Maximum wagers are limited to 20% of your original deposit amount.

Slots and specialty games contribute 100% towards your playthrough, while table games contribute 20% of each wager towards helping you cash out. Video poker and blackjack contribute 10%, while specialty variants of blackjack and roulette contribute 5%.

Live dealer games, craps, and Gold Rush Gus are off-limits until you clear your bonus.

You can also score a 150% poker match worth up to $1,500 and use your bonus funds to play cash games in Ignition’s 24/7 poker room!

While your poker bonus funds are unlocked incrementally, you’ll rake back $1 for every 30 “Ignition Miles” earned.

7. Red Dog – Best BTC Welcome Package for Slot Games

320% Slots Bonus

$20 deposit minimum

35x wagering requirements

Cashout limits apply

Red Dog Casino is giving away a high-percentage, high-limit welcome bonus for slots enthusiasts. Use the bonus code “REDCOIN” with any of your first 5 deposits to qualify! You can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Bitcoin Cash to get your hands on this generous bonus package.

They’ll match your first deposit by 320%, giving you triple what you started with. You can fund your account with anywhere between $20 and $1,000, but high rollers will get the better end of this deal. You can only withdraw 20x your original deposit, no matter how much you win.

That said, if you’re looking to spend some serious money, you can walk away with a maximum of $20,000 in winnings. You’ll have 21 days to meet Red Dog’s 35x wagering requirements and cash out, but dedicated players will almost certainly beat the clock with room to spare.

Excluding progressive jackpots, you’ll have free reign over 150 high-RTP slots. All your spins will contribute 100% of each wager towards your playthrough, and you can wager a maximum of $10 without voiding your bonus winnings.

You can also use your funds to play keno, scratch cards, specialty titles, and board games. Although table games and live dealer options are off-limits, Red Dog knows their audience well.

If you’re here to gamble with hundreds of high-RTP slots, give Red Dog a new home!

8. Super Slots – High-Percentage Crypto Casino Bonus Offer for High Rollers

400% crypto bonus up to $4,000

Max win cap of $10,000

$20 deposit minimum

Use the bonus code “CRYPTO400” when you deposit with crypto. It’s one of the best tether casino sites that support 16 other coins including Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin. Super Slots will quadruple your first deposit of $20 or more.

That’s right – you’ll score a 400% crypto bonus worth up to $4,000!

You can use your bonus funds to spin through 255 classic slot machines, play hundreds of online table games, and take a swing at their collection of specialty titles. That said, you can’t play any live casino games until you clear their bonus requirements.

Progressive jackpots excluded, all slot spins contribute 100% of each wager towards your playthrough. Draw High-Lo and 3-Card Rummy fork 20% of each bet towards helping you beat the clock, but most table games and all video poker games contribute a mere 10%.

Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, Pai Gow, Red Dog, Pontoon, and Casino War only contribute 5% of each bet towards Super Slots’ bonus requirements. You can’t play craps or Ride’m Poker until your bonus period expires.

You’ll have 30 days to meet Super Slots’ wagering requirements and cash out. On that note; you’re limited to withdrawing a maximum of $10,000 from your bonus winnings. It’s hard to find high-percentage bonus offers like these, but you should be warned.

9. BetOnline – Best Bitcoin Deposit Bonus for Sports Betting

100% crypto sports bonus

Get up to $1,000 in free bet credits

14x wagering requirements

$20 deposit minimum

This one’s for all the sportsbook vets out there.

Use the bonus code “CRYPTO100” with your first sportsbook deposit of $20 or more. BetOnline will credit your account with a 100% match bonus worth up to $1,000 in free bet credits! You can get a piece of the action using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and 14 other cryptocurrencies.

You can use your bonus funds to wager across 25+ mainstream and specialty sports markets. NBA games, UFC matches, Rugby Union tournaments, cricket, darts, snooker, tennis, soccer, football, and golf are just a handful of your available options.

There are very few stipulations attached to this bonus, but we’ll go over the fine print.

Firstly, you’ll have 30 days to meet BetOnline’s 14x wagering requirements. This should give you plenty of time to find competitive money lines! Secondly, you can’t use your bonus to play casino games, stake in-play wagers, or bet on horse racing events.

There are no cashout limits in place. So long as you satisfy BetOnline’s bonus requirements within a month, you’ll get to keep every penny you earn. Additionally, you get to choose how much you’re willing to wager – say goodbye to artificially imposed betting limits!

If you’re looking for a tried-and-true sportsbook bonus with lenient wagering requirements, it’s impossible to go wrong with BetOnline.

10. Las Atlantis – Excellent Bitcoin Casino Bonus for Exclusive Casino Games

320% Slots Bonus

$20 deposit minimum

35x wagering requirements

Cashout limit of 20x deposit

Las Atlantis is home to 200+ exclusive slots, courtesy of Realtime Gaming (RTG). Players in search of new and exciting reels to spin through should consider their 320% Welcome Bonus! It’s known as one of the best Ethereum casinos but you can also redeem their slots bonus using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash.

Register with the code “OCEANCOINS” on your first 5 crypto deposits. Like their sister site Red Dog, Las Atlantis will credit your account with a 320% match bonus. You can deposit just $20 to qualify, but you should try to get as close to their $1,000 maximum as possible.

Unfortunately, no matter how much you win, you’re only allowed to withdraw 20x the amount of your original deposit. As you inch closer to Las Atlantis’ max threshold, you give yourself breathing room to collect a worthy profit.

With the exception of progressive jackpot machines, their over 200 exclusive reels contribute dollar-for-dollar towards your playthrough. You can also use your bonus funds to play scratch cards, board games, specialty titles, and keno for the same return.

Keep in mind that you can wager a maximum of $10 per spin (or game) without voiding your bonus.

You’ll have a full 3 weeks to meet Las Atlantis’ 35x wagering requirements and discover their hidden treasures, but we doubt you’ll need to run out the clock. With hundreds of high-RTP slot machines at your disposal, anything is possible!

How We Chose the Top Bitcoin Casino Bonus Offers

Bonus Versatility

In this Bitcoin casino review, we prioritized deposit bonuses that cater to every player’s gambling preferences. Whether you’re here to spin through slots, play live casino games, or wager on sports; we’ve got you covered.

Minimum Deposit Required

We gave special attention to bonus packages that won’t put a dent in your wallet. Short of giving you something for nothing, our best crypto casinos offer accessible betting minimums. You can get a piece of the bonus pie for as little as $10 or $20 upfront.

Cashout Limitations

The best Bitcoin casinos don’t stifle your earning potential. We gave a higher ranking to crypto casinos that let you keep every penny you earn.

Wagering Requirements

Throughout the gambling industry, high wagering requirements are a sign to stay away! To that end, we prioritized exclusive bonuses with forgiving playthroughs. You won’t have to work double shifts at the casino to beat the clock on time.

Best Bitcoin Casino Bonuses – FAQs

What is A Bitcoin Casino Bonus?

A Bitcoin casino is a crypto-friendly casino that lets you play online gambling games with cryptocurrencies – and claim BTC casino bonuses.

You can fund your casino account, claim deposit bonuses, and receive your winnings with Bitcoin and numerous other digital currencies.

Many cryptocurrency casinos are compatible with fiat payment options. For example, casino sites like Bitstarz and Ignition go the extra mile to accept and payout via credit card, e-wallet, and bank wire transactions.

Can I Get Bitcoin No-Deposit Free Spins?

Yes, you can! Punt Casino is running the best free spins no-deposit bonus right now. You’ll get 10 free spins every day for your first 10 days as a registered player. In total, you’ll have 100 free spins at your disposal without dropping a dollar into your casino account.

While there is a cashout limit of $100 attached to your free spins winnings; we have no room to complain about Punt Casino’s 10x wagering requirements. If you’re looking for some free entertainment that gives casino players the opportunity to win real money, Punt fits the bill.

Why Should I Redeem Crypto Casino Bonuses?

Unlike traditional online casinos, the best crypto casino sites promote enormous deposit offers with low wagering requirements. Additionally, our top picks offer provably fair games that give you a fighting chance to win big.

You should redeem crypto bonus codes because you’ll have the opportunity to win real money with a minimal deposit upfront.

Plus, online gambling is way more fun when you’re spending the casino’s bonus money.

Which Online Casino Has the Biggest Crypto Welcome Bonus?

mBit Casino lists the biggest welcome bonus we’ve seen. Taking no half measures in either department, they’ll give you a 175% match bonus up to 5 BTC with your first deposit. Additionally, you’ll receive 300 free spins to use across a range of their online slots!

Although their deposit minimum is admittedly steep, you get what you pay for.

With no cash out limits anywhere in sight, mBit’s deposit bonus is geared towards high rollers looking to walk away with a significant profit.

What is the Best Bitcoin Casino Bonus Available?

Bitstarz offers the best crypto welcome package on the market. They’ll double your first deposit up to 1 BTC, but they’re just getting started. As an added bonus, you’ll receive 180 free spins to use across tens of Bitstarz’s most popular slot games.

Additionally, they’ll give you 4 BTC in reload bonuses with your next 3 deposits.

Bitstarz lists reasonable wagering requirements across the board, so you won’t have to work too hard for what you’re owed.

Comparison of the Top 10 Bitcoin Casino Bonus Offers

Bitstarz : Bitstarz will double your first deposit up to 1 BTC and give you 180 free spins to boot.

mBit : mBit is giving away a 175% first deposit bonus worth up to 5 BTC, and 300 free spins make this deal even sweeter.

7Bit : Use the bonus code “SPINBONUS” to claim 7Bit’s 177% deposit bonus up to 5 BTC. You’ll also get 77 free spins for Platinum Lightning Deluxe .

KatsuBet : Use the bonus code “DELUXE111” with your first Bitcoin deposit to claim Katsubet’s 111% match bonus up to 5 BTC + 111 free spins for Aztec Magic Deluxe .

Punt : Use bonus code “OWEN10” to redeem Punt Casino’s free spins (no-deposit) bonus. You’ll get 100 free spins over your first 10 days with the site.

Ignition : Make your first Bitcoin deposit to claim the best BTC poker site’ s 150% casino bonus up to $1,500. If you’re ready for a reload bonus, deposit again to claim their identical 150% poker match.

Red Dog : Use bonus code “REDCOIN” to claim Red Dog’s premier 320% Slots Bonus.

Super Slots : Use bonus code “CRYPTO400” to quadruple your first Bitcoin deposit up to $4,000.

BetOnline : You can redeem BetOnline’s leading sportsbook match using the bonus code “CRYPTO100” with your first Bitcoin deposit. They’ll double your bankroll up to $1,000.

Las Atlantis: Claim Las Atlantis’ 320% first deposit bonus using the bonus code “OCEANCOINS”.

How to Claim a Bitcoin Online Casino Bonus

If you’ve never gambled with Bitcoin casinos, you might be wondering how to get started. Using Bitstarz as our example, following our step-by-step guide will get you up and running in minutes.

1. Create A New Casino Account

Head over to Bitstarz’s homepage or click this link .

Click “Sign Up”

Enter your email address

Create a username and password

Select your preferred cryptocurrency

Tick the “I Agree” checkbox

Click “Sign Up” again

2. Verify Your Email With Bitstarz

Check your primary inbox

If needed, check the “spam” and “promotions” folder

Open Bitstarz’s verification email

Click “Confirm My Account”

3. Claim Your First Deposit Bonus

Click “Deposit”

Enter a deposit amount of 0.006 BTC or more

Click “Play With ___ mBTC + 180 Free Spins”

Copy Bitstarz’s private deposit address

Transfer crypto to your casino account

Click “I’ve Made The Transfer” once finished

Yes, it’s really that easy to claim Bitstarz’s generous deposit bonus and go to town with 4,000+ provably fair casino games!

Have Fun Using the Best BTC Casino Bonuses!

If you’re looking for a break from traditional online casinos, our best crypto gambling sites are here to answer your prayers. They offer huge bonuses, forgiving wagering requirements, and an unbeatable selection of exclusive casino games.

For players on the fence, we’d recommend going with Bitstarz. They earned our top spot for their 5 BTC Welcome Package, complete with 180 free spins and minimal cashout limits.

As you might expect, the best Bitcoin deposit bonuses won’t last forever. Get your slice of the bonus pie before it vanishes forever.

No matter which bonus codes you redeem, have fun and gamble responsibly!

