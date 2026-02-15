Awkward moments at work are unavoidable. This article outlines seven common situations and shows how calm, clear behaviour helps you respond effectively.

There are many amazing, entertaining movies where someone can turn back time, revisit or undo a moment by saying something different. And although we understand this is fiction, we might wish sometimes that we could rewind a moment in time so we could change what we have done or said to create a better outcome.

Awkward situations aren’t easy in the moment. When they catch us off guard, stress can pull us into the situation so quickly that clarity comes only afterwards. The good news is that we can prepare ourselves for the unexpected. Here are seven awkward situations you’re likely to face at work and how to handle them.

1. Someone asks you a question and you don’t know the answer

It’s important to realize that you are a human. You can’t know everything, so be kind to yourself. Don’t be startled or try to talk your way out of it. Just kindly let the other person know you don’t know the answer or depending on the situation explain that you will look into it and provide them with an answer soon.

2. You say something and the room goes quiet.

You might have said something that lands wrong. It could be a sensitive topic you addressed or a joke that doesn’t land. You might even have had something wonderful to say but the way you delivered it was just off. A lot of people are scared by the silence in the room and might overexplain why they did what they did.

The best way is to verbalize what you’ve noticed. Don’t hide behind your discomfort and say nothing, but step up to the plate and verbalize your well observed effect. “That didn’t land as I intended.” Or: “That didn’t come out the way I meant to. My apologies.”

3. You need to give an unexpected presentation

Breathe, stay calm. Nerves will get you nowhere. Find out your audience, find out the time you have to present and give yourself some guidance with one sentence. What is it that I would like to get across if I could only say 1 line. Let that message and context guide your posture, pace and presence.

4. You have to give negative feedback

There are many effective steps to give feedback but 2 things stand out. Make sure you are specific in your feedback (don’t make it vague or with absence of facts) and give the feedback as soon as possible. A lot of people avoid the feedback for days or even weeks and sadly the longer it’s postponed, the less effective it becomes. Be specific, be kind and be helpful. Describe the behaviour and its effect and be considerate in how you say it. Make sure you focus on your non-verbal communication like eye-contact and a warm voice.

5. Someone is going on and on in a meeting

Sadly, if a chair doesn’t do what they are supposed to do we have ineffective meetings. A lot of people stay quiet when someone keeps talking. They may not interrupt or say anything out loud, but their inner voice often shows up through nonverbal communication like an eye roll, a raised eyebrow or a small smirk that gives away what they’re really thinking. The most effective step is to address it through the chair and suggest moving on in the agenda. If no one is leading, you can step in yourself. Interrupt kindly, summarise what has been said and redirect the conversation: “So if I understand you correctly, you’re suggesting we focus on X.” Then invite another voice: “Claire, what’s your take on that?” Or you say: “Sorry to interrupt but I think we are running out of time, so I suggest we move on to the next topic.”

6. You have no idea what someone means when explaining something

Many workplaces use abbreviations and terms that aren’t always explained, especially when you’re new. But even experienced colleagues often assume shared understanding when there isn’t any. It could be about terminology but also about a project or solution to a problem that’s being explained as if everyone already knows the context.

That assumption creates gaps and inefficiency. No one wants to be the person who admits they’re lost, so people nod along while quietly hoping someone else will speak up. That’s exactly why it helps to pause and ask what’s really meant. Often, others feel relieved you’ve said out loud what they were quietly wondering too and probably didn’t dare to ask.

7. Emotions happen

Whether it’s you yourself who shows some tears, or a colleague, a lot of people feel awkward when they cry. But tears are just a form of communication. If you let it happen it will pass. If you try to hold it back, it will get worse. You don’t have to apologise excessively. Just give yourself some space. If it’s you yourself, you could ask for a moment to recuperate, if it’s someone else you could ask what they need in this moment. It could be some water or a tissue but usually it’s just some time and silence. Be there for the other person and don’t try to fix things.

Conclusion

With all of these awkward moments the most important thing is to stay calm and give yourself some time to choose a strategy. The calmer you are the more chance you will have to choose behaviour that gives you an effective outcome.

The realisation that we’ve all had these moments in life might help you to see it as less awkward. Because usually awkwardness isn’t the problem. Avoidance is.