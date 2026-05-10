Stepping into difficult dialogues allows organizational leaders to transform potential conflict into a powerful catalyst for long-term cultural resilience and growth.

In a rapidly shifting global landscape, many executives view social and political discourse as a landmine to be avoided at all costs. However, dismissing “controversial” topics creates a vacuum of leadership that can erode trust and psychological safety. By reframing these challenges as opportunities for connection, organizations can move beyond rigid, scripted management toward a more agile and authentic leadership model.

Navigating the B.A.N.I. Era of Business

In recent years, sociologists have argued that our society resembles a B.A.N.I. world—one that is Brittle, Anxious, Non-linear, and Incomprehensible. As such, one of the increasingly fraught activities that leaders are grappling with in that environment is how to talk about so-called “controversial” social dynamics and business practices without creating undue angst, unrest, and controversy. Yet, that framing is the reason why leaders have failed in this endeavor. Too many leaders see controversy as something to avoid rather than to embrace. If we want our leaders to be transformational, then we have to give them the tools to negotiate difficult topics in a confident, agile, and adaptive way.

Previously, leaders were faced with technical challenges, or problems that simply required the application of a pre-existing solution. In those scenarios, leadership was replicable, scripted, or predictable. As such, leaders invoked a “heads down” approach that only focused on commodification or so-called operational issues. Yet, when managers had to solve new-age problems, they lacked the ability to respond to the challenges—and the employees—of the modern day. Those managers lacked the skill to respond to adaptive challenges, or problems for which there was no clear, discernible, or universal solution. Dealing with controversial topics is one of the adaptive challenges that leaders must learn to embrace in order to succeed in the current business landscape.

The Shift from Technical to Adaptive Leadership

To be sure, there are a number of dynamics that may be difficult or challenging, whether we’re dealing with an urgent client project, a dysfunctional team, or an underperforming employee. Moreover, in the B.A.N.I. era, there is the unavoidable situation where a leader may have to address social or global events that are impacting the organizational ecosystem, including one’s employees, clients, or community stakeholders. Should we ask our leaders to run and hide to avoid “difficult” situations, or do we ask them to meet the moment and rise to the challenge? Hopefully, we adhere to the latter and use these occasions, no matter how difficult they are, to cultivate leadership and demonstrate our organizational values.

Organizations consist of human beings and by our nature, human beings are complex, multi-layered, and ever-evolving. Therefore, engaging with people, no matter if the conversation is related to benefits, a performance review, the prospect of a promotion, or a polarizing topic requires a level of flexibility, acuity, and innovation that goes beyond the simple “plug and play” strategies that are so easy to deploy. If we approach controversial topics with courage, care, and thoughtfulness, then we can generate ecosystems that are dynamic, courageous, and affirming. Yet, if we approach the exercise with a fatalistic or cynical approach that suggests that conversations about difficult topics will inevitably be controversial, insolvable, and intractable, then we are setting our leaders up for failure.

Cultivating Courage Through Organizational Values

The contentious events in our world, whether they be operational, social, or political, are teachable moments for organizations to build more courageous leaders if they act intentionally. The first recommendation is to keep your finger on the pulse of the organization. The reason that many leaders are ill-equipped to address controversial issues is because they have failed to properly or timely assess the mood or energy within their organization. As a leader, it is incumbent on you to develop a practice where you consistently observe, notice, and reflect on behaviors, attitudes, and sentiments within the organization.

Talk to your employees. Make space for heartfelt conversations. Check-in with your people to see how they’re doing. Engaging your stakeholders in a thoughtful way will help you collect data, gauge where people are, and understand what issues need to be addressed in a timely and thoughtful manner. This proactive approach prevents the “blind spot” phenomenon where leaders are blindsided by internal unrest that has been simmering beneath the surface for months. By the time a topic becomes “controversial,” the opportunity to lead has often already begun to slip away.

Contextualizing the Issue and Framing Opportunity

Next, you must contextualize the issue and frame the opportunity properly. If your internal stakeholders are grappling with a contentious topic, use it as an opportunity to reiterate and reinforce organizational values such as inclusion, resilience, and empathy. If your employees are having difficulty staying focused and grounded due to polarizing or disruptive events in the social landscape, creating the space for difficult conversations could serve as a means of preventing burnout and promoting self-care, particularly when a certain segment of your employees are experiencing social hardship.

Remember: it’s not a matter of if your employees will face social burdens but when. Organizations that showcase mindfulness, awareness, and social responsibility are also supporting emotional fitness, psychological safety, and belonging. Organizations that embrace difficult conversations will not only equip their leaders with transformational leadership skills but generate greater loyalty and commitment from their stakeholders. In turn, those same stakeholders will see the organization not just as their employer, but as a haven for their professional and personal wellbeing, which is essential for retention in a volatile market.

Building Leadership Competencies for the Future

Finally, build leadership competencies. Coach your leaders to enhance their leadership skills and improve their performance by learning how to navigate difficult conversations. Many of your managers and supervisors may be avoidant leaders who don’t have the tools to listen, engage, and foster dialogue. Those leaders who have practiced navigating stressful situations and tough conversations will be well-versed to conduct similar conversations when the stakes are higher, especially if similar conversations need to happen with a high-value client, a senior executive, or a cross-functional peer.

The key is to champion a growth mindset where leaders use difficult moments to grow, learn, and evolve. When leaders are trained to view these moments as “reps” in a gym rather than threats to their authority, the entire culture shifts from one of fear to one of curiosity. This evolution is what separates stagnant companies from those that can pivot during a crisis. By investing in the “soft skills” of dialogue, you are actually strengthening the hard infrastructure of your company’s operational resilience.

Conclusion: Reframing Controversy as Growth

In conclusion, a difficult conversation is only difficult if the participants lack the skill, preparation, and know-how to navigate them successfully. When difficult situations arise (as they most surely will), it is critical that organizations help leaders hone their adaptive leadership practice and develop their muscle for addressing those challenges head-on. Those organizations that reframe “controversy” as “opportunity” and leverage difficult situations to develop strong leadership competencies are those who will endure for the long haul. In a B.A.N.I. world, those organizations that prime their leaders to be brave, adaptive, nimble, and insightful will corner the market on leadership and sustainable success.

Key Takeaway: By reframing controversial topics as opportunities for adaptive growth rather than risks to be avoided, organizations can develop resilient, transformational leaders who foster high levels of trust and long-term psychological safety.

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