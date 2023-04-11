How do I Find out if Someone is Working Two Jobs?     

In most cases, employees are not required to tell their employers they also work elsewhere. It can be challenging to identify if someone is working two jobs even if you suspect it. Here are some signs your suspicions might be correct.

They mention two different workplaces

One of the most apparent signs that someone is working two jobs is that they talk about two different workplaces. Listen to what the person says about their work, and if they mention more than one job, it is likely that they are working two jobs.

Check their LinkedIn to see if anything suggests they’re working a second job. If you look them up with a search engine, an unusual name might come up in a company announcement as a new hire. This is a sure way to find where someone works.

LinkedIn is a rich source of info

Let’s say you hired someone and sent them a connection request on LinkedIn. However, they didn’t respond. Eventually, you find they never added the new job to their profile on the social medium.

Sudden silence on social media

They might be taking a break or using that as an excuse to conceal multiple employment. If other red flags subsequently emerged, being quiet on social media could have been the first.

They don’t answer messages

Remote teams use tools like Slack, Asana, and Basecamp to share information or ask questions that need quick answers. If someone takes hours to respond, it’s another red flag.

This is especially true if their status is active on the app, but they don’t respond for extended periods.

They’re often out sick

If an employee suddenly starts taking sick leave very frequently, they might have started a second job.

They are frequently tired or exhausted

Working two jobs is no easy feat, and it can be exhausting. If someone is working two jobs, they are likely to be tired and worn out most of the time. Look out for signs of workplace fatigue, such as yawning, rubbing their eyes, or appearing lethargic.

Many missed deadlines

They’re constantly missing deadlines and delivering subpar work to boot. This is highly suspicious, particularly if they’ve been onboarded and had time to settle in.

While you shouldn’t jump to conclusions, do give your employee feedback and offer to help them improve their performance. If the tendency continues and other red flags exist, they might have a second job.

They always seem busy

People who work two jobs have a lot on their plate, and they are likely to be very busy most of the time. If you notice that they are always on the go, it could be a sign that they are working two jobs.

They miss meetings

If your employee is making a habit of missing meetings, you should be concerned. Meetings are an occasion to find solutions to problems, get work done, present new features, etc. Missing too many of them can affect an employee’s ability to do a good job.

If they have a second job, they can’t help but miss your meetings. One employee admitted he would use two different devices to log in to two meetings simultaneously and stay on mute. If he was asked a question in both at once, he’d drop one call, saying he lost the connection. On that note, frequent connectivity issues are also a cause for concern.

They take on extra shifts

If someone is working two jobs, they may take on extra shifts to earn more money. Look out for signs that someone is working extra shifts, such as tiredness, stress, or working on days when they are not usually scheduled to work.