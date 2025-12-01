A devastating fire swept through the Wang Fuk Court housing complex in Hong Kong, claiming at least 94 lives and leaving many more missing, authorities reported Friday. The tragedy marks the city’s deadliest disaster in decades.

The blaze began Thursday afternoon in Wang Cheong House, a 32-story tower under renovation. Flames quickly spread across seven of the eight high-rise buildings, fueled by bamboo scaffolding and potentially flammable construction materials, officials said.

Firefighters faced extreme temperatures and falling debris as they worked to rescue trapped residents. One man was saved from the 16th floor, but many remained unreachable due to the intensity of the fire. Hong Kong’s Fire Services deployed over 800 personnel, 128 fire trucks, and 57 ambulances to contain the inferno.

“The high-rise fire was much worse than first thought, and our efforts have taken longer than expected,” Deputy Director Derek Armstrong Chan said. Authorities continued break-in operations in all affected buildings early Friday to ensure no residents remained trapped.

Among the deceased was 37-year-old firefighter Ho Wai-ho, who died after sustaining injuries while battling the flames. Over 100 others were injured, including at least 11 firefighters, the city’s fire department reported. Hundreds of residents are now homeless, and the government has promised 10,000 Hong Kong dollars per affected household to aid recovery.

Investigators have launched a criminal probe into the fire’s cause. Three men have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence. Officials are examining whether polystyrene boards and other construction materials contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said the city is providing social workers to support affected households and expressed “deep condolences to the families of the deceased and those who were injured.” Chinese leader Xi Jinping also offered condolences and called for “all-out efforts” to reduce casualties.

Wang Fuk Court primarily housed elderly residents, many aged 65 and over. The disaster has renewed scrutiny of Hong Kong’s widespread use of bamboo scaffolding, which, while culturally common, is highly flammable and may have worsened the fire.

The incident is likely to intensify pressure on both Hong Kong and Beijing officials to review safety standards in high-density housing.

Related Readings: