The majority of businesses fail. Indeed, an estimated 90% of new companies will fail within their first year. So, what’s happening here? Well, one of the possibilities is that your brand isn’t achieving the right level of reach which means that you don’t have a big enough list of customers to remain profitable. To avoid this, we recommend, that you think about exploring ways that you can expand your reach.

Media Agency

First, you might want to think about hiring a media agency. The big benefit of a media agency such as Excite OOH is that they can help you put your business on the map. There are lots of different media agencies that you can partner with so it’s important to make sure that you are choosing the best one for your needs. Make sure that you think about the reviews and ensure that everything is going to work the way that you want it to.

PR

Next, you should make sure that you are thinking about using PR to your advantage as a business owner. PRess releases are essentially a way to directly market to your target audience without them realising that you are marketing to them. This can mean that it is far more effective compared to all other types of marketing. In terms of how to set up a PR campaign or strategy, you might need to think about working with a PR agency. You will also need to create newsworthy stories around your business. These can not be purely promotional. Instead, you should make sure that you are thinking about elements such as social stories or viral worthy updates. We’ll dive into this more a little further down.

Social Engagement

Another point worth thinking about is social engagement. If you want to grow the reach of your brand, then an easy option is to make sure that you as active as possible with your business on social media. The first step is to think about the social networks that are going to appeal to your specific target audience. Depending on your business profile this could include options such as Instagram, X, or LinkedIn. If you are running a B2B business, then you might want to think about exploring options like LinkedIn whereas if your product or service has an attractive aesthetic, then Instagram is likely to be the best answer and biggest opportunity. The best way to make sure that you are targeting the right social networks is to use buyer personas. These can be created by surveying your customers.

Guerilla Marketing

Next, you should make sure that you are thinking about exploring guerilla marketing. Guerilla marketing refers to any campaign that is designed to make the promotion more of an event than simply marketing. There are lots of different options when it comes to guerilla marketing. For instance, you could think about getting team members out onto the streets. This is just one possibility. There are guerilla campaign options online as well which is perfect if you are running an ecommerce company.

Mail Campaigns

Another option to think about is mail campaigns. Mail campaigns tend to get a poor rep in the media. However, they can provide real benefits to companies looking to grow their brand reach as quickly as possible. The biggest advantage? Mail campaigns include flyers have ridiculously high open rates compared to other possibilities including emails. They can also be more targeted and it’s often easier to segment your audience which is perfect if you want to make your campaign more appealing overall.

Philantropy

Going back to PR campaigns, you need to make sure that you are creating a great story for your business. One of the best ways to do this is to embrace a philanthropic edge with your company. There are lots of different ways that you can do this. For instance, you might want to think about exploring setting up a charity connected to your business. Or, alternatively, you could think about supporting an existing company in your business model. This sends a strong message to your customers and clients that your business cares far more about simply profits and crunching numbers.

Video Campaign

Next, you should make sure that you should think about exploring setting up a video campaign. The big issue with this is the cost but it can pay off in a big way if you take the right steps. For instance, you should make sure that you are hiring a professional video production service. In terms of creating a video, you need to make sure that you are creating the right brief for your team to follow.



PPC

Another point worth thinking about is a PPC strategy. With the right PPC strategy, you can make sure that people are going to be able find you in the ads online. This is important because 30% of people continue to click on the sponsored links in the search before they move onto the organic results. This is why it’s important to make sure that you are thinking about setting up a brand campaign on PPC. This is an option that you can explore on Google Ads, Microsoft Ads, or even Facebook Ads. The right choice here is going to depend on your brand specifically.

White Papers

Last but certainly not least, you might want to think about creating white papers. While this won’t work for every business, it could be particularly beneficial for B2B businesses as a white paper will help you create the impression of yourself as a thought leader. In terms of how to create a white paper, you might want to think about hiring a professional marketer to ensure that you are creating the right impact with quality content here.

We hope this helps you understand some of the key steps that you can take to ensure that you are able to expand your reach. In doing so, you can make sure that you are building up your customer list and creating a group that you can depend on.