The skills today’s top CMOs are prioritising may surprise you — and AI isn’t the one leading the list.

Marketing has never moved faster or felt more high‑stakes. AI is reshaping channels, customer expectations are shifting in real time, and CMOs are being asked to deliver both short‑term wins and long‑term brand value under intense scrutiny and often with stretched resources and limited budgets.

The European Marketing Confederation’s International Day of Marketing [27th May] offers a timely opportunity to look at the latest skills needed by CMOs to enable them to thrive in a landscape, which is defined by digital transformation, real‑time insight and heightened expectations for relevance, accessibility and community.

Strategic agility – turn real-time data into real‑world decisions

Taking a strategic line on data and the real world is what author and Founder & Strategy Director at Let’sTalk Strategy Jenna Tiffany believes provides a true competitive edge.

“In a world drowning in AI‑generated content, the marketers who stand out are the ones who can cut through noise, interpret signals, make decisions quickly and keep the long‑term brand value in view,” she says.

Tiffany highlights the importance of clarity by focusing on behaviour, intent, engagement quality and conversions, not vanity metrics. She says: “The most effective teams today are running shorter planning cycles, building faster feedback loops, empowering teams to act on insight, not instinct, and testing, learning and adapting continuously.”

She also remains sceptical about the effectiveness of AI when put into decision making. “While AI accelerates execution, it cannot replace curiosity, judgement or critical thinking. Those are the human skills which turn data into decisions – and decisions into growth.”

Authenticity‑led – build trust through brand truth

In a crowded and highly competitive market, marketing expert and author Visha Kudhail explains what cuts through the noise: “Brands that win aren’t the ones copying competitors – they’re the ones telling the truth about who they are.”

She argues that authenticity starts by looking inward – at what your product actually does, what promise you make to the world and how customers describe the value you bring. Identifying your brand truth helps to create the foundation for consistent, creative and simple storytelling. They differentiate, build loyalty and create advocacy.

This premise of audience-first marketing is what Kudhail says has to put people at the centre of the campaign, as opposed to data and dashboards in the driving seat. “Data tells you what people did but the why comes from understanding this further on a human level.” Curiosity – not automation – is what builds long‑term trust. Kudhail concludes, “Audience‑first marketers must focus on speaking directly to customers, taking the time to read comments and monitor communities, observe cultural shifts and pay attention to language, not just metrics.”

High‑velocity creative production – making ads that move at the speed of culture

It’s not just strategy which needs to be fast and agile – it’s essential for content to keep up with culture. Stefan Kerridge, chief strategy officer at global advertising production agency MurphyCobb Associates, states that high-velocity creative content production is no longer about simply making more content quicker: “It’s about building fluid networks and operating models,” he says “that allow brands to respond to culture in real time without losing quality, governance or strategic coherence.”

Kerridge argues that CMOs looking to drive speed into the process, need to start by streamlining workflows around connected ecosystems, not siloed teams. He comments: “The biggest gains come from integrated planning, modular asset creation, shared data, and clearer governance across creative, production, media and distribution.”

This can be further supported by planning production against the total scope of work, rather than project by project or brand by brand. The real efficiencies come from cross-brand visibility, centralised planning, asset reuse, and smarter orchestration of production demand across the wider business.

He also highlights the importance of designing content for adaptability from the outset: “The most effective brands now build modular creative systems that can flex across formats, channels, audiences and markets without recreating assets from scratch every time.”

Impactful social execution – timeless principles in a fast‑changing medium

While the platforms themselves are continually evolving, the fundamentals of social media – and indeed the expectations of their audiences – do not. According to author and social media consultant Jon‑Stephen Stansel, three key principles remain timeless:

“Social media is a conversation, not a broadcast,” he says. “If your brand shows up, your audience expects you to respond. And not occasionally – consistently. Listen, respond and, most of all, be human.”

His second fundamental is timing, arguing that this is everything. “While the right moment can elevate a brand,” Stansel says, “jumping on trends requires cultural awareness, nuance and restraint. A mis-timed post can damage it instantly.”

Finally, Stansel is calling on support for CMOs when it comes to both the strategy and tactics of social, arguing it’s a team sport:`’Shared responsibility, calling in input from strategists, creators and community managers, is key to delivering an effective and impactful social strategy. For in‑house teams with limited budgets or small companies, duties can be distributed, but they cannot be ignored.”

Magnetic influence – persuasion and negotiation for CMOs

At a time when marketing leaders are constantly having to negotiate – whether it’s budgets, priorities, timelines, resources or cross‑functional alignment – it can feel like a battle, but the real skill isn’t force, it’s emotional control.

Negotiation expert Tim Castle believes today’s most influential CMOs don’t win by raising their voice. They win by raising the quality of the conversation. He says: “Influence today is not about being the loudest – it’s about being the most grounded, curious and principled voice in the room. The key to successful negotiation lies in staying calm under pressure, listening before responding, asking questions like “help me understand how you arrived at that” and turning heated debates into productive alignment.”

Castle also highlights three qualities that underpin trust in this environment – Trust: a rare commodity in a short‑term world, Emotional investment: giving teams something bigger than KPIs to fight for and Integrity: human judgement matters, especially when AI outputs are tempting shortcuts.

The future of marketing is human

The common thread across all these vital skills for today’s CMO is human. While AI and process may accelerate planning, analyse your stats, support content creation and add some speed, it’s human attributes such as collaboration, insight and emotional intelligence that today’s most effective marketers are sharpening to stay influential, strategic and trusted.