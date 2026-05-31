By Mikhail Slivinskiy

In today’s search landscape, businesses need to make their content strategies more AI-friendly. What are some things that a business can do to improve its AI visibility?

To attract traditional search algorithms’ attention, sites focused on keyword placement, internal linking, and other SEO fundamentals. However, the rise of AI-powered search and models from companies like Google, Yandex, and OpenAI has completely changed the game. In this article, we discuss five ways any business can improve its AI visibility.

Backlinks were a cornerstone of traditional SEO strategies, and they remain vital for GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) and AI visibility. Links from other websites signal to modern search systems that your site is authoritative and trustworthy. High-quality backlinks from reputable sites within your industry are especially important. A site that sells coffee and espresso equipment, for example, would benefit from backlinks from major coffee magazines or well-known food blogs.

The best way to build backlinks is to create accurate and high-quality content that others want to reference. Become an authority in your niche and incorporate it into your marketing strategy. Depending on your industry, you can also work directly with partner companies to secure relevant links. Whichever method you choose will drive referral traffic and create a compounding effect, bringing in more and more backlinks.

Structure and Schema

One of the most fundamental ways any business can improve its AI visibility is to restructure its content. All content on your website should be easy for AI systems to digest and summarize. You can achieve this with a clean layout and a clear organizational structure that includes headings, subheadings, bulleted lists, FAQs, and clear product placement.

For example, a knowledge base article should use main headings for each core subject, with subheadings for supporting points. An FAQ section at the bottom of the page can address common questions about the topic.

Your content strategy should also break each page into clear content clusters instead of relying on long explanations that cover too much at once. Break content into smaller, interconnected sections so AI systems can quickly extract the information they need.

Once your content is clearly structured, focus on how the underlying data is organized.

Schema markup adds structured data to your site, helping AI systems understand and contextualize your content. This makes everything easier to read and improves the probability of citations.

Technical SEO

Technical SEO is essential for both users and the AI crawlers that bring information back to search engines and AI assistants. The machines that determine AI visibility use bots to crawl your website, which means your content needs to be easily readable, understandable, and indexable by both users and machines.

To improve technical SEO, start by fixing loading issues so that content loads quickly and completely. Avoid broken links, missing data tags, and accessibility issues (e.g., missing alt text, non-intuitive navigation). Make sure your site is mobile-friendly so it works smoothly across devices.

Brand Authority

Improving brand authority will also greatly improve your site’s AI visibility. Modern search engines and AI models from tech giants like OpenAI or Yandex prioritize relevant information from authoritative sources. The best way to build this is to create accurate and well-organized content with clear citations and strong backlinks.

To further boost your brand authority, aim to stand out and stay relevant within your industry. Maintain a regular publishing schedule with original, value-added content, and do your best to cover your brand’s topics in depth. You can also form strategic partnerships with more established companies within your field to strengthen brand authority.

AI Visibility Metrics

Finally, several metrics can help you improve your business’s AI visibility. Start with basics like clicks, impressions, and queries to understand how frequently your content appears in search results. These metrics help establish a baseline of user activity.

You can then look at metrics like click-through rates to see how frequently users click on your pages in search results. You can also track metrics like share of voice to see how often your content is mentioned compared to competitors and brand sentiment to see how your brand is perceived in AI overviews.

For example, if you see negative sentiment in your data, you can launch content strategies to improve brand perception and address potential misinformation. If you are not prepared to track these metrics, you can always hire an agency to help and optimize your content accordingly.

Conclusion

Search works differently today than it did even a few years ago, and it takes unique content and data strategies to stand out. However, there are still universal principles that any business can apply to improve its AI visibility. Making your content accurate, well-organized, and authoritative will not only boost your search performance but also strengthen your brand’s reputation.

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