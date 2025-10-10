Harvard Business School has once again secured its position as the world’s most desired MBA program, according to Bloomberg Businessweek’s latest Best B-Schools survey.

For the third consecutive year, more than 20% of surveyed students and alumni selected Harvard as the school they would most like to attend if admission and tuition were not barriers. Stanford Graduate School of Business, which holds the top spot in the 2025 U.S. ranking, followed with 15%, while no other program received more than 5% of the vote.

Experts say Harvard’s enduring appeal stems from a mix of its century-old prestige and its continued influence in global business. “A vast majority of grads believe they will have a great chance of getting a great job just by having Harvard on their CV,” said Andrew Crisp, partner at CarringtonCrisp, a branding and consulting firm that works with top institutions like Insead and Columbia Business School.

Despite its status, the data reveal challenges beneath the surface. According to figures from the Career Services & Employer Alliance, only 77% of recent Harvard MBA graduates secured employment within three months of finishing the program. Yet the brand remains unmatched in perceived value and opportunity.

The privilege of earning a Harvard MBA, however, comes at a steep cost. Annual tuition and fees have risen by 5.5% to $87,608, and the MBA class of 2025 faced a competitive 14% acceptance rate.

Harvard has also found itself under political pressure this year. The Trump administration has threatened to withhold federal funding over the university’s diversity and inclusion programs and alleged mishandling of antisemitism on campus. The government also attempted to restrict international students’ ability to stay in the U.S. during their studies. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his administration is “close to finalizing a deal with Harvard,” though the university has yet to respond publicly.

“There has been an increase in trepidation and scrutiny among international applicants,” said Oren Margolis, founder of Pinetree & Palm Consulting, which specializes in MBA admissions. “Some ask, ‘Will I even be able to get to campus?’”

Despite the uncertainty, Harvard’s global draw remains strong. Among non-U.S. nationals surveyed, 75% chose an American school as their preferred MBA destination, with 31% naming Harvard. In contrast, Europe’s leading programs—Insead and London Business School—each received just over 3% of total responses.

In a statement, Rupal Gadhia, managing director of marketing, communications, and MBA admissions at HBS, said the school continues to attract a diverse global cohort. “International students represent roughly a third of the student body,” she noted, highlighting Harvard’s general management curriculum, world-class faculty, and a network of more than 90,000 alumni as enduring strengths.

Ultimately, Harvard’s name alone continues to drive interest. “Whether domestic or foreign, my clients are drawn to Harvard’s program for one main reason,” Margolis said. “Because it’s Harvard.”

Related Readings: