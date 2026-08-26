Gen Z Doesn’t Want Brands to Be Perfect. They Want Them to Be Real

Gen Z is changing what consumers expect from brands, making authenticity, transparency, and consistency less like marketing choices and more like the foundations of trust.

For Gen Z, a brand is no longer simply what it sells. It is what it says, what it does, who it supports, how it treats people, and whether those things consistently match. Growing up with smartphones, social media and almost unlimited access to information has made this generation unusually capable of looking behind the logo. They compare, question, review and share. And when a brand’s promises do not match its behaviour, they are quick to notice. The challenge for businesses, then, is no longer simply to become more visible. It is to become more credible.

Why Gen Z sees brands differently

Every generation changes the marketplace, but Gen Z is arriving with a fundamentally different relationship with brands.

For previous generations, brand recognition could be built through advertising, celebrity endorsements, store presence and repetition. Gen Z encounters brands differently. A product might appear in a TikTok video, a creator’s recommendation, a Reddit discussion, an Instagram post or a friend’s review before the consumer ever visits the company’s website.

That changes the power dynamic.

Gen Z does not simply receive brand messages. It participates in them, comments on them, challenges them and creates alternatives. NielsenIQ describes Gen Z as the most authentically omnichannel generation, moving fluidly between digital discovery and physical retail. Its research also finds that nearly half of Gen Z’s mass merchandise and grocery spending happens in stores, demonstrating that digital-first does not mean digital-only.

This matters because it makes the traditional distinction between marketing and experience increasingly irrelevant.

A brand can no longer present one identity in its advertising and another in its operations and expect consumers not to notice.

Gen Z is connecting the dots.

Authenticity is no longer a brand personality

For years, authenticity was treated as a desirable characteristic of a brand. Today, for Gen Z, it is closer to a prerequisite.

That does not necessarily mean brands need to be informal, humorous or deliberately imperfect. It means they need to be believable.

The distinction is important. A company can create a campaign that looks authentic while behaving in ways that contradict its message. It can celebrate diversity for one month and retreat from those commitments later. It can promote sustainability without explaining its supply chain. It can partner with a creator whose audience does not naturally connect with the brand.

Gen Z is increasingly equipped to recognise those inconsistencies.

Research cited by Kantar shows that younger luxury consumers, for example, are placing greater emphasis on values, transparency and storytelling. Kantar found that Gen Z is 1.5 times more likely than older cohorts to expect brand values to align with their own, while 51% want to hear from creators rather than marketers.

The implication extends far beyond luxury.

Authenticity is not about making a brand look human. It is about making the business behave consistently enough that consumers believe it.

That is why behind-the-scenes content, employee voices, customer reviews, creator experiences, and user-generated content can be so powerful. They offer evidence rather than simply assertion.

The brand is no longer saying, trust us.

It is giving people reasons to.

Transparency turns promises into proof

If authenticity answers the question “Are you being real?”, transparency answers the next one: “Can I see for myself?”

Gen Z has grown up in an environment where information is immediately available. Product reviews, price comparisons, supply-chain information and customer experiences can all be investigated within minutes. Forbes contributor research similarly highlights transparency, storytelling, user-generated content and social proof as important ways brands can build stronger connections with Gen Z.

This creates a higher standard for corporate communication.

Saying a product is sustainable is less persuasive than showing where its materials come from. Saying employees matter is less powerful than demonstrating how the company invests in them. Saying customers are at the centre of the business means little if complaints disappear into an automated support system.

The same principle applies to purpose.

Recent thinking on Gen Z trust suggests consumers are increasingly looking beyond campaigns to examine whether a company’s values are reflected in its wider business decisions.

That is a significant shift for leadership teams.

Purpose is moving from the marketing department into the operating model.

The question is no longer simply whether a company has a purpose statement. It is whether its hiring, partnerships, products, investments, and leadership decisions reinforce it.

Gen Z does not want brands to talk at them

The next change is perhaps even more consequential: Gen Z increasingly expects participation.

The old marketing model imagined consumers as an audience. The emerging model treats them as contributors.

This can be seen in the growth of creator partnerships, online communities, user-generated content, social commerce and co-creation. Gen Z may discover a product through a creator, validate it through reviews, discuss it with a community, experience it in a store and then share the purchase online.

The journey is no longer a neat funnel.

It is a network.

This is particularly important for retail. KPMG’s research into luxury consumers shows how Gen Z’s expectations increasingly extend beyond the product itself to experiences, community, localisation and the integration of online and offline touchpoints.

Physical stores therefore do not become irrelevant because Gen Z is digitally native. Their role changes.

The store becomes a place to experience the brand rather than simply purchase from it.

The same is happening online. Social platforms increasingly function as discovery engines, recommendation networks and shopping environments simultaneously. The distinction between content, community and commerce is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain.

The brands that understand this will stop asking, “How do we reach Gen Z?”

They will ask, “How do we give Gen Z a reason to participate?”

What should brands change?

The answer is not to imitate Gen Z’s language or chase every viral trend. In fact, that can undermine authenticity.

Instead, businesses need to reconsider the foundations of the customer relationship.

1. Show the evidence behind the claim

If sustainability matters, demonstrate progress. If diversity matters, show how it influences hiring, leadership and product development. If quality matters, explain what makes the product different.

Transparency works best when it includes imperfections as well as achievements. Consumers are often more likely to trust a company that acknowledges where it still has work to do than one presenting an impossibly flawless image.

2. Build consistency between marketing and operations

The strongest brand promise is one the organisation can keep when nobody is watching.

This means leadership, customer service, product development, supply chains and employee experience all become part of brand management.

A campaign might create attention. Consistency creates memory.

3. Give consumers a role

Invite customers to review, vote, create, customise, recommend and collaborate. Build communities rather than simply accumulating followers.

Gen Z does not necessarily want greater access to brands. It wants greater influence over the relationship.

4. Make digital and physical experiences work together

Gen Z’s digital behaviour should not be mistaken for a rejection of physical retail. Instead, businesses should connect the two.

A customer might discover online, research through social media, visit a store, purchase through an app and share the experience afterwards.

The future belongs less to online versus offline than to frictionless movement between them.

5. Treat sustainability as a business issue, not a communications theme

Gen Z increasingly expects sustainability, ethical sourcing and social impact to be embedded into the product itself. Kantar’s research on luxury, for example, points to a growing expectation for traceability, responsible production and credible sustainability action.

That means sustainability teams and marketing teams cannot operate in separate worlds.

If the claim cannot survive scrutiny, the campaign should never have been the starting point.

The future belongs to brands that can be believed

There is a temptation to describe Gen Z as uniquely demanding. But perhaps Gen Z is simply making visible a change that will eventually affect every generation.

Consumers have more information. More choices. More ways to compare companies. More opportunities to share experiences publicly.

That makes trust harder to manufacture and easier to lose.

Gen Z is accelerating this shift because it has grown up inside it. Its members do not see the brand as a distant institution communicating from above. They see it as something they can investigate, interact with and influence.

For retailers, this means the future will not be won solely through better products, faster delivery or louder campaigns. Those things still matter, but they are increasingly becoming the baseline.

The competitive advantage will come from what sits underneath them: credibility, transparency, participation and consistency.

The brands that thrive will therefore not necessarily be the loudest in the market. They will be the ones whose actions make their promises believable.

And that may be Gen Z’s most important lesson for business.

The future of branding is not about convincing consumers to believe in you. It is about building a business that gives them no reason not to.