Gen Z expects honesty, context and a voice at work, forcing leaders to confront whether workplace practices match what they promise.

Gen Z is not asking employers to reveal everything. It is asking them to explain what matters. As this generation enters the workforce in greater numbers, expectations around transparency, feedback, flexibility and leadership are challenging organisations to rethink how decisions are communicated and experienced. For business leaders and talent managers, the real issue is not whether Gen Z wants more information, but whether companies are prepared for the questions greater transparency will inevitably create.

Why does Gen Z care so much about transparency at work?

Gen Z has grown up in an environment where information is immediate, searchable and constantly challenged. That experience has shaped what many young employees expect from the organisations they join.

Transparency, in this context, is not simply about sharing announcements or publishing company values. It is about providing enough context for employees to understand why decisions are being made and where they fit into them.

Research from EY found that more than 90% of Gen Z respondents place authenticity among their highest values, while only 34% said they trust large organisations or the federal government. The research also highlights Gen Z’s expectations around transparency, fairness, authenticity and flexibility in the organisations they work for.

That tension matters in the workplace. Gen Z may enter an organisation with a healthy degree of scepticism, but that does not mean it is unwilling to trust. It means trust has to be demonstrated.

Research from Deloitte similarly points to a generation with distinctive expectations around careers, development and workplace experience. Its research highlights the importance of personalised career journeys, multiple work formats, internal development opportunities and stronger training and leadership programmes.

The implication for leaders is significant. A polished careers page can no longer do all the work.

Employees can see whether an organisation’s stated culture matches the reality of everyday work. They can ask why one team has flexibility while another does not. They can question how promotions are decided. They can challenge whether development opportunities are genuinely accessible.

And once employees start asking those questions, transparency stops being a communications exercise. It becomes a test of how the organisation actually operates.

What happens when employees can see the gap between words and reality?

The uncomfortable consequence of transparency is exposure.

A company might describe itself as supportive of employee wellbeing while rewarding constant availability. It might promote professional development while offering little clarity about how employees progress. It might talk about inclusion while employees remain uncertain about whose voices influence important decisions.

Gen Z is increasingly willing to question these contradictions.

Gen Z is particularly attentive to authenticity, consistency and whether organisations follow through on what they say. History Factory’s research highlights the generation’s ability to recognise authenticity and spot inconsistency, while WhatTheyThink’s analysis of Gen Z in the workplace shows how those expectations translate into leadership, with younger employees seeking transparent communication and a clearer understanding of why decisions are made.

That distinction is crucial.

Transparency does not mean everyone gets what they want. It means employees are given enough information to understand the decision.

This could be particularly important as workplaces become more complex. Decisions about hybrid work, artificial intelligence, restructuring, performance measurement and career progression can affect employees differently. Simply announcing a change without explaining the thinking behind it can create uncertainty and distrust.

The alternative is not radical openness. It is meaningful context.

What is changing? Why now? What evidence informed the decision? Who will be affected? What remains uncertain? How will the organisation assess whether the change is working?

These questions do not require leaders to disclose confidential information. They require them to communicate like people making decisions with employees rather than decisions being done to employees.

Are leaders ready for employees to ask “why”?

This may be where the real consequences begin.

Traditional management often depended on hierarchy. Leaders made decisions, managers communicated them, and employees were expected to execute them.

Gen Z is more likely to ask why.

That does not necessarily represent resistance to authority. It can reflect a desire to understand the wider purpose of the work and the reasoning behind a decision.

Leadership in the Age of Gen Z therefore requires more than being accessible. Leaders need to become better at explaining decisions, acknowledging uncertainty and admitting when they do not have all the answers. Gen Z employees are less receptive to top-down authority without context and are more likely to respond to leaders who explain the “why” behind decisions. It also highlights the importance of coaching, mentoring, frequent feedback, and employee autonomy.

That may feel uncomfortable for executives accustomed to carefully controlled communication. But avoiding difficult questions can create a bigger problem.

Silence invites employees to fill in the gaps themselves.

For talent managers, this means transparency cannot sit solely with HR or corporate communications. Managers need the confidence and skills to have honest conversations with their teams.

They also need to be prepared for transparency to work in both directions.

If employees are invited to speak openly, leaders may hear criticism. They may discover inefficient processes, inconsistent management practices or frustrations that have been quietly circulating for months.

The temptation may be to see those revelations as the downside of transparency.

A better approach is to see them as an early warning system.

An employee who feels safe enough to challenge a process is potentially giving the organisation information it would otherwise have to discover through disengagement, turnover or declining performance.

What should companies change before Gen Z forces the issue?

The answer is not to create a workplace designed exclusively around Gen Z. The more useful opportunity is to build practices that address Gen Z’s expectations while improving the employee experience more broadly.

Start with decision transparency. Identify the workplace decisions employees most often question, such as promotions, hybrid arrangements, restructuring and performance expectations. Explain the principles behind them rather than simply announcing the outcome.

Replace annual feedback with ongoing conversations. Gen Z tends to expect more frequent feedback and clearer development conversations. Indicating that younger employees prefer feedback at least weekly, reinforcing the case for more regular conversations about performance and growth.

Make career paths visible. Deloitte highlights the importance of personalised career journeys and recommends approaches such as internal apprenticeships, multiple work formats, internal talent marketplaces and clearer development opportunities.

Employees do not necessarily need a rigid five-year plan. They do need to see what opportunities exist and what skills can take them there.

This is particularly relevant as Gen Z develops a more pragmatic approach to financial security and career planning. EY’s 2023 research found that 52% of respondents were concerned about not having enough money, while nearly 40% reported combining a job with a side hustle.

Create room for employee input. Asking for ideas is not enough. Leaders should explain what happened after employees contributed. If an idea cannot be implemented, say why. Otherwise, consultation quickly becomes performative.

Audit the gap between culture and experience. Compare what the organisation says with what employees encounter. If the company promises flexibility, examine how managers treat flexible working. If it promotes wellbeing, look at workloads and expectations. If it values learning, examine who actually receives development opportunities.

Prepare managers for honest conversations. Transparency fails when senior leaders communicate openly but frontline managers revert to vague corporate language. Managers need practical guidance on explaining decisions, handling disagreement and acknowledging uncertainty.

Could transparency become a competitive advantage?

The organisations that benefit most from Gen Z’s expectations may not be those that give employees everything they ask for. They may be the ones that become better at explaining what they can, cannot and will change.

That distinction matters because Gen Z is not entering an empty workplace. It is entering organisations built by previous generations, with established systems, hierarchies and assumptions about what good work looks like.

The question is whether those systems can evolve.

Forbes’ examination of Gen Z and workplace culture identifies transparency, wellbeing, technology and more inclusive leadership as important areas where employers are being pushed to rethink established practices.

The same principle applies to workplace wellbeing. Gen Z’s changing expectations around productivity, flexibility and the boundaries of the working day are forcing employers to reconsider how workplace culture is experienced. Expectations around flexibility are also changing how employees think about workplace culture and taking breaks.

Even financial expectations are becoming part of the conversation. Gen Z’s approach to money and investing reflects a generation thinking differently about financial security, career uncertainty and its long-term future.

For employers, the message is straightforward. Employees increasingly want to understand not only what their organisation expects from them, but what they can expect from the organisation.

That changes the psychological contract at work.

And it may explain why Gen Z’s influence extends beyond its current share of the workforce. Its expectations are forcing companies to reconsider practices that other generations may also have wanted changed but were less willing to challenge.

The challenge is that some organisations are still trying to fit Gen Z into workplace structures designed for different expectations. That raises a bigger question about whether businesses are adapting quickly enough to Gen Z.

The goal should not be to manage Gen Z as though it were a completely separate workforce. It is about building a workplace that values individual contribution, supports growth and creates conditions where different generations can work effectively together.

Transparency makes inconsistencies harder to hide.

It also makes good leadership easier to recognise.

And that may be the real consequence companies should prepare for.