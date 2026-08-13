Gen Z is entering investing earlier than previous generations, but economic pressure, technology and distrust are reshaping how young people build wealth.

Gen Z is entering the investment market before many of the traditional milestones that once came first. For a generation facing high housing costs, uncertain career paths and changing expectations around financial security, investing can feel less like a distant retirement exercise and more like an immediate necessity. Digital platforms have made participation easier, but they have also opened the door to unfamiliar and potentially riskier assets. Understanding this shift matters because starting early can be Gen Z’s greatest financial advantage, if they use it wisely.

Why is Gen Z investing earlier?

For decades, investing was often associated with financial stability. Build a career, buy a home, establish a family and then begin thinking seriously about retirement savings.

Gen Z is challenging that sequence.

The World Economic Forum’s Global Retail Investor Outlook found that about one-third of Gen Z investors began investing while at university or in early adulthood, approximately twice the rate of Millennials at the same age. More than half also reported learning about investing before entering the workforce, compared with roughly one fifth of Baby Boomers.

Technology is an obvious part of the explanation. A smartphone can now provide access to investment platforms, financial information, educational content and automated tools almost instantly. The barriers that once separated young adults from financial markets have become significantly lower.

But accessibility is only part of the story.

Gen Z is also entering adulthood at a time when traditional routes to financial security can appear increasingly difficult to reach. Housing costs have risen sharply in many markets, while living expenses have put pressure on disposable income. Stable, well paid employment is not guaranteed for every graduate either.

That changes how young investors think about time.

When buying a home or achieving substantial financial security feels far away, gradual wealth accumulation can seem frustratingly slow. Some young investors may therefore be tempted by opportunities promising faster results.

This creates a striking paradox. Gen Z has more time than older generations to benefit from long term investing, yet economic pressure can make waiting feel like a luxury.

How is Gen Z investing differently?

Gen Z is not simply adopting traditional investing through newer apps. In some cases, it is also embracing assets and strategies that previous generations approached more cautiously.

The World Economic Forum found that more than 70 percent of Gen Z investors surveyed had crypto accounting for more than one-third of their portfolios. Older generations generally have more traditional portfolios, with greater diversification and a stronger focus on managing risk across different assets.

This difference reflects a broader change in how Gen Z relates to financial institutions.

Trust is complicated. The World Economic Forum’s research suggests that Gen Z does not necessarily distrust financial services companies more than every other generation. However, trust in traditional institutions has declined more broadly, while a smaller group of young people has developed what is sometimes called financial nihilism. The idea is straightforward. If conventional milestones such as homeownership appear increasingly unattainable, why follow the conventional financial playbook? That mindset can make alternative investments more appealing.

Social media has also transformed how financial information is discovered. Gen Z is more likely to encounter investment ideas through YouTube, social platforms, online communities and financial influencers than through a traditional adviser alone.

That does not make social media financial advice inherently reliable. It does, however, reveal a major change in the financial ecosystem.

Young investors are not necessarily rejecting advice. They are changing who they believe is qualified to give it and how they expect to receive it.

The World Economic Forum also found that more than 40 percent of Gen Z respondents were comfortable allowing AI to manage their investments, compared with 14 percent of Baby Boomers. That gap illustrates how quickly expectations around financial technology are changing.

Does investing earlier mean Gen Z is taking more risks?

Not necessarily, and this is where the story becomes more complicated.

Starting young should provide a significant advantage. Someone who begins investing in their early twenties potentially has decades for investments to grow, recover from market downturns and benefit from compounding.

The danger comes when early participation becomes early speculation.

The Financial Post has highlighted Gen Z’s attraction to cryptocurrency, leverage, short dated options and other highly speculative strategies. These investments can be particularly appealing when conventional wealth building appears painfully slow.

A traditional diversified portfolio might take years or decades to produce meaningful wealth. A speculative trade appears to offer a shortcut.

But shortcuts can carry a price.

A substantial early loss does more than reduce an investor’s balance. It also removes capital that could otherwise have remained invested for decades. For a young investor, losing money early can therefore have consequences that extend far beyond the immediate setback.

This is why volatility is not necessarily Gen Z’s biggest investment problem. The more serious danger is allowing short term pressure to undermine a long term opportunity.

There is nothing inherently wrong with younger investors taking calculated risks. Younger people generally have longer investment horizons and may have greater capacity to recover from market declines.

The distinction is between taking risk as part of a strategy and taking risk because conventional progress feels impossible.

How can Gen Z make early investing work harder?

The answer is not to tell young investors to avoid everything unfamiliar.

Instead, Gen Z can benefit from treating experimentation and long term wealth building as two different activities.

A diversified long term portfolio can form the foundation, while higher risk investments can occupy a limited role. This approach allows investors to explore emerging assets without making a single speculative decision responsible for their financial future.

Financial education is equally important.

The World Economic Forum found that more than half of Gen Z non investors would feel more confident investing if they had learned about it during primary school. That finding points to a wider opportunity. Earlier access to markets should be matched by earlier access to useful financial education.

Knowing how an investment works is not enough. Young investors also need to understand fees, diversification, risk, liquidity, taxes and the difference between a temporary decline and a permanent loss.

The source of financial advice deserves similar scrutiny.

A financial influencer may explain an unfamiliar concept clearly, but popularity is not evidence of suitability. Before acting on a recommendation, investors should consider whether the person has a financial incentive, what assumptions the recommendation depends on and what could happen if the investment moves in the opposite direction.

AI and digital tools can also play a role, particularly in budgeting, research and financial planning. Their convenience should complement judgment rather than replace it.

Most importantly, young investors should connect their investment decisions to actual goals.

Investing is ultimately about creating future choices. That could mean making a home purchase possible, building a business, changing careers or gaining the freedom to work less. The goal is not to outperform everyone else.

It is to become more financially resilient over time.

What does Gen Z’s investment behaviour tell us about the future?

Gen Z’s approach to investing may be an early indicator of where financial services are heading.

Digital access, AI, social networks and alternative assets are already changing how people discover, evaluate and purchase financial products. As Gen Z becomes a larger share of the investing population, financial institutions will have to compete not only on products and returns but also on transparency, security, simplicity and trust.

For young investors, however, the opportunity is even more personal.

Starting early remains enormously valuable. The ability to invest for decades is an advantage that cannot easily be recreated later in life.

The challenge is resisting the pressure to make that advantage produce immediate results.

Gen Z does not need to invest exactly like its parents or grandparents. It can use technology, question established assumptions and explore new opportunities. But innovation should not come at the expense of financial resilience.

The biggest advantage of investing young is not the ability to get rich quickly. It is having enough time to let informed decisions compound.

That may ultimately be the most important difference between investing earlier and simply taking more risks.