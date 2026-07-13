By Marcelina Horrillo Husillos, Journalist and Correspondent at The European Business Review

SpaceX officially went public on June 12, 2026, under the ticker “SPCX”, breaking global financial records by raising $85.7 billion at an initial valuation that rapidly surged past $2 trillion in its first days of trading. —The offering was acclaimed for including an unusually large retail investor tranche of roughly 30%, opening allocations via popular consumer brokerages with significantly reduced account minimums.

Following an initial post-IPO spike to over $225 per share, the stock settled into high volatility, hovering around the $160–$170 range in early July 2026. —This stabilization followed a massive, subsequent $25 billion corporate bond issuance designed to fund intense infrastructure capital expenditure.

Retail investors often view founder-led firms as a vehicle for financial democratic upside. They lean heavily on social media momentum, brand loyalty, and an emotional belief in the founder’s ultimate mission.

Investor perception of high-profile, founder-led CEOs is a double-edged sword, acting as both a massive valuation multiplier and a source of severe corporate volatility. — Modern retail and institutional investors view figures like Elon Musk through a lens of polarized sentiment, where standard financial metrics are often secondary to narratives of disruption and execution history.

Retail investors represent a dynamic and multifaceted segment of the shareholder landscape for publicly listed companies, characterized by a broad spectrum of motivations, perceptions, and long-term goals. — Given this audience accounts for approximately 25% of trading flows on any given day, retail investors drive more than just headlines.

Retail investors’ perception of SpaceX’s (SPCX) IPO is being described as a polarized “gold rush,” oscillating between historic enthusiasm for buying a piece of the future and frustration with market conditions.

The opportunity to invest in a company led by Elon Musk that combines rockets, Starlink’s global internet, and the xAI artificial intelligence ecosystem unleashed unprecedented euphoria among small investors.

Investors’ sentiment towards the SpaceX IPO is characterised by

Order Euphoria : Retailers amassed over $70 billion in buy orders before the debut, tripling the available supply for this sector.

: Retailers amassed over $70 billion in buy orders before the debut, tripling the available supply for this sector. Net Buying Frenzy : In its first few days, net retail inflows exceeded $370 million, temporarily surpassing the combined purchases of giants like Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft.

: In its first few days, net retail inflows exceeded $370 million, temporarily surpassing the combined purchases of giants like Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft. Long-Term Vision vs. Speculation : Surveys of investors on platforms like Robinhood and Fidelity revealed two distinct profiles: those buying with the intention of holding the stock for more than 10 years and those seeking to profit from the initial hype in the short term.

: Surveys of investors on platforms like Robinhood and Fidelity revealed two distinct profiles: those buying with the intention of holding the stock for more than 10 years and those seeking to profit from the initial hype in the short term. The Disappointments and Frustrations following the Debut despite the historically high retail allocation tranche (between 20% and 30%), the process has left a bitter taste in much of the community for operational and financial reasons.

The most noteworthy aspect of the SpaceX IPO plan is the intentional decision to reserve up to 30% of the total issued shares for ordinary investors, about three times the historical ratio for companies of this size.

SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen reportedly told underwriters at the start of the roadshow that a significant allocation for retail investors was intentional, stating that retail supporters have “given incredible support” to the company and its mission, according to Reuters.

Key Benefits

Capturing Future Monopolies : Direct access to sectors with virtually insurmountable barriers to entry, such as global internet infrastructure (Starlink) or interplanetary logistics.

: Direct access to sectors with virtually insurmountable barriers to entry, such as global internet infrastructure (Starlink) or interplanetary logistics. The “Tech Premium” Effect : These firms often integrate artificial intelligence and advanced computing ecosystems into their core operations, acting as an index fund for cutting-edge technologies.

: These firms often integrate artificial intelligence and advanced computing ecosystems into their core operations, acting as an index fund for cutting-edge technologies. Narrative Multipliers: Massive retail enthusiasm and media hype can inflate stock valuations through the law of supply and demand, allowing for rapid short-term gains.

Critical Threats

Permanent Cash Burn : Developing cutting-edge technology requires billions in constant capital. This translates into debt issuances or secondary equity rounds that dilute the value for existing investors.

: Developing cutting-edge technology requires billions in constant capital. This translates into debt issuances or secondary equity rounds that dilute the value for existing investors. Extreme Sentiment Volatility : Because it relies not solely on current cash flows but on future promises, any technical failure (such as a prototype explosion) or macroeconomic shift can cause the price to plummet by 30% in a single day.

: Because it relies not solely on current cash flows but on future promises, any technical failure (such as a prototype explosion) or macroeconomic shift can cause the price to plummet by 30% in a single day. Unfavourable Exit Mechanics: Stock lock-ups allow employees and early investors to sell their shares en masse, using retail buyers as the exit liquidity to profit from.

Should SpaceX move forward with an IPO?

Against this backdrop, should SpaceX move forward with an IPO, its first-day trading would likely suffer from an ‘excessive sentiment premium.

A sentiment premium occurs when a stock’s price is driven far above its underlying financial value by retail enthusiasm, media hype, and brand loyalty.

While a sentiment premium generates massive initial buzz and capital, it also creates severe risks of a sharp post-IPO correction—an unprecedented sentiment premium can drive first-day trading into highly volatile territory.

Intense pursuit by market capital could create a significant valuation bubble during the initial listing phase, leading to a risk-reward asymmetry where upside is limited while correction risks are significantly magnified.

Key factors:

The Elon Musk Factor: Retail investors consistently pay a premium for Musk-led ventures, often detached from traditional valuation metrics.

Retail investors consistently pay a premium for Musk-led ventures, often detached from traditional valuation metrics. Extreme Scarcity Value : SpaceX dominates global launch infrastructure and satellite internet, offering public investors a unique pure-play aerospace asset. [

: SpaceX dominates global launch infrastructure and satellite internet, offering public investors a unique pure-play aerospace asset. [ Retail Cult Following: FOMO (fear of missing out) would likely drive massive retail buying pressure on day one.

Major Valuation Distortions to Anticipate:

Starlink Growth Priced in Too Quickly

Investors might value Starlink’s future cash flows prematurely. This ignores heavy capital expenditures needed for next-generation satellites.

Underestimating Deep-Space Risks

The market may misprice the massive R&D costs of Starship. Regulatory delays or launch failures could trigger severe stock crashes.

Institutional vs. Retail Tug-of-War

Institutions may short the stock if the day-one premium is irrational. This creates extreme trading volatility similar to historical meme stocks.

Conclusion

Although Starlink has achieved a degree of scaled revenue, its capital expenditures remain extremely high. Coupled with long cycles for satellite launches, maintenance, and updates, it is difficult to generate stable free cash flow in the short term. —Meanwhile, although the rocket launch business possesses high technological barriers, its overall market size is limited, making it difficult to support an exceptionally high valuation on its own.

Secondly, from a time horizon perspective, the commercial aerospace logic represented by SpaceX is essentially a ‘long-cycle, capital-intensive’ play. Whether it is the completion of a global satellite internet network or the commercialization of deep space exploration, these milestones require a long time to materialize. —This implies that its valuation reflects ‘forward-looking expectations’ rather than verifiable short-term performance.

Against this backdrop, should SpaceX move forward with an IPO, its first-day trading would likely suffer from an ‘excessive sentiment premium.’ —Intense pursuit by market capital could create a significant valuation bubble during the initial listing phase, leading to a risk-reward asymmetry where upside is limited while correction risks are significantly magnified.

Consequently, from a strategic standpoint, the more rational path today is not to ‘bet directly on SpaceX’ but to allocate via the supply chain and companies with indirect holdings. This approach captures the beta returns of the commercial aerospace sector while mitigating the valuation volatility risks associated with a single ticker.

Investing in SpaceX-related assets and ETFs—such as companies with direct or indirect stakes in SpaceX, or suppliers like Alphabet, EchoStar, STMicroelectronics, Garmin, and Iridium Communications—carries significantly lower risk than a direct bet on SpaceX itself.

Ultimately, the future depicted by SpaceX is undoubtedly compelling, but its investment logic more closely resembles a ‘long-dated option’ rather than a growth asset capable of short-term realization.

On average, people who buy an IPO at the first-day closing price and hold for three to five years earn lower returns than people who invest in already-established comparable companies. —The first day feels like winning the lottery, but the full movie, on average, doesn’t follow that emotion.

That doesn’t mean no IPO goes up. It means that, historically, chasing IPOs as a strategy has not often beaten a diversified, disciplined portfolio. There are brilliant exceptions — but spotting them in advance is very different from seeing them in the rearview mirror.