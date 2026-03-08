When performance stalls, a lack of trust in capability® is often at the root of the problem. In this piece, Dennis and Michelle Reina draw on their decades of resarch and practice to show how business leaders can use clear authority, the right kind of support, and space to act to empower their teams. The results? Increased morale, engagement, resilience, and productivity.

For more than three decades, businesses around the world have called us in when something isn’t going to plan: Perhaps a product launch keeps getting delayed, innovation is lagging, goals aren’t being met. More often than not, the problem boils down to a lack of trust within the organization. If that sounds surprising, consider this example:

When Camilla became director of operations, she noticed her team hesitated to make decisions, escalating even minor issues to her. Years of micromanagement had eroded their confidence.

Determined to change the culture, Camilla clearly defined decision-making responsibilities and encouraged her team to trust their judgment. When Mateo hesitated on a vendor decision, she asked, “You know the project’s needs best—what’s your recommendation?”

At first, the team was nervous, but as Camilla reinforced their choices, offered guidance, and celebrated wins, their confidence grew. Productivity soared, morale improved, and the team became more engaged. By trusting her team to decide, Camilla not only freed up her time—she built a stronger, more capable team.

There are many ways that trust or lack thereof shows up on in the workplace. Trust of Capability® is a big one. It means fostering an environment where people are encouraged to take ownership, empowered to contribute, and able to expand their potential. One important way to demonstrate Trust of Capability is by empowering people to make decisions—which also has other great benefits for your business, as we will see.

The trust imperative

In today’s fast-paced workplaces, the ability to make independent decisions is the foundation of trust, efficiency, and success. Gone are the days of rigid hierarchies where every choice requires top-down approval. Modern teams thrive on collaboration, shared accountability, and trust in each other’s expertise. To navigate this landscape, people need both the freedom and confidence to make decisions that impact their work. When it comes to decision-making, ask yourself these questions:

Do I give others the freedom to make decisions about their own work?

Do I trust their expertise and judgment to find the right solutions?

Or do I second-guess and overcontrol, becoming a barrier instead of a supporter?

The way you empower others—or hold them back—shapes the culture of trust within your relationships and team. When you choose to trust people, you give them space to grow, to think outside the box and take on new challenges. They become more engaged, innovative, and creative.

But, if that trust is missing, it’s a different story. People can start to doubt their abilities, feel disempowered, and disengage. Instead of stepping up, they withdraw, questioning themselves, their confidence declines. Eventually they stop trying, or give up entirely.

So, let’s dive into what it really means to empower others to make decisions—and how mastering this practice can transform your team’s effectiveness, trust, and culture.

From task completion to innovation

Empowering others to make decisions isn’t just about handing off tasks—it’s about building confidence, trust, and a sense of ownership. It’s about creating an environment where people are encouraged to think for themselves, take initiative, and trust in their own judgment, without worrying they’ll fail.

When you empower people to make decisions, you’re showing that you value their perspective and trust their ability and approach to problem-solving. This kind of trust lights a fire; it sparks creativity, deepens responsibility, and inspires people to bring their best thinking forward. Empowered individuals don’t just complete tasks—they innovate, lead, and care deeply about the success of the team.

Here is the key: when people feel trusted to make decisions, they become more confident. At the same time, their trust in you grows too—whether you’re a leader, teammate, or partner. It creates a ripple effect: when people feel trusted, they take ownership, contributing with greater energy that brings their best ideas forward. In turn, outcomes improve, and people take pride in their contributions.

Getting out of your team’s way

In all aspects of relationships—whether as a leader, a teammate, or even a parent—empowering others to make decisions begins with self-awareness. Sometimes, without meaning to, we can unintentionally become a bottleneck. We may fall into the trap of second-guessing, over-reviewing, or stepping in too soon.

When that micromanagement happens, it blocks creativity and shuts down initiative. On the flip side, when we step back and trust, we create space for innovation, ownership, and real growth. The art of empowering people to make decisions lies in striking the right balance. It’s knowing when to offer support and when to let go, creating the space for others to succeed and confidently step into their authority.

Here’s where to start:

When people know their judgment is respected and valued, they become more resilient, creative, and committed. This trust lifts everyone, creating an environment where people and ideas can thrive.

Empowering others isn’t accidental—it’s a conscious choice that requires intentional practice. Here is how to put empowerment into practice with clarity and purpose:

Encourage ownership and independent decision-making . Help individuals know their decision-making authority, then trust them to act. Empowerment begins when people know their judgment is valued.

. Help individuals know their decision-making authority, then trust them to act. Empowerment begins when people know their judgment is valued. Support their growth, not just their success . Recognize past successes and reinforce people’s ability to make sound decisions. Affirm that you stand behind them—and celebrate wins.

Create flexibility and space for innovation . Honor different approaches to success while staying available to support, guide, and uplift when needed.

Empowering people to make decisions unlocks their potential, strengthens trust, and fuels momentum. When you extend your trust in their ability to decide, you help them build trust in themselves and you gain their trust in you.

Excerpted from The Art of Trust Building: Transform Lives, Teams, and Organizations by Dr. Dennis and Dr. Michelle Reina (Berrett-Koehler Publishers; January 2026).

