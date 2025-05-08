Exclusive Interview: Afshin Shirdarreh on Innovation, Craftsmanship, and the Future of Custom Homes

Globally recognized as one of the Top 100 Luxury Real Estate Developers of 2024, Kingsgate Luxury Homes has built its reputation on transforming dream homes into extraordinary realities. At the helm of this award-winning company is Afshin Shirdarreh, whose recent accolade as the Best Luxury Custom Home Developer in Ontario highlights his passion for excellence and innovation.

In this exclusive interview, Alexander Chetchikov, President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, sits down with Afshin to explore the evolving landscape of luxury real estate in Toronto. From reflecting on the meaning of luxury to sharing the story behind KingsGate’s success, this conversation offers a unique glimpse into the philosophies, trends, and innovations shaping the future of bespoke luxury living.

Alexander Chetchikov: Can you tell us how KingsGate Luxury Homes started? What inspired you?

Afshin Shirdarreh: It all started with my family experiences and a deep passion for building and design. I realized early on that creating a home isn’t just about walls and roofs; it’s about shaping spaces where people make memories and feel truly at home. KingsGate Luxury Homes was born from that desire to turn visions into reality and deliver homes that reflect each client’s unique story.

AC: Your homes are described as ‘luxurious, meticulously crafted realities.’ What does luxury mean to you?

AS: Luxury, for me, is about more than just high-end finishes. It’s about meaning, personalization, and creating homes that perfectly match our clients’ lifestyles and aspirations. Every detail, from the layout to the materials we use, is chosen to ensure that the home isn’t just beautiful but also deeply functional. To achieve this, we work with the best teams, negotiate the best prices, and ensure our clients always feel they’re getting the best value.

AC: What trends are you seeing in luxury home design right now?

AS: A lot of our clients in Toronto are leaning toward modern, sleek designs with clean lines. There’s also a growing interest in incorporating smart home technology, like automated systems for lighting, security, and climate control. Energy efficiency is another big request—it’s clear that people want homes that are not only beautiful but also sustainable and cost-effective to maintain.

AC: How do you make your homes sustainable and energy-efficient?

AS: We’ve made it a priority to exceed the latest building codes when it comes to energy efficiency. From advanced insulation techniques to energy-saving windows and appliances, we incorporate the best practices to ensure that our clients’ homes are both environmentally friendly and economical to operate. It’s about giving them peace of mind, knowing their investment is built for the future.

AC: KingsGate has won several awards recently. What’s been the driving force behind your success?

AS: It’s all about our clients. Their satisfaction drives everything we do. When you focus on delivering quality, keeping your promises, and treating every client like they’re your only client, recognition naturally follows. These awards are a reflection of the trust and support we’ve earned, and we’re incredibly grateful for it.

AC: Can you share a project that stands out for you?

AS: The home at 25 Glemberough is a project I’ll always be proud of. It really pushed us to innovate and step outside our comfort zone to deliver something extraordinary. The clients wanted a home that was not just luxurious but also unique in design and functionality. Seeing their reaction when it was finished was one of the most rewarding moments of my career.

AC: How has Toronto’s real estate market evolved over the years, and how has that impacted your business?

AS: Toronto’s market has faced challenges with rising inflation, higher interest rates, and increasing costs for labor and materials. These factors have made building more complex, but our clients’ trust in us has been unwavering. Despite these hurdles, they continue to choose KingsGate because they know we’ll deliver a home that meets their expectations and protects their investment. That trust has been key to our success as a leading custom home builder in Toronto.

AC: What’s the secret to KingsGate’s success in such a competitive market?

AS: The relationships we build with our clients. We treat them like family, listening to their needs and ensuring they feel supported every step of the way. When you combine that personal touch with a commitment to quality and innovation, it creates an experience that clients remember and recommend.

AC: You often talk about creating legacies. How do you balance beauty and practicality in your designs?

AS: A home needs to be timeless in its design but also practical for everyday living. We achieve this by working closely with our clients to understand how they live and what they value most in a home. Every detail, from the layout to the finishes, is designed to balance elegance with functionality.

AC: What advice would you give to someone thinking about building a custom home in Toronto?

AS: Take your time to find the right builder—someone who listens to your vision, communicates clearly, and prioritizes your satisfaction. Building a custom home is a big emotional and financial commitment, and you deserve a partner who makes it an enjoyable and rewarding journey. At the end of the day, your home should feel like an extension of who you are.

AC: Thank you, Afshin, for sharing your journey and insights.

AS: Thank you! It’s been a pleasure to talk about what we do at KingsGate Luxury Homes.

As our conversation with Afshin Shirdarreh comes to a close, it’s clear that his passion for engineering bespoke, luxury homes extends far beyond architecture – it’s about building legacies. His insights into the evolving luxury market and his passion for innovation and excellence have solidified KingsGate Luxury Homes Inc. as a leader in the global real estate industry. With a vision rooted in client satisfaction and timeless design, Afshin continues to redefine what it means to live luxuriously, inspiring both his peers and the next generation of luxury homebuilders. Visit https://kingsgateluxuryhomes.com/ to find out more.