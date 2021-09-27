In this article, we will elaborate on the job responsibilities of a Functional Consultant with the context of Microsoft Certified: Dynamics 365 Field Service Functional Consultant Associate and the Exam MB-240: Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service.

Who Is A Functional Consultant?

A Functional Consultant is a professional involved in the planning, design, and oversight of the construction of a software system. A Functional Consultant evaluates a client’s specific software requirements, such as those of a board of directors, a government body, or a company. After getting the input of the client/employer and use their skills to analyze various methods and solutions to build a system that fulfills their requirement. Their job is a combination of facilitating technical solutions and analysis & determination of business requirements.

A Functional Consultant commands the two core domains; consulting and product expertise. This enables them to bridge the gap between business and IT, by acting as an interpreter to deliver a product that meets present requirements, supports a future expansion, and provides true value. Traditionally, functional consultants operate as part of a team that includes business analysts, technical consultants, and software developers. Functional Consultants may also be tasked with developing software solutions for organizations.

Functional Consultant Duties and Responsibilities

To efficiently deliver the software systems that meet business requirements, Functional Consultants perform multiple tasks. Following are the core duties and responsibilities required by the job role of a Functional Consultant.

Business Processes Understanding

A functional consultant should learn as much as possible about current business processes and how current business flows are designed. To establish a current image of the firm, they may generate flow diagrams and other documentation.

Client Requirement Evaluation

A Functional Consultant meets with customer service personnel to assess customer needs, which they then translate into a logical and technical business model that can be implemented using the software.

Alignment of Solution With Business Requirement

The major responsibility of the Functional Consultant is to tailor the business area in issue and ensure that the new system performs as the customer expects. They must coordinate their efforts with their technical colleagues and carry out the new system’s data mapping operations.

Assurance Of Usability

After completing the redevelopment, the Functional Consultant delivers end-user training and ensures a smooth transition to the client. They may also provide updates on the development effort’s progress and provide continuing support for the application.

The Certification

Microsoft Certified: Dynamics 365 Field Service Functional Consultant Associate

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Functional Consultants is an associate-level certification designed to validate the abilities of a candidate for the role of the Functional Consultant in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service subdomain. The job functions of the candidate include but are not limited to Configure the Field Service application, install the Connected Field Service (IoT) solution, and develop solutions to manage the field service lifecycle.

This Certification Is Meant For The Following Job role: Functional Consultant

The certification is a bi-exam certification. The candidate is required to pass the following two exams to earn the certification;

Exam PL-200 : Microsoft Power Platform Functional Consultant

Exam MB-240 : Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service

In the following paragraph, we will take a closer look at the MB-240: Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service

The Exam MB-240: Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service

The exam is currently available in the English language only.

The Skills

Configure field service apps, manage work orders, plan and dispatch work orders, manage field service mobility, manage inventory and buying, and implement Connected Field Service are the technical activities assessed on this test.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement Functional Consultants with Field Service experience are eligible to take this test. Candidates will be in charge of putting in place systems to manage resources and complete the field service lifecycle.

Candidates put the field service processes in place that were developed in cooperation with internal and external organizations. Configuring the default administration areas of the Field Service application, installing the Connected Field Service (IoT) solution and the mobile app, and implementing any extra customizations required are all part of this cooperation. Candidates are in charge of configuring and deploying the Field Support application, which works in tandem with the main customer service application.

Candidates must be able to configure and customize components of the Field Service application, such as services, resources, characteristics, incidents, inventory integration, service agreements, resource scheduling, work orders, service tasks, field service user roles, field service settings, the Connected Field Service (IoT) solution, and Field Sevice Configuration. The Microsoft Power Apps-based mobile application must be acquainted with candidates. This test will not cover the Xamarin-based mobile application.

Preparing For The Exam PL-240

For the updated and accurate study material for the Microsoft MB-240 exam, Myexamcollection offers comprehensive training at very reasonable pricing with the surety of success. There is a money-back guarantee offered by Myexamcollection for all their training material. Known for the innovative training practices Myexamcollection.com provides the authentic PDF and Testing Engine for success In Microsoft Exam MB-240 that earns you the prestigious Microsoft Certified: Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Functional Consultant Associate certification. Braindumps by Myexamcollection are known to be the best for quality compilation by experienced professionals of the IT Industry.

Conclusion

CRM and ERP are among the components of core importance for a modern enterprise. Businesses worldwide spend billions of dollars annually on ERP and CRM solutions. These are among the largest segments in the business software market. There is a huge and steady requirement for professionals possessing these skills. Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform is an ERP and CRM combination for business users. Due to its reliability and scalability, it is already making a good advancement in SME and large enterprises. The exam MB-240: Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service can earn you the rewarding Microsoft Certified: Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Functional Consultant Associate certification, that opens the doors to new opportunities for those seeking a career in this growing platform.