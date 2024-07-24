European Energy Leaders take the Stage at Reuters Events: Energy Transition Europe 2024

Following the success of Reuters Events: Energy Transition Europe 2023, the Reuters Events: Energy Transition Europe leadership summit returns to London this September with a market-leading speaker line-up and business-critical agenda curated for net zero pioneers.

There is clear, demonstrable momentum behind the European energy transition, with $450 billion invested in the past year alone.

As the continent’s most impactful summit, Reuters Events: Energy Transition Europe 2024 (30 Sep – 1 Oct, London) unites 350+ leading energy, finance, industry and government executives to drive business model innovation, identify investment avenues and execute a low-carbon strategy that delivers ROI.

Executive speakers from across the full European energy spectrum will be present at the event, sharing practical insights on how to transform net zero ambitions into concrete actions. The speaker faculty taking to the stage in 2024 includes:

Paula Doyle, Chief Digital Officer, Aker BP

Matthie Hue, Chief Executive Officer, EDF Renewables

Eirik Wærness, Senior Vice President and Chief Economist, Equinor

Greg Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, Octopus Energy Group

Barbara Flesche, EVP Europe, Statkraft

Michael Lewis, CEO, Uniper Energy

Chuka Umunna, Managing Director and Head of EMEA ESG & Green Economy Investment Banking, JP Morgan

Ashkay Kaul, Director General of Infrastructure, Ofgem

Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, Member of Cabinet of Kadri Simson, EU Commissioner for Energy, European Commission

The European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simon said: “What will determine whether we reach – or miss – our goals are the actions we take every year until 2030”.

Energy leaders must move with unprecedented urgency to overcome supply chain obstacles, alleviate regulatory concerns, secure financing, and ensure profitability on clean energy projects. To deliver this, building new connections and partnerships across the ecosystem will be crucial. Click to view full learning experience in the brochure

With a focus on execution, the actionable themes to be discussed at Energy Transition Europe 2024 include:

Drive low carbon growth – Optimise investment portfolios, transform capital, and secure returns from clean energy investment to retain leadership in a low-carbon economy.

Build transition capacity – From business models to operational protocols, assemble your toolkit and create transition readiness across your business to be fully prepared for powering a net-zero Europe.

Secure sustainable supply – Re-construct the supplier ecosystem, secure innovative supplier partnerships and collaborate to decarbonise across value chain to ensure a steady net-zero journey for your business.

Capitalise on regulatory incentives – Tap into the pulse of the evolving regulatory landscape and align your business with the regional ambitions to increase competitiveness and capitalise on available regulatory support.

The summit will be held in London on 30 Sep and 1 Oct 2024. For full details, please Download the brochure here or reach out to Katie Silver (Katie.Silver@thomsonreuters.com).