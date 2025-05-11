By Ed Parsloe

Using an innovative, blended approach to upskilling managers in coaching conversations will lead to more impactful discussions, boost engagement and deliver measurable results for the business. With relationship building a top skill (LinkedIn, 2025), these tools offer scalable, risk-free practice for crucial communication, driving organisational success.

At the start of the year, Warwick Business Schooli asked business leaders what external factors would have the biggest impact on their organisation in 2025. The overwhelming response was technological shifts, including AI and digital disruption. As businesses adapt to this rapidly changing landscape, the demand for strong leadership skills has never been greater.

According to LinkedIn’s Skills on the Rise 2025ii report, relationship building has emerged as the most critical skill UK leaders need to master. In today’s business environment, technical expertise alone is no longer sufficient; leaders must develop strong relationships, navigate uncertainty, and engage diverse stakeholders to drive success, and many companies are turning to coaching to develop these vital skills.

Yet, despite the significant investment in coaching, some managers struggle to apply their skills effectively once they have left the classroom. One reason is that traditional training often leans heavily on theory rather than practical implementation, leaving leaders ill-equipped to translate newly acquired skills into impactful workplace interactions.

This challenge is now a top priority for business.

For the third consecutive year, Gartneriii has identified leader and manager development as the leading concern for HR professionals, with coaching skills recognised as a key driver of success. Companies are increasingly looking for solutions that not only equip leaders with essential coaching skills but also ensure measurable returns on their leadership development investments.

How AI skills practice can enhance coaching and accelerate skills development

AI is increasingly playing a key role in enhancing coaching and accelerating the development of skills.

AI is not a substitute for human-led coaching but rather a powerful amplifier that enhances and scales expert-led training and is ideal for a cohort of learners. A well-structured coaching programme typically begins with intensive workshops led by experienced professional coaches. This establishes core models, builds trust, and sets tailored learning objectives aligned with organisational strategic needs and purpose.

Expert coaches can facilitate peer collaboration, encourage open communication, and conduct thorough needs assessments ensuring that any AI skills practice is precisely tailored to individual learning requirements. Group Reflective practice sessions ensure continuous support and the transference of learning into the workplace.

Using avatars to reinforce and enhance learning.

Following foundational skills training, AI tools can provide an innovative and fun way of ensuring learning with continuous reinforcement and practical application. Individuals can engage with AI avatars in realistic scenarios to practice a range of challenging conversations.

These scenarios might include career conversations with high performers, performance reviews and objective setting, supporting underperformers, managing conflict resolution, or supporting team members through difficult situations.

By practising with avatars in a risk-free AI environment, leaders and managers will enhance their coaching and communication skills, develop their confidence and the training will lead to more impactful real-life interactions.

The learner receives review and feedback performance scores based on their performance giving them insights and best practices of expert professional coaches who adhere to EMCC coaching standards.

This approach ensures that new skills are embedded and can be readily applied in professional settings, mitigating the “forgetting curve” commonly associated with traditional training.

Using a blended approach to coaching with AI practice also encourages reflection, repeated practice, and judgment-free learning, which is particularly beneficial for group based development programmes. The shared experience of the coaching skills practice promotes collaboration, engagement, and collective growth.

Demonstrable ROI and scalability

Another key benefit for organisation is the data and robust analytics they can gain from the programme. They can track individual and organisational progress, measure ROI, and refine leadership development strategies. Instant feedback and performance scoring, grounded in expert coaching principles, ensure coaching initiatives are engaging and aligned with business objectives.

This data-driven approach allows business leaders to assess the value and effectiveness of their investment in the programme and present the information to the board.

Additionally, such a programme enables the scalability of high-quality upskilling beyond senior executives to managers at all levels, cultivating a culture of continuous learning and leadership excellence. By extending coaching skills opportunities across the organisation, companies create a pipeline of future-ready leaders equipped to navigate today’s complex business landscape.

Looking to the future

As organisations face an increasingly complex and fast-changing business environment, those investing in a blended approach to coaching that incorporates AI skills training can gain a clear competitive edge. Embedding coaching skills across all levels creates a culture of continuous learning, adaptability, and high performance – driving engagement, improving retention, and accelerating growth.

The future of leadership development lies in the powerful synergy between human expertise and AI skills practice. By combining the insight of expert coaches with the scalability and precision of AI tools, businesses can embed lasting behavioural change, strengthen leadership capabilities, and build a resilient, future-ready workforce.

