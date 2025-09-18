Alaska ranks first with an average of 9.41 crypto gaming-related monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

Vermont follows with an average of 9.26 monthly searches per 100,000 residents, while North Dakota ranks third at 8.71.

Louisiana reported an average of just 2.82 monthly searches per 100,000 residents, the lowest among all the states.

A new study has revealed that Alaska is the most crypto gaming–curious state in the U.S.

The research conducted by Bety analyzed search interest for popular Web3 and blockchain-based gaming platforms and terms such as “NFT games,” “crypto gaming,” “Web3 gaming,” and “Axie Infinity.” Using Google Keyword Planner, the study examined average monthly search volume per 100,000 residents across U.S. states to identify where excitement around crypto-integrated gaming is gaining momentum.

Alaska leads the nation with an average of 9.41 monthly searches per 100,000 residents, which is 83.8% above the national average of 5.12. With a population of 743,756, the state logged 70 average monthly searches for crypto gaming–related keywords, including “NFT games,” “Web3 game,” and “blockchain gaming.”

Vermont ranks second with an average of 9.26 monthly searches per 100,000 residents, marking an 80.9% increase over the national average of 5.21. With a population of 648,278, the state recorded 60 monthly searches tied to blockchain gaming, NFT games, and Web3 titles.

North Dakota comes in third with an average of 8.71 monthly searches per 100,000 residents, 70.1% above the national average of 5.12. The state, home to 804,089 people, saw 70 searches monthly related to terms like “crypto gaming platform” and “Axie Infinity.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson from Bety commented,

“The data highlights a growing appetite for decentralized gaming across the United States, especially in states like Alaska, Vermont, and North Dakota.

“States are showing some of the highest per capita search activity for terms like ‘NFT games,’ ‘Web3 gaming,’ and ‘Axie Infinity.’ This suggests that curiosity around blockchain-powered gameplay is expanding into new geographies and demographics.

“As the gaming industry evolves, more Americans are actively exploring how digital ownership, token economies, and immersive decentralized platforms can enhance both entertainment and financial engagement.”

Hawaii follows closely with an average of 8.27 monthly searches per 100,000 residents, 61.5% more than the national average of 5.12. The state saw 120 average monthly searches across keywords like “Decentraland game,” “Web3 gaming,” and “blockchain game tokens,” driven by its population of 1,450,900.

Oregon ranks fifth, recording 7.22 monthly searches per 100,000 residents, which is 41% above the national average of 5.12. With a population of 4,291,090, Oregon generated 310 average monthly searches for terms such as “Axie Infinity” and “crypto gaming platform.”

Rhode Island (6th) recorded 7.14 crypto gaming–related searches per 100,000 residents, followed by New York (7th) at 7.00 searches, Montana (8th) also at 7.00, California (9th) at 6.96, and Nevada (10th) at 6.93, each showing a notable rise in digital engagement with next-generation gaming experiences.

Table for Extended Results

Top 10 American States Most Interested in Crypto Gaming (2025) States Searches per 100,000 Residents Rank Alaska 9.41 1 Vermont 9.26 2 North Dakota 8.71 3 Hawaii 8.27 4 Oregon 7.22 5 Rhode Island 7.14 6 New York 7.00 7 Montana 7.00 8 California 6.96 9 Nevada 6.93 10

The study was conducted by Bety, a leading gaming site that delivers thousands of high-quality games, from classic table favorites to original exclusives.