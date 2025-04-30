The University of Chicago Booth School of Business is expanding its Master in Management (MiM) Program globally, offering students a new opportunity to study in London starting Winter Quarter 2026. The announcement comes just one year after Booth welcomed 116 students from around the world into the inaugural MiM cohort.

Designed for recent college graduates, the 10-month MiM Program combines foundational business education with flexible specialization. Beginning in 2026, students can choose the new “Global Innovation and Impact: Study Abroad in London” track, which includes a 10-week immersion at Booth’s Robert Rothman, ’77, London Campus.

Located in the heart of London’s financial district, the Rothman Campus offers state-of-the-art facilities and close proximity to key players in banking, technology, and consulting. Students will take three specialized courses, including a hands-on lab in partnership with a local company.

The London experience aims to broaden students’ global outlook and prepare them for careers at multinational firms. Booth Dean Madhav Rajan emphasized the importance of global readiness, while Elizabeth O’Neill, executive director of the Rothman Campus, highlighted London’s ideal setting for developing international business acumen.

Students will begin and end their program in Chicago, maintaining close ties to their cohort throughout.

