Chicago Booth Debuts New Certificate, the Global Advanced Finance Program, With Electives Held at Campuses in Chicago, London, and Hong Kong

The University of Chicago Booth School of Business debuted the Global Advanced Finance Program, an exclusive certificate program that offers tailored pathways for corporate finance executives, senior investment professionals, and strategic decision-makers, granting them alumni status upon completing the two-year learning journey at their preferred international campus in Chicago, London, or Hong Kong.

In this new Global Advanced Finance Program, executives complete six rigorous elective sessions over two years to gain an interdisciplinary approach to financial leadership, with the option to take several new electives taught by renowned finance faculty at each of its global campuses. Participants will master advanced finance skills through The Chicago Approach™—positioning them for career success and organizational impact.

“As one of the world’s top academic business schools, Chicago Booth has a long tradition of influencing and educating global leaders who shape the future of business,” says Madhav Rajan, dean of Chicago Booth and George Pratt Shultz Professor of Accounting. “We are proud to offer this advanced global program, which allows participants to study in three of the most prominent financial hubs and learn from Booth’s world-class faculty.”

Participants from North America, EMEA, and the APAC region will collaborate with an enrollment advisor to identify a track of electives aligning with their individualized learning goals. Electives include new offerings such as TheAdvanced Valuation Program, Portfolio Management, Strategic Organizational Management, and Pricing for Profitability, with sessions held at Booth’s multiple global campuses. Other Chicago-based electives to choose from are The Executive Program for Prospective CFOs, The Executive Finance Program, Mergers and Acquisitions, The Executive Development Program for Private Companies, Private Wealth Management, Executive Program in Corporate Strategy, Digital Innovation Strategy and Management.

“Booth is an institution that has its roots in economics and finance-based education and research excellence. We have created a suite of finance programs based on this expertise, including in valuation and corporate finance. Through a combination of faculty, alumni, and industry experts, you’ll acquire an incredibly powerful set of tools that leverage the rigor of the Chicago approach to address important real-world situations,” says Douglas J. Skinner, deputy dean for Faculty and Sidney Davidson Distinguished Service Professor of Accounting, as well as Faculty Director of the new Advanced Valuation Program.”



Pietro Veronesi, deputy dean for Faculty and Chicago Board of Trade Professor of Finance, as well as Faculty Director for the new Portfolio Management program, says, “We sought to create an opportunity for global senior executives to learn from Booth through a highly personalized, flexible curriculum that takes a multi-disciplinary approach to finance. Whether you are an investment professional, wealth advisor, or a C-suite executive, we offer a wide range of electives and locations to fit you and your organizational needs.”

In addition to expanding its Executive Education offerings, Booth recently launched a new Master in Finance Program, designed for accomplished recent college graduates in quantitative fields of study who are searching for a master’s degree that builds on their analytical aptitude, and allows them to start a career in finance with a competitive advantage over their peers. The inaugural cohort of students will begin their studies in fall 2024.

Throughout the Executive Education Global Advanced Finance Program, participants will tap into a supportive powerful global network with more than 56,000 Chicago Booth alumni spanning 120 countries. They will join an influential community of financial strategists, as numerous Booth alumni and Executive Education participants hold positions as CFOs, senior investment professionals, and other C-suite and senior leadership roles within their respective organizations. Attendees expand their networking opportunities while learning the Chicago Approach™ to business.

Applications for this program are accepted on a rolling basis; candidates may apply any time during the year. Visit chicagobooth.edu/GAFP to find FAQs, and to learn more about the program and application process. For a consultation, contact +1 312.464.8732 or exec.ed@chicagobooth.edu.

Chicago Booth Executive Education offers world-class in-person, live-online, and online education across finance, leadership, executive management, strategy, innovation, and analytics, and designs custom programs tailored to meet an organization’s unique challenges. Programs are taught by the same faculty who teach in Booth’s MBA degree program, as well as experts in industry. The Booth Executive Education network represents over 30,000 executives across 120 countries.