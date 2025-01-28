Chemical Innovations in Water Industries (CIWI), co-founded by IMD MBA graduate Jasper Schakel and his business partner Erik Kraaijeveld, has received the prestigious Financial Times Responsible Business Education Award. This recognition follows their win of the 2023 IMD MBA Venture Award, which supports innovative business ideas by promising entrepreneurs.

“The recognition shows us, and our customers, that we’re not the only ones who see the value we can bring to the world,” said Kraaijeveld. “For us, as hardware developers, it’s especially motivating since this type of work often takes years to fully mature.”

CIWI focuses on creating sustainable water treatment agents that reduce the use of traditional chemicals, using less energy and fewer resources. Schakel emphasized that CIWI was designed to be a sustainable technology, not a disruptive one, aiming to improve water treatment methods in an environmentally responsible way.

In addition to the IMD MBA Venture Award, CIWI’s pilot project in Ghana earned them a $25,000 prize from the RELX Environmental Challenge.

“The competition for the 2023 IMD MBA Venture Award was fierce, but Jasper and CIWI stood out for their eco-friendly technology that transforms water treatment,” said Jim Pulcrano, IMD Adjunct Professor of Entrepreneurship and Management. “It’s been a pleasure witnessing their progress.”

The IMD MBA Venture Award, which has grown since its inception in 2022, helps entrepreneurs gain the financial support and guidance necessary to launch and scale their ventures. Schakel believes the award equips MBA students with the tools and resources to build successful businesses while applying real-world lessons.

CIWI’s success and the growth of the MBA Venture Award highlight the ongoing impact of IMD’s alumni in promoting sustainable business practices and advancing global challenges.

The FT Responsible Business Education Award celebrates student-led start-ups that address global issues with sustainable and innovative solutions, showcasing a new wave of entrepreneurs dedicated to creating a better future.

