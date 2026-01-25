Microaggressions still persist in workplaces due to deeply embedded silencing cultures that discourage reporting and dialogue. This article explores how organisational silence sustains everyday bias and outlines strategies to dismantle it – from diverse leadership and trusted reporting systems to psychological safety, allyship, and intersectional policies – enabling truly inclusive workplaces.

Microaggressions (everyday, stereotyped remarks) remain a deeply entrenched challenge for workplaces across Europe, quietly undermining equity and inclusion despite widespread efforts to implement diversity and gender equity initiatives. Recent surveys reveal troubling persistence in biases: ageism affects about 32% of employees, gender discrimination impacts roughly 25%, and ethnic bias touches 17%, with many marginalised individuals reporting unfair treatment or exclusion on a daily basis. So why, after so many policy reforms and awareness campaigns, do these subtle but damaging behaviours continue to shape the everyday experience for so many workers? The growing consensus is that at the heart of the problem lies a culture of silence; a silent permission that allows microaggressions to persist unchallenged and unexamined within organisational life.

The nature of silencing cultures

Silencing is rarely the result of a single factor; rather, it functions on multiple, interconnected levels. Institutionally, many organisations still lack the transparent, trustworthy channels that empower employees to report concerns without fear of retaliation or dismissal. Sometimes formal policies exist, but if they are cumbersome, unclear, or poorly enforced, they send a clear message: speaking up is risky and unlikely to change anything.

Beyond formal structures, silencing is reinforced interpersonally. When employees share their experiences of bias and are met with denial, minimisation, or defensiveness from colleagues or managers, it invalidates their perspectives and discourages further disclosure. Over time, this fomentation of disbelief or hostility can transform into self-silencing, where individuals internalise these negative messages, suppress their own feelings, and gradually disengage from the organisation. This cycle of silence and exclusion perpetuates a climate where microaggressions become an invisible yet persistent form of harm.

Strategies for dismantling silencing cultures

To shift from maintaining silencing cultures to dismantling them requires intentional, multifaceted strategies that address systemic barriers and empower individuals. Several organisations across Europe have begun to lead the way with concrete actions.

1. Foster diverse and inclusive leadership

Leadership sets the tone for organisational norms. When leadership teams lack diversity, especially in terms of gender and ethnicity, microaggressions are more easily brushed aside or normalised. Diversifying leadership is therefore not a token gesture but a critical lever for cultural change. For example, Unilever has made gender balance in senior management a strategic priority. This commitment does more than improve representation; it helps create policies that are genuinely responsive to diverse perspectives, amplifying underrepresented voices, and fostering an inclusive culture that challenges exclusionary practices. By intentionally cultivating diversity at the top, organisations send a strong signal about their values and create a pathway for lasting systemic change.

2. Build trustworthy reporting mechanisms

Employees need to feel confident and safe when reporting microaggressions. This requires more than just having a policy in place; reporting channels must be accessible, guarantee anonymity if needed, and be backed by a culture of accountability. IKEA stands out for its robust whistleblower system that allows employees to report concerns through multiple confidential avenues, including independent third parties. Transparent follow-up processes and visible organisational responses have helped IKEA build trust among employees, encouraging more people to speak up. When employees perceive that their concerns lead to tangible action and are shielded from retaliation, reporting transforms from a risky gamble into an empowered choice, which in turn disrupts cultures of silence.

3. Cultivate psychological safety through open dialogue

Microaggressions thrive in environments where conversations about discomfort and exclusion are taboo or suppressed. Normalising open and honest dialogue about identity, bias, and workplace dynamics fosters psychological safety – the belief that one can speak freely without fear of punishment or ostracism. Salesforce has pioneered the concept of “Brave Spaces” within its organisation. These are intentional forums where employees gather to discuss sensitive topics related to diversity and inclusion. These spaces are actively supported by senior leaders who listen attentively and respond constructively, creating a culture where difficult conversations become catalysts for understanding and change rather than sources of conflict. When employees feel heard and valued, they are more likely to engage, contribute, and collaborate, ultimately enhancing organisational cohesion and resilience.

4. Empower bystanders and encourage collective responsibility

The responsibility to challenge microaggressions cannot rest solely on those directly affected. Bystanders (colleagues who witness bias or exclusion) are crucial allies in creating an inclusive environment. Training that equips all employees with the skills and confidence to recognize and respond to microaggressions fosters a collective culture of accountability. Accenture, for instance, integrates comprehensive allyship training across its workforce, encouraging employees at every level to act when they observe exclusionary behaviour. This shared responsibility dilutes the emotional burden on marginalised employees and signals company-wide intolerance for microaggressions. Moreover, bystander intervention training cultivates social norms where discrimination is collectively rejected, making the workplace safer and more respectful for everyone.

5. Emphasise intersectionality in education and policy

Microaggressions often arise at the intersection of multiple identities, like gender, race, sexuality, age, and more. Effective inclusion efforts must acknowledge and address this complexity through intersectional education and adaptive policies. PwC has incorporated intersectionality-focused workshops into its diversity and inclusion curriculum, which helps employees appreciate the nuanced ways various identities influence workplace experiences. By regularly engaging with employee resource groups representing diverse backgrounds, PwC ensures its policies remain responding to the real and evolving needs of its workforce. This rigorous attention to intersectionality enables companies to design interventions that are not one-size-fits-all but tailored, sensitive, and inclusive at a deeper level.

The imperative for European organisations

The prevalence of microaggressions and the harm they cause is not merely an ethical issue but a significant business risk. Studies indicate that nearly a third of UK employees have faced microaggressions or discriminatory behaviours by managers recently. This contributes to poor mental health outcomes, decreased job satisfaction, and higher turnover, all of which undermine productivity and innovation.

Addressing these challenges requires more than surface-level initiatives. Without confronting the silencing mechanisms that render such behaviours invisible, efforts remain superficial and fail to foster enduring change. European companies have a unique opportunity to lead by embedding authentic transparency, promoting diverse leadership, ensuring safe reporting, normalising open conversations, and cultivating shared accountability.

When organisations commit to these principles, they not only support the wellbeing and dignity of all employees but also unlock the full potential of a richly diverse workforce. In a global economy that increasingly values inclusion, such commitments are essential for long-term sustainability and competitive advantage.

In conclusion, breaking the silence is the first vital step toward eroding the cultures that sustain microaggressions. Real progress demands courage from leadership and collective action at all levels; only then can workplaces transform into truly equitable spaces where everyone can thrive without fear or exclusion.

About the Authors

Smaranda Boroș is a Professor of Intercultural Management and Organisational Behaviour at Vlerick Business School

Delia Mensitieri is a Doctoral Researcher at Ghent University.