Gambling is huge in Ireland. According to reports, it is one of the top ten gambling countries, with players wagering over €10 billion yearly.

The good thing is that Irish gamblers know precisely what they want. They prefer Irish casino sites with quality games, generous bonuses, reliable customer support, flexible payment options, and a unique experience on mobile and PC.

For that reason, most players continue to express their satisfaction with Jackpot City, the best online casino in Ireland. It delivers remarkably in all the areas mentioned above and offers additional benefits to ensure you get the ultimate online experience.

Scroll on to find the top 12 online Irish casinos, each with an award in a specific category!

Best Online Casinos in Ireland

1. Jackpot City – Best Online Casino in Ireland Overall

Pros:

Fully mobile-optimized

Excellent live casino

Round-the-clock live chat support

A wide range of payment options

Around 500 casino games

Excellent user interface

Cons:

No cryptocurrencies accepted

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Jackpot City casino rewards new players with an excruciating 4-tier welcome deposit bonus. You’ll have access to up to 1,600€ with your first four deposits receiving a 100% match bonus of up to 400€.

To qualify for this offer, you have to deposit at least 10€. However, the bonus comes with a rather steep rollover requirement, higher than the 35x industry standard.

You’ll have seven days to wager the bonus. In addition, Jackpot City offers additional promotions that reward players with huge prizes. These include match-up bonuses, luxurious holidays, cash prizes, and more.

The operator is constantly updating its promotions, so make sure to visit the promotions section to find the latest offers for boosting your bankroll.

Casino Games: 4.8/5

Jackpot City casino offers a decent selection of casino games. With around 600 games to play, of which approximately 500 are slots, its game selection isn’t smaller or bigger than what most of its competitors offer.

Most of these games are powered by Microgaming, one of the leading software providers in the iGaming industry, so you’re assured of a memorable online casino experience.

In addition to the selection of the best online slots, the casino also features a live casino section with vintage games like roulette, baccarat, and blackjack.

The live gambling section offers game shows like Monopoly Live, Football Studio, and Monopoly Live, dice games like Craps and Sic Bo, and some unique roulette and blackjack games like Multi-Hand blackjack and Sapphire Roulette.

User Interface: 4.75/5

Jackpot City casino is exceptionally crafted and features a 21st-century design appealing to the eye. Pictures load quickly, and there are visible categories that make navigation from one section to another straightforward and stress-free.

If we have one gripe, it’ll be that beautiful aesthetics aren’t fully utilized. The landing page represents a well-thought ‘Jackpot City,’ complete with decadent skyscrapers that seem to reminisce the style of a 1982 Blade Runner Vegas setting.

Mobile Experience: 4.8/5

Jackpot City offers a dedicated mobile application you can download from the site for iOS and Android applications. You can play games on the go, deposit funds, and request cashouts using the casino application.

More than 80% of the casino’s games on the desktop are playable on tablets and smartphones. The desktop and mobile accounts are linked — As soon as you sign up and deposit money from either device, you’re ready to go.

Join Jackpot Casino today and enjoy up to 1,600€ worth of welcome bonuses!

2. Spin Casino – Best Online Casino in Ireland for Quick Payouts

Pros:

Average of 24 hours payouts

Mobile-optimized site

Unique loyalty club experience

24/7 live chat support

Professional live dealers

Cons:

High rollover requirements on some promotions

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

Spin Casino has several bonuses and promotions that can increase your bankroll significantly — They’re updated daily, weekly and monthly, so you should expect to find something new regularly.

The only constant promotion is the welcome deposit bonus. You’ll receive up to 1,000€ with this offer, which is divided into four parts, as shown below:

1st 100% match-up bonus of up to 400€

2nd 100% match-up bonus of up to 300€

3rd 100% match-up bonus of up to 300€

The offer is available for only seven days after signing up. Thus, you should be prepared to deposit three times within the first week. Additionally, it has a slightly challenging rollover requirement, much higher than we’d have loved to see.

Still, Spin Casino offers outstanding jackpots with rewards as high as €3 million. These include Wheel of Wishes, Mega Moolah, and Major Millions 5 Reel.

Casino Games: 4.65/5

The range of games offered by this Irish online casino is excellent. You can pick from over 400 casino games, which is right in the sweet spot. It’s not very few that it becomes boring and not too many that it gets overwhelming.

Slots are the majority, and like with the best online casino sites in Ireland, there is a lot to select from. It’s the jackpot games that stand out, though. These include Mega Moolah, Major Millions, Wheel of Wishes, and Treasure Nile.

Even though slots take up most of most top Irish casino sites, Spin Casino also includes an impressive number of table games, including several variants of roulette and blackjack, along with Sic bo, craps, pai gow, baccarat, and the live casino.

User Interface: 4.7/5

The layout of Spin Casino is one of the best we’ve ever seen. We were impressed by the design, first and foremost, which gives you a little more info about what to expect.

This is instead of being thrown into dozens of casino games, which can be frustrating, especially if you’re a newbie. The site has a clean look featuring a white background with splashes of color.

Once you register, you can search through games by category or provider. Again, the latter is not common among online Irish casinos, so it’s great to see it here. However, the text size is a little small on PC, making some areas hard to read.

Mobile Experience: 4.7/5

Spin Casino doesn’t offer a dedicated mobile application. However, you can access the site through your preferred mobile browser, and it’ll instantly resize to fit the screen of your tablet or smartphone perfectly.

Regarding games, numbers are slightly lower than on desktop, but not too much. Would we have wanted to see an app? Yes, since it’s easily accessible. However, once you log in, the mobile site functions much like an application, so you won’t miss out on any experience.

Sign up at Spin Casino today and experience smooth and quick payouts on your winnings!

3. Magic Red – Best Mobile Experience Of Any Irish Casino Site

Pros:

Top-rated mobile casino

Many payment options

Many top-quality slot games

Around 1,000 online casino games

Cons:

No phone support

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

New players will receive a match sign-up offer of up to 200€, plus an amazing 100 free spins. The mechanics of this bonus is different from what you’ll find at other top casinos regarding the magnitude context. It’s certainly not among the highest in this space, but it’s still a great way to get started.

The offer comes with a 35x rollover requirement. You’ll have to utilize all free spins within 24 hours of being awarded. Otherwise, they’ll be forfeited.

Additionally, games contribute differently to the wagering requirements. Most slots have a 50% contribution, while table games such as baccarat and roulette have a 0% contribution. This Irish online casino updates its promo section regularly, so remember to visit it often to avoid missing out on promos.

Casino Games: 4.65/5

Primarily, Magic Red focuses on slots, followed by blackjack, baccarat, and roulette. There are several Keno games and a good number of scratch cards. Additionally, you’ll have access to various tournaments where you can win huge prizes. It’s also one of the best poker sites around.

Some player favorites include Gonzo’s Quest, Fruity Friends, Joker Poker, Mighty Sphinx, All American Poker, and Megajacks.

User Interface: 4.6/5

The platform has an optimized search bar that identifies games by the supplier or individual titles, in addition to browsing through categories. Navigation is also simple. However, some menus have overlaps, which can be avoided.

Mobile Experience: 4.8/5

Magic Red’s mobile-optimized website is one of the best mobile casinos around. Pretty much every casino game, including the best online slots, has been optimized for tablets and smartphones. Besides, you can play live games, provided you have a reliable internet connection.

Also, prizes are similar to desktop ones, so you’ll have a chance to win thousands of dollars. But how can you access this mobile site? It’s straightforward. Click the casino’s link on your mobile browser, and the website will pop up immediately.

Although the platform doesn’t offer a dedicated app for iOS and Android devices, the mobile site fills that vacuum. We’ll let you know when they release one, though.

Enjoy your favorite games on the go when you sign up for a Magic Red casino account now!

4. Tonybet – Best Irish Online Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

Over 500 live dealer games

Several payment options, including Bitcoin

Quick payouts under 48 hours

Top-rated loyalty program

Cons:

Lacks phone support

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.65/5

Tonybet offers a generous 100% match-up welcome deposit bonus of up to 120€ plus 120 free spins. You must complete the rollover requirements within 14 days.

Additionally, wagers on slot games contribute 100% towards the wagering requirements — Live dealer, bonus buy games, and table games don’t count.

Note that to submit a cash-out request on your bonus winnings, your account must be fully verified and a minimum amount deposited to submit a cash-out request on your bonus winnings. Also, Tonybet has weekly free spins for existing customers.

Casino Games: 4.6/5

Tonybet provides a wide range of games, including some variations we’ve never seen before, making it the perfect place to spice up your online repertoire. Here’s a small taste of what we mean:

Roulette variations: Lightning, Double Ball, Deutsches, Arabic, Japanese, Flemish, Ruleta en Vivo, Netherland.

Baccarat variations: No Commission, Speed, Baccarat Squeeze, Lightning.

Poker variations: Casino Hold’em, Caribbean Stud, Texas Hold’em, Side Bet City, Teen Patti Classic, Three Card Poker

Plus, you’ll have access to over 250 live dealer blackjack games. If you’re a table games enthusiast, there’s always something to smile about.

Regarding slot machines, the platform exceeds expectations. There are over 5,300 top-tier slot machines.

User Interface: 4.7/5

Tonybet features luxurious visuals that distinguish it from other online casino sites. It feels like a premium experience from the time you register.

Once you log in, you’ll see your account balance at the top of the page. There are sections for different categories, such as the casino and live casino. Additionally, you can always access promotions, the cashier, or your account settings with just a few clicks.

The platform is fully interactive, helping players foster a sense of being in a brick-and-mortar casino. You’ll be able to view all slots instantly or filter them by categories, such as slots with promos and new slots. You can also filter by providers such as Quickspin and NetEnt.

Mobile Experience: 4.7/5

Tonybet’s mobile site is available from the browser on Android, iPhone, and other devices. The general theme remains similar to the desktop, but the tabs and menus are more compact. The site adjusts to different screen sizes, allowing for a smooth experience on the touchscreen.

We tested the site on different tablets and smartphones, and everything went smoothly. Games load faster, and most slot games have dedicated mobile controls. The only thing missing is a dedicated mobile app, but the responsive site makes up for it.

Experience an epic live dealer gaming action at TonyBet. Sign up for an account today!

5. Leo Vegas – Most Diverse Game Selection Of Any Irish Online Casino

Pros:

Award-winning mobile applications

Excellent bonuses and promotions

Responsive customer support

Over 4,000 selection casino games

Cons:

Limited promotions

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

Leo Vegas casino rewards new players with a 100% match-up bonus of up to €1,000 plus 200 free spins. Unlike other top online casinos, it allows players a 14-day window from the point of signing up to claim this offer.

This welcome deposit bonus has a 25x rollover requirement, which you must meet within seven days.

If you are a fan of live dealer games, you’ll have access to a unique bonus — a 100% match-up bonus of up to €500. You’re required to wager this offer and complete the wagering requirements within seven days before requesting a withdrawal.

Better still, the platform has amazing promotions and jackpots where you can win prizes worth thousands of euros.

Casino Games: 4.85/5

With over 4,000 casino games, you may be left wondering what’s in that mix. Based on our observations, slot games comprise 87% of the total casino games collection.

What’s nice is that there’s still a fantastic lineup of live-dealer and table games outside of slot games.

User Interface: 4.6/5

Leo Vegas casino has done an outstanding job of ensuring the site is easy to use and visually appealing. There are bold and bright graphics, interactive logos, and menus that blend with the king of the jungle theme.

Once you sign in, it’s easy to deposit funds, update your account settings, or request a cash out using quick links at the top of the page. Basically, the homepage has everything you need, from game categories like top slots, live casino games, and new games to details about the latest promotions.

Mobile Experience: 4.5/5

Leo Vegas allows players to wager while on the go, thanks to their optimized mobile platform. Through the mobile site, you’ll have access to features similar to the desktop version. Additionally, it offers impeccable graphics and speed that will leave you glued to your touchscreen.

The application is characterized by the availability of sections dedicated to “Slots,” “Bets,” “Roulette TV,” “Casino,” and “Live Casino.” You’ll also benefit from promotions similar to the classic version and perks dedicated to mobile users only.

Discover new fun and exciting games at Leo Vegas. Register now!

Runners-up:

Factors To Consider When Looking for an Online Casino in Ireland

Bonuses and Promotions: We recommend Ireland online casinos that offer top-quality perks for new and existing customers. These include no-deposit bonuses, deposit bonuses, free spins, cashback, and reload bonuses.

The following features characterize a great bonus:

High bonus value

Fair rollover requirement

Reasonable bonus-expiry period

It can be used on a wide range of games

Casino Games: For the ultimate online gambling experience, you need to look for Irish casino sites offering top-rated games from leading software providers such as NetEnt and Microgaming.

These include variations of fan favorites such as blackjack, baccarat, and roulette. The live-dealer section should also be populated with interesting mentions.

User Interface: What’s the point of having excellent bonuses and games if you can’t present them well to the user? A great UI ensures you have quick access to various sections of the site. These include the lobby, customer support, account settings, and promotions sections.

Thus, the text should be visible, and the animation should be excellent. The faster the site loads, the better.

Mobile Experience: If you regularly place wagers while on the go, you understand how mobile-optimized sites come in handy. Every player prefers mobile sites that are easy to navigate and use. Bonus points if they have special benefits for mobile customers.

Miscellaneous Features:

Other factors that we double-check include:

Quality of customer support

Payment options

History and Reputation

Best Online Casinos in Ireland — FAQs

Are Online Casino Sites in Ireland Rigged?

Online Irish casinos, like the ones listed here, are powered by modern random number generators (RNGs) to deliver non-sequential results. They are trustworthy as they’ve been tested and approved by reputable independent regulators, such as eCogra.

Which Are the Best Online Casinos in Ireland?

This depends on what you’re looking for and what’s important to you. However, the top five overall online casinos for Irish players are Jackpot City (#1), Spin Casino, Magic Red, Tonybet, and Leo Vegas. The sites were ranked for bonuses, games, desktop user interface, mobile experience, payment options, customer support, and reputation.

How Can I Add Money to My Casino Site Account in Ireland?

Once you sign in to your preferred online casino site, you can visit the cashier, select a payment method, and deposit funds. All recommended casinos allow players to deposit through popular payment options, including credit cards, debit cards, eWallets such as Neteller and Skrill, and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

Can I Play Casino Games on My Tablet or Smartphone in Ireland?

Yes, absolutely. The top casinos in Ireland have invested heavily to ensure players can access mobile-optimized sites. These sites and apps feature excellent graphics and animation and offer a wide selection of games to ensure no one is left out.

Once you sign in on the mobile platforms, you can start playing video poker, slots, roulette, baccarat, blackjack, craps, and other casino games.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Casinos in Ireland:

Jackpot City: Editor’s choice — With over 500 games and an outstanding 1,600€ welcome deposit bonus, Jackpot City is the ideal gambling city to start your adventures. Additionally, it features a top-rated live section, 24/7 customer support, and a mobile-optimized site.

Spin Casino: Quick cashouts — Spin Casino ensures you receive your funds within 48 hours after requesting cashouts. The time is less than that for most payment options, with eWallets taking a few minutes or hours.

Magic Red: Top-rated mobile casino site — The platform’s mobile site is something to smile about, offering visible text and appealing graphics to spice up your gambling experience. Additionally, the site offers over 60 scratch card variations and top-rated slots.

Tonybet : Best for live betting — At Tonybet, you can play a massive selection of top-quality live games, including over 250 blackjack variations. In addition, the site offers several payment methods and an incredible loyalty program.

Leo Vegas: The best collection of casino games — With over 4,000 top-rated casino games to select from, Leo Vegas ensures no player is left out. You’ll find almost any game, including several blackjacks, craps, and slot game variants. Also, the site is one of the best Bitcoin roulette casinos you’ll find.

How To Sign Up at an Irish Online Casino Site:

Since you’re ready to get started, use the quick steps below to set up your online casino account and start playing at Jackpot City, the best online casino in Ireland.

Step 1: Visit the casino’s website

Go to Jackpot City casino’s home page or click this link .

Click the yellow “Sign Up” button at the top right of the screen

Input your details, including email, first name, last name, date of birth (DOB), country, phone number, and billing address.

Agree to the terms and conditions by ticking the appropriate box.

Click the purple “Register” button at the bottom of the registration form.

Step 2: Check your email for the verification

Search for the casino’s email.

Check your spam folder if you don’t see it

Open the link to verify your account.

Step 3: Deposit money and start playing

Visit the cashier and select your preferred payment option

Input your payment details and deposit funds — Remember to claim the welcome deposit bonus

Explore the lobby and have fun!

Ready to Play at the Best Online Casinos in Ireland?

Our experts test casino sites for sensitive features such as bonuses, games, customer support, user interface, and more.

Jackpot City scored highly in all these areas, placing it first on the list. However, each platform we’ve recommended stands out in one aspect or another. And the best way to get this experience is to sign up, deposit funds, and hit the tables.

Lastly, remember that online casinos are a place to have fun and are not a source of income. Never wager more than you can afford to lose. Adios!

DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying “the house always wins” is worth keeping in mind.

If you feel you might be addicted to gambling, there are many resources available to help. A good place to start is Gambler’s Anonymous Ireland. They hold meetings and offer a wealth of resources to help get gambling habits under control.

Check out the following organizations for additional free gambling addiction resources: