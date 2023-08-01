Online gambling is much more convenient, especially with more payment options. Still, nothing is better than being able to pay with your local currency. Exchange rates can be a nightmare these days, right? That’s why we rounded up the best euro casinos in this guide.

PlayOJO is the top European online casino that accepts EUR. It has one of the biggest game libraries and a unique welcome offer for new players.

But if you’re looking for some features in particular, our other recommended sites are worth a look.

Best European Casinos

Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.

1. PlayOJO – Best European Online Casino Overall

Pros:

Huge selection of EUR payment services

€10 minimum deposit

Fast EUR withdrawals

Over 3,000 online casino games

Huge lobby of live dealer games

50 wager-free bonus spins for newcomers

Unique casino promotions

Cons:

Missing sports betting section

PlayOJO is at the top of our list of the best European online casino sites for several reasons. Aside from an awesome free spins bonus for all newly registered players with no wagering requirements, the site also has a selection of over 3,000 online casino games, including video and classic slots, table games, and more.

Euro Payment Methods: 5/5

You start real money gambling at PlayOJO by funding your account via Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, PayPal, and Trustly.

A minimum deposit limit of €10 applies across the board. There is no minimum withdrawal limit (except for Paypal, which is €20), so you can cash out your winnings any time.

Like all other European casino websites, PlayOJO has maximum withdrawal limits. With most payment services, the maximum withdrawal limit is €5,000.

Regarding withdrawal processing times, they vary between different payment services. While e-wallets are processed the same day, withdrawals via other payment services are processed between two and seven business days.

Selection of Casino Games: 4.95/5

This Malta Gaming Authority-licensed online casino houses over 3,000 online casino games. The games are powered by leading software providers, including Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil Gaming, NetEnt, Elk Studios, and Microgaming.

At PlayOJO, you can engage in spectacular online gambling sessions on thousands of slot games, including Gods of Giza, Big Bass Splash, Snake Arena, Aztec Bonus Lines, Age of the Gods Helios, and Giga Jar Cluster Link.

You can also explore the best progressive jackpot slots, including Banana Town Dream Drop, Fishin’ Frenzy, King of Olympus, The Goonies Return, and Eye of Horus.

Other popular casino games are not missing from the best online casino for European online casino players, including top-notch live casino games, classic table, and card games. At PlayOJO, you can try your luck on numerous scratch cards, including Age of the Gods Scratch, Raid the Piggy Bank, and Summer Scratch.

Most online gambling games at this European casino can be played in free mode, and you do not have to register for an account to access free games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5

Like other top online casinos in Europe, PlayOJO has prepared an awesome sign-up bonus for all its newcomers. You can kickstart your online gambling at this casino with 50 free spins on the Book of Dead slot. The free spins bonus for newcomers is free of wagering requirements, and free spins are valued at €0.10.

Besides welcome free spins, PlayOJO offers Irish and other European customers OJO Plus and OJO Wheel promotions. These include wager-free reload bonuses, cashback bonuses, and more free spins to use on the most popular online casino games.

Claim 50 free spins on Book of Dead, free of wagering requirements, at PlayOJO Casino.

2. Spin Casino – Best European Casino with Highest Payouts

Pros:

PayPal and other e-wallets supported

Deposits of €10 and higher accepted

Over 480 casino games

Welcome bonus up to €1,000

Daily match deposit bonuses

Cons:

No bonus spins on welcome package

Next on the list of the best online casinos in Europe is Spin Casino. This euro casino serves customers in Ireland and other European countries thanks to being licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority.

Compared to other online casinos in Europe, Spin Casino has one of the most generous welcome bonuses that can get you up to €1,000 in bonus money right off the bat. Loyalty bonuses are also included to help you enrich your iGaming adventure.

Euro Payment Methods: 4.95/5

At one of the top-rated European online casinos, you have a selection of many reliable payment services to use if you register for an account in Euro, including PayPal, PaySafe Card, MasterCard, Visa, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, eZeeWallet, as well as, Skrill and Neteller.

To engage in real money online gambling sessions at Spin Casino, make a minimum deposit of €10. A maximum deposit limit applies, and it varies for each payment service.

Spin Casino processes withdrawals within two working days if you have verified your account by submitting a copy of your ID or any other government-issued document.

Selection of Casino Games: 4.8/5

Spin Casino has a smaller casino lobby compared to other European casinos featured on this list, with just over 480 casino games. The selection may not be the biggest, but you can access all the best online slots powered by Microgaming.

If you are into online slots, we recommend you check out 9 Masks of Fire, Monkey Bonanza, Gold Blitz, Wacky Panda, Agent Jane Blonde, and Spin Spin Sugar.

You can also play casino games in the jackpot category, including the biggest hits on the European market Mega Moolah, Hyper Gold Link & Win, Fortunium Gold, 9 Blazing Diamonds, Age of Conquest, and Blazing Mammoth Epic Strike.

Like all other top EU online casinos, Spin Casino is not missing exciting live dealer games, and you can try your luck on Lounge Blackjack, Auto Rolette, 9 Pots of Gold Live Slot, No Commission Baccarat, and more.

The best casinos in Europe also cater to fans of classic table and card games, and Spin Casino is no different. Its rich gaming lobby houses all the different Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat games, alongside video poker and standard poker options.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

Joining one of the top-ranked European casinos for the first time makes you eligible for a welcome bonus of up to €1,000. This is a welcome bonus package with a match deposit bonus of up to €400 and two match deposit bonuses of up to €300.

To qualify for the generous bonuses, make a deposit of €10 using any of the available deposit payment methods. Keep in mind that wagering requirements apply.

Once you become a regular at Spin Casino, you may qualify for daily guaranteed reload bonuses, usually valued up to €200, and you can benefit from awesome Spin Casino loyalty rewards in the form of reload bonuses.

Get started at Spin Casino with a €1,000 welcome bonus package.

3. Jackpot City – Top Jackpots of all Best Euro Casinos Online

Pros:

Use PayPal and other e-wallets

Around 500 online casino games

€10,000 daily max withdrawal limit

Welcome bonus up to €1,600

Benefit from daily reload bonuses

Bonus Wheel promos

Cons:

No free spins included in bonus package

While most European casinos are working with Microgaming, the selection of jackpot slots at Jackpot City is truly unmatched. Surprising, right?

Aside from that, European players are offered a great range of bonuses and promotions, including an awesome welcome bonus valued up to €1,600.

Euro Payment Methods: 4.95/5

Like most other renowned EU casinos, Jackpot City lets you make deposits and withdrawals using various reliable payment methods, including Visa and MasterCard credit and debit cards.

Customers at one of the best EU casinos also have many e-wallet payment services, including PayPal, Skrill, ecoPayz, and Neteller. Jackpot City European customers can also make payments using Neosurf, Paysafe Card, and standard wire transfers.

Most online casinos impose strict deposit and withdrawal limits, and Jackpot City is not an exception. Players can make deposits of €10 and higher using any of the payment methods available. With most deposit methods, you can fund your account with up to €25,000 per transaction. Deposits at one of the top-rated EU casinos are processed free of charge.

When making withdrawals at Jackpot City, you can request to withdraw between €10 and €10,000 from your account per day.

Withdrawals via wire transfer incur fixed commission fees of €5 when you request to withdraw less than €500. Jackpot City Casino processes most withdrawal requests within seven business days.

Selection of Games: 4.85/5

One of the best European casinos running on Microgaming software has a selection of over 500 casino games, and the most popular selection of these games is jackpot slots.

You can try your luck on Golden Fields, Dog Days, and Flaming Tiki, which are exclusive to Jackpot City.

There is also a huge range of popular slot games on the casino site, and our favorites are Agent Jane Blonde, Wacky Panda, Countess Cash, Granny vs Zombies, 9 Masks of Fire, and Amazing Link Zeus.

Just as expected from one of the best European casinos, Jackpot City is not missing slots with progressive jackpots. The selection includes Mega Moolah, Cash ‘N Riches, Poseidon Ancient Fortunes, and Paddy’s Pot Mega Moolah, alongside other hit titles.

European players at Jackpot City can also try their luck on the most popular classic table and card games and explore the casino’s huge selection of live dealer games powered by leading software providers.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

Jackpot Sity has an awesome welcome bonus of up to €1,600. If you join the casino and make a minimum deposit of €10, you qualify for a 100% match deposit bonus of up to €400.

The welcome bonus package at Jackpot City includes three other 100% match deposit bonuses valued up to €400, and each bonus in the package is attached to wagering requirements.

European players at Jackpot City are also offered daily match deposit bonuses alongside special Jackpot City Bonus Wheel promos that grant extra loyalty points, free spins, and even more bonus cash.

Join Jackpot City and grab a welcome bonus package of up to €1,600.

4. BitStarz – Best Euro Casino That Accepts EUR & Cryptos

Pros:

Reliable traditional payment options

10 crypto options

Over 4,400 games

Play Provably Fair games

100% bonus up to €100 and 180 free spins

Cons:

€50 minimum withdrawal

BitStarz has been serving customers from most European countries for almost a decade.

The casino’s impressive gaming lobby has grown to include a fantastic selection of over 4,400 games, many of which are Provably Fair games, whose fairness can be independently verified.

Euro Payment Methods: 4.8/5

BitStarz is the biggest crypto gambling brand on the European gambling market, but this does not mean you cannot make payments using Euro.

Suppose you do not want to make payments via Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. In that case, you can choose from a variety of traditional options, including popular e-wallets, which are also accepted by most other online casinos on the list, including Skrill and Neteller.

At BitStarz, Irish and other European customers can also use Visa, MasterCard, prepaid cards, and standard wire transfer options.

Whichever deposit payment method you choose, you can fund your account at this gambling site with between €20 and €4,000 in a single transaction.

With standard payment services, withdrawal limits range between €50 and €4,000 per transaction. It should be noted that maximum withdrawal limits are much higher when using crypto services.

BitStarz is known for fast withdrawals with an average of 9 minutes for crypto. You can expect to get your winnings using other payment options within three working days. Both deposits and withdrawals are processed free of charge.

Selection of Games: 4.95/5

Bitstarz has thousands of top-notch games. This is one of the gambling sites with the richest gaming lobby, and you have access to over 4,400 games, including spectacular Provably Fair games and thousands of Bitcoin slots.

In the Provably Fair games lobby, you come across a couple of arcade games, including Dice and Plinko, and loads of slots, including Bomb Squad, Mehen, Avalon the Lost Kingdom, Aztec Magic, and Mysteries of the East, alongside numerous other hit video slots.

Once you create your BitStarz casino account, you can also engage in real money gaming sessions on different table and card games, such as Classic American Blackjack, European Roulette, Baccarat, Texas Hold’em Poker, Casino Hold’em, and many other poker games.

You can gamble online with real dealers on Side Bet City, No Commission Speed Baccarat, Speed Blackjack, Auto Roulette, and all other popular live dealer games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

Besides housing the most popular casino games, BitStarz has an awesome sign-up bonus package. Newcomers can claim a 100% bonus valued up to €100 and 180 free spins once they fund their newly created accounts with €20 or more.

The welcome bonus package at BitStarz for European players also includes a 50% bonus up to €100, a 50% bonus up to €200, and another 100% match deposit offer valued up to €100. When it comes to free spins included in the offer, players get 20 free spins per day. Bonuses carry standard playthrough requirements.

If you keep playing at BitStarz, you may be eligible for Wednesday Free Spins and Monday 50% Reload Bonuses.

Sign up at BitStarz and get a 100% match deposit bonus of up to €100 and 180 free spins.

5. Platincasino – Best European Online Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

Free and fast EUR withdrawals

Games by many software developers

Great selection of live games

€500 sign-up package and 200 free spins

Cons:

Limited jackpot games lobby

Platincasino is next on the list of the best European online casinos. This online gambling site is owned and operated by Red Rhino Limited with multiple gambling licenses. While most casinos featured here have awesome live casino lobbies, the selection of live games at Platincasino is unmatched.

Euro Payment Methods: 4.8/5

Like all other online casinos featured on this list, all reliable deposit and withdrawal options are supported at Platincasino. You can make deposits and withdrawals via your Visa or MasterCard credit/debit cards.

You can also use the most popular e-wallet services, including Skrill, Neteller, and ecoPayz. Prepaid cards, including Paysafe and standard bank transfers, can also be used.

Platincasino processes both deposits and withdrawals free of charge. A minimum deposit limit of €10 applies with all payment services. The maximum deposit limit is €5,000, while Platincasino customers can withdraw up to €5,000.

Platincasino processes withdrawal requests between two and four working days from the day of receiving withdrawal requests.

Selection of Games: 4.9/5

Like all other casino operators featured here, Platincasino houses hundreds of games by many brands, including NetEnt, Yggdrasil, Spinomenal, Big Time Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, and others.

In the amazing Platincasino live gaming lobby, you come across First Person Football Studio, Monopoly Live, Crazy Time, Lightning Roulette, Salon Prive Blackjack, Bac Bo, Speed Baccarat, Baccarat Controlled Squeeze, Side Bet City, and more.

The selection of RNG-powered games is equally impressive, with over 4,600 slots, including Sugar Rush, The Dog House, Fruity Time, Majestic King, 10,001 Nights, and Razor Shark.

At Platincasino, you can also try your luck on Holmes and the Stolen Stones, Empire Fortune, and 88 Fortunes jackpot games, as well as over 60 different table games, including Roulette Diamond, VIP European Roulette, Andar Bahar, Vegas Single Deck Blackjack, No Commission Baccarat, Three Card Poker, and more.

Platincasino also offers video poker, lotto, and scratch cards, ensuring enough variety to entertain everyone.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Those who join Platincasino for the first time can claim a €500 welcome bonus package. The bonus package features a 100% bonus up to €400 and 200 bonus spins usable on Book of Dead. Newcomers can claim a 50% bonus up to €100 on their second deposit of €10 or more.

You can use the WELCOME400 and WELCOME 100 bonus codes to claim the generous offers. Both bonuses carry 35x wagering requirements and have a maximum betting limit of €5.

Every Monday, Platincasino customers can claim up to 50 free spins on eligible slots as a part of the casino’s Happy Hour promo.

Get started at Platincasino with a €500 sign-up bonus package and 200 bonus spins.

Runner-ups:

How We Selected the Best Euro Online Casinos?

Selection of Euro Payment Services: All online casinos on this list accept a range of Euro deposit and withdrawal methods. Payment restrictions are minor, and withdrawal pending times are fair.

Selection of Games: Another critical factor for us was the availability of gaming possibilities. We made certain that each casino on the list features a diverse gaming lobby featuring slots, table games, and other gaming options.

Other Important Factors: We also ensured that all casinos on the list have valid licensing issued by respectable gambling authorities, such as the United Kingdom Gambling Commission and the Swedish Gambling Authority. Furthermore, all the casinos on the list provide large bonuses with reasonable terms and conditions.

Related posts:

Why is PlayOJO the Best of all Euro Casinos?

Fast Withdrawals: Whatever method you prefer to withdraw your PlayOJO earnings, the casino is known for processing withdrawals quickly. More specifically, using approved e-wallets, you can receive your wins the same day.

Payments Processed Free of Commission Fees: Another amazing benefit of playing at PlayOJO is the opportunity to make deposits and withdrawals free of charge, and payments via all services are processed for free.

Wager-Free Bonuses: Wager-free bonuses are rare in the online casino market, yet these exceptional bonus incentives are available at PlayOJO. New players can begin with 50 wafer-free bonus spins.

Why Play at the Top Euro Online Casinos?

Range of Deposit and Withdrawal Options: No matter which online casino from the list you choose to play at, you can expect a myriad of reliable deposit and withdrawal options.

Fair Bonuses and Promotions: The best online gambline sites featured here offer generous bonuses and promotions of various kinds, including sign-up, free spins bonuses, and more.

Great Range of Games: The top-ranked EU casino sites also provide many games from well-known companies, providing virtually limitless iGaming entertainment.

Guide to the Best European Online Casinos

Are Euro Online Casinos Safe?

Yes. Europeans can safely engage in iGaming sessions at regulated and licensed Euro gambling sites like PlayOJO. Similar iGaming laws and regulations are enforced in the European Union and other European countries.

Are EU Casino Sites Compatible with Mobile Devices?

Given the growing popularity of mobile gaming sessions, most EU casino sites, including all casinos featured here, are compatible with a wide range of mobile devices. Check out Spin Casino for the most seamless mobile gaming experience.

What Kind of Payment Services are Supported by EU Casino Sites?

The best EU casino sites accept credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and other reputable payment methods. Some of our top picks also accept Skrill, Neteller, Paysafe card, Neosurf, Ezeewallet, Ecopayz, Applepay, Trustly, Paypal, and even crypto currencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

People also search for:

Comparison of the Top Euro Online Casinos

PlayOJO: Joining our top pick makes you eligible for 50 wager-free bonus spins. The selection of bonuses and promotions at PlayOJO includes weekly and daily rewards. At PlayOJO, you also have a selection of 3,000 games to explore.

Spin Casino: If you want to benefit from awesome loyalty rewards, Spin Casino may be an excellent choice. Besides housing a fantastic Loyalty Program, Spin Casino has prepared a generous €1,000 sign-up bonus.

Jackpot City: Jackpot City is our top pick for fans of jackpot slots. Besides an awesome selection of slots, Jackpot City houses live games, classic table games, and more. Join this euro casino to claim a sign-up bonus of up to €1,600.

BitStarz: If you are looking forward to playing exciting Provably Fair games, BitStarz is the best choice. At this renowned casino, you can access over 4,400 games. BitStarz newcomers can claim a 100% bonus valued up to €100 and 180 bonus spins.

Platincasino: Those who are more interested in live games should check out Platincasino, whose gaming selection houses all of the best live game shows, alongside live Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat. Join Platincasino and claim a €500 bonus and 200 bonus spins.

How to Register for an Account at the Best Euro Casino Site?

If you want to give PlayOJO a chance, register for an account at the casino following our step-by-step getting started guide.

Step One: Visit PlayOJO

Visit PlayOJO via this link

Click the “Join Now” button

Enter the needed info

Step Two: Verify Your PlayOJO Account

Choose your username and password

Set your deposit limits

Enter the SMS code the casino sent you

Step Three: Get Your Free Spins Bonus

Visit the Cashier page

Fund your account with €10

Play with your bonus spins!

Play Conveniently at the Best European Casinos Online!

Now that you know the best online casinos in Europe, head to PlayOJO to learn why the casino emerged as the winner. If you decide to register at the casino, don’t forget to claim 50 wager-free bonus spins, which are available to all newcomers.

If you decide to keep looking further, all of the closest runner-ups are equally rewarding, and you cannot go with whichever site you choose to play at.

Just please remember to play responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying “the house always wins” is worth keeping in mind.

If you feel you might be addicted to gambling, there are many resources available to help. A good place to start is Gambler’s Anonymous. They hold meetings and offer a wealth of resources to help get gambling habits under control.

Check out the following organizations for additional free gambling addiction resources:

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



