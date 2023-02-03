Bitcoin casinos are taking over – and the enormous crypto bonuses are just one of the reasons why.

We found the best crypto casino sites like Bitstarz, our top pick, where you can play thousands of exciting BTC games and get plenty of free spins.

But we also have nine other casinos we thought you should check out.

Let’s get started!

Best Bitcoin Casinos

Bitstarz : Best overall

Ignition : Best for poker

Bovada : Top pick for sports betting

Red Dog : Best for BTC slots

Wild.io – Generous crypto bonuses

Super Slots: Best for jackpot slots

mBit Casino: Great deposit bonuses

7Bit Casino: Excellent game variety

BC Game: Awesome unique games

Mirax: Best mobile Bitcoin casino

1. Bitstarz – Best Bitcoin Casino Online Overall

Pros

Over 4,000 real money games

Exclusive crypto casino games

Intuitive user interface

Excellent customer service

Welcome bonus up to 5 BTC

Cons

No live dealer games for US players

No dedicated mobile app

Playing the same casino games over and over again can get tiring. You’ll never have to deal with that at Bitstarz because it offers thousands of casino games.

Casino Reputation: 5/5

Bitstarz has been in the industry since 2014 and is owned by Dama N.V. That makes this Bitcoin casino a sister site of other great online crypto casinos that are runner-ups on our list: mBit and 7Bit casino.

This is a multi-awarded online gambling site. While many players love the variety of games at this Bitcoin Casino, the quick-to-respond and friendliest support team also makes this site an excellent choice.

Game Variety: 4.95/5

Bitstarz has over 4,000 real money casino games from different game providers like BGaming, BetSoft, Booming Games, True Lab, and many more.

If Disney and Netflix have Originals, so does Bitstarz. You can play exclusive Bitcoin games online here too.

Live dealer games aren’t available for some regions, including the US. Shouldn’t be a big deal considering you have thousands of games to keep you busy.

Provably fair games are also available for crypto players. You might also get a chance of winning big when you play progressive jackpots.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.80/5

Sign up at Bitstarz and get the casino’s welcome package, which could give you a crypto bonus of up to 5 BTC. Want more? You’ll get 180 free spins on top of that.

The wagering requirement for the bonuses and free spins is pretty standard.

You’ll get 20 instant free spins on your first deposit. The rest of the free spins will be credited to your account after every 24 hours, so you always have something to be excited about until your next deposit.

Aside from this Bitcoin casino’s welcome bonuses, you can also enjoy weekly reload bonuses for more credits and free spins. In addition, you can also join exciting online slot wars, table wars, and giveaways.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

Ready to make that first deposit? Aside from Bitcoin, you can also deposit with Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Dogecoin at Bistarz.

If you don’t have crypto, you can play with fiat currencies like USD, EUR, CAD, and AUD. If you have Visa, MasterCard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Revolut, you can buy crypto at Bitstarz via Mercury, MoonPay, and Changelly.

Your options are the same for payouts, but the minimum withdrawable amount should be equivalent to at least $50 up to $20,000.

Customer Support: 5/5

Aside from being the best casino online of the year, Bitstarz is also awarded for its customer service, and for a good reason. They are also available 24/7 via live chat and email.

Explore Bitstarz casino’s massive gaming library with a hefty welcome bonus by clicking here.

2. Ignition – Best Bitcoin Casino for Poker Players

Pros

Up to $3,000 casino and poker bonus

Virtual sports available

Relatively low wagering requirements

Also accepts fiat currencies

Free-play available

Cons

Charges credit card fees

Slightly limited mobile game section

If poker is your favorite casino game, go for Ignition. It’s one of the best Bitcoin poker sites that offer high-traffic poker rooms and great table games you can play with crypto and fiat.

Casino Reputation: 4.85/5

Ignition Casino has been in the online casino industry since 2016. It has a Curacao e-Gaming license and is owned by Beaufort Media BV.

Players at Ignition can attest that it’s a reliable casino in terms of payouts. Many also love that the casino offers anonymous poker, so no one can look up your poker history and study how you play.

Game Variety: 4.70/5

Ignition casino may not come close to the number of Bitcoin casino games that Bitstarz offer, but you can expect to find high-quality games here. All the games are from reputable casino software providers like Rival Gaming, Genesis Gaming, and Spinomenal.

The casino also has live casino games if you’re looking for interactive blackjack, American Roulette, European Roulette, Baccarat, and Super 6.

Poker is the star of this casino. You can find quick seats, anonymous tables, and zone (fast-fold) poker. If you’re on a desktop, you can download the casino’s poker software. Don’t worry about playing mobile because you don’t have to download anything for that.

The software is still worth a download because it has a Rabbit Cam feature that shows what the next community card would have been at the end of the hand. You can also view your cards using a four-color deck.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.75/5

New cryptocurrency players at Ignition Casino can use the bonus code IGWPCB150 for a 150% casino bonus and another 150% poker bonus up to $3,000 combined.

With this, you can get a casino bonus up to $1,500 and a poker bonus up to $1,500. That’s something many other online casinos can’t match, especially for poker players.

You can also deposit with USD and use the bonus code IGWPCB100 for a 100% casino and poker bonus up to $2,000.

For the casino bonus, you’ll need to complete the 35x wagering requirement. Quite low compared to other crypto casinos.

When it comes to the poker bonus, you can unlock this by playing at poker rooms and earning Ignition Miles in the next 30 days. You can get a $1 poker bonus for every 30 Ignition Miles you earn when finishing a poker game or tournament.

Poker bonuses unlocked with Ignition Miles have no rollovers.

It pays to be loyal at Ignition since you get to earn points or Ignition Miles whenever you play Bitcoin casino games with real money. Earn enough and exchange your Ignition miles to get more bonuses.

Banking Options: 4.75/5

Ignition Casino accepts a few popular cryptocurrencies. USD deposits are also made easy. Here are your options for making a deposit:

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin – $20 to $1,500 limits

Ethereum – $10 to $5,000

Vouchers – $50 to $5,000

Visa and MasterCard – $20 to $1,500

MatchPay – $20 to $1,000

Unfortunately, credit card deposits aren’t free and are at least 15.9% of your deposit amount. So, it’s best to stick with crypto on this one. Fast and free is always better.

Meanwhile, the minimum withdrawable amount is $10 for crypto, except for Ethereum, with $50 minimum. There’s no max withdrawal limit per transaction, but do note you can only withdraw once per 3 days. Other than crypto, you can also get your payout through these channels:

Voucher – $10 to $3,000; no frequency limit

Check by Courier – $100 to $3,000; once every week

MatchPay – $20 to $1,000; twice per calendar day

Customer Support: 4.60/5

The casino’s FAQs page or Help Center is one of the most detailed we’ve seen. If you need more help, you can also chat with the support team or send them an email. Ignition Casino’s customer service is available 24/7.

Click here to sign up at Ignition Casino and get a casino and poker bonus up to $3,000.

3. Bovada – Bitcoin Online Casino with Sports Betting

Pros

Up to $3,750 welcome bonus

Hot Drop Jackpots

Fun casino tournaments

Premium benefits with crypto membership

Low wagering requirements

Cons

Dual and late lines

Homepage looks cluttered on a small screen

Love playing online casino games but also have a knack for betting on sports? Then, Bovada is the Bitcoin casino for you. Here’s why:

Casino Reputation: 4.65/5

Bovada has a lot of years in the industry on its back, as it’s been around since 2011. It’s owned by Harp Media B.V, an operator licensed by the Curacao Gaming Control Board.

Players at this casino love betting on sports, but many also like the sign up bonus and quick payouts, even with huge wins.

Game Variety: 4.75/5

Bovada has a decent gaming library with around 200 online crypto casino games from game providers like RTG, Rival Gaming, Revolver Gaming, and Spinomenal. You’ll also find live dealer games on blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6.

For sports betting, you’ll find odds on trending sports events like the NFL, the NBA, Spain La Liga, English Premier League, and the NHL. Live betting and horse racing odds are also available.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.75/5

The casino’s crypto welcome bonus will please new crypto players. You can get a crypto casino bonus up to $3,750.

On your first deposit, you can use the bonus code BTCCWB1250 to get a 125% bonus up to $1,250. That’ll make you eligible to get the rest of the bonuses. Just be sure to use the code BTC2NDCWB on your next two deposits to get a 125% bonus up to $1,250 each.

The wagering requirement is only 25x for these deposit bonuses–completely doable even for casual players!

Need a sports bonus instead? Use the bonus code BTCSWB750 for a 75% match bonus up to $750. The rollover for this bonus is 5X for both sports and horses.

You can also upgrade to a Premium Crypto-Exclusive membership for free to access exclusive rewards and deposit bonuses. If you do this, however, keep in mind that crypto will be your only banking option moving forward.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

You have a few great options when depositing at Bovada with crypto. You can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Litecoin, and Bitcoin SV here. You can also use major bank cards like Visa, MasterCard, and AmEx.

Take note of the following deposit limits:

BTC, BCH, BSV, LTC: $10 – $5,000

ETH: $50 – $5,000

Visa/MasterCard: $20 – $1,500

All accepted cryptos are also available as payout options. The minimum withdrawable amount is $10. For Tether and Ethereum, the minimum is $50.

Customer Support: 4.75/5

The casino has 24/7 live chat support, but you can always check the Help Center for basic account concerns. You can also email them through the site’s Contact Us page, and you’ll get a response within 48 hours.

Sign up at Bovada here and get a load of the casino’s crypto welcome bonuses up to $3,750.

4. Red Dog Casino – Best Bitcoin Casino for Slot Games

Pros

240% welcome bonus + free spins Demo versions available No transaction fees



Responsive live chat reps

Has phone support

Cons

$150 minimum withdrawable amount

Slightly limited table games

No sports betting

Looking for crypto casinos with the most fun online slot games? Make Red Dog Casino your first stop. Don’t worry, this casino also offers other table games like blackjack and poker.

Casino Reputation: 4.5/5

Red Dog Casino has only been online since 2019. That makes it quite new in the casino industry, but it’s owned by Infinity Media Group Ltd, which also operates other great online cryptocurrency casinos like El Royale, Slots Empire, and Las Atlantis.

Game Variety: 4.5/5

This is an online casino powered by RealTime Gaming, which means this is the only casino software on board for classic casino games. You can also play live casino games provided by Visionary iGaming.

Some of the best RTG casino games you can play are 5 Wishes, Achilles Deluxe, Aladdin’s Wishes, and Asgard Deluxe. Specialty games like Banana Jones and Keno are available here too.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

If you just signed up at Red Dog, you can get a 240% deposit bonus plus 40 free spins on Spring Wilds. Use the bonus code ADORABLE to get this.

The minimum required deposit for this bonus is only $20 for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin players.

Max payout is 30x your deposit amount, and wagering requirements are 35x. Slot games, real-series video slots, keno, scratch cards, and board games are allowed for this bonus.

Banking Options: 4.70/5

Crypto players at Red Dog can play with Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. The minimum crypto deposit is $20 (no max limit). Tether players need to deposit at least $10 to $250.

If you want to play with USD, here are your deposit options:

Visa, MasterCard, Discover, AmEx: $30 to $,1000

Flexepin: $20 to $500

Neosurf: $10 to $250

The minimum withdrawable amount, regardless of the payment method, is $150. Here are the available options:

Bitcoin: Get your money in just 1 to 3 business days

Credit Card: Processed in 3 to 4 business days

Bank Wire: Takes up to 5 business days

Customer Support: 4.80/5

Red Dog’s customer service is available 24/7 via live chat and email. You can also give them a call at +1 850 4003 758.

Click here to sign up at Red Dog Casino and get a 240% welcome bonus.

5. Wild.io – Biggest Welcome Bonus of All Bitcoin Casinos

Pros

10 BTC welcome package

Weekly free spins

Mobile friendly website

Accepts 10 cryptocurrencies

Cons

Doesn’t accept fiat currencies

Limited live casino games

If you’re up for trying a new online casino, go for Wild.io. It accepts 9 cryptocurrencies, which is a lot compared to the other crypto casinos on our list.

Casino Reputation: 4.65/5

Despite being new in the crypto gambling industry, it already works with trustworthy game providers. It’s owned by Nonce Gaming BV and is licensed by the government of Curacao.

Since this is still a fresh online casino, there’s not a lot of user reviews out there. So far, so good. We are pleasantly surprised by the fast transactions and reliable customer support when we tested them out.

Game Variety: 4.50/5

Variety isn’t an issue at Wild.io. It offers casino games from game providers like BGaming, BetSoft, Booming Games, and Platipus.

However, it may not be the best option for live dealer games since there are only limited titles you can choose from. The same goes for other table games, but the essentials are still here, like Blackjack, European Roulette, Texas Hold’em and Baccarat.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.70/5

It’s true that new casinos online are usually the ones generous with bonuses. Wild.io’s 10 BTC welcome package is proof of that. How big of a bonus you’ll get will depend on how much you deposit.

All bonuses you get have specific wagering requirements and must be used within 30 days before the offer expires.

Besides the welcome package, the casino offers daily cashback, weekly free spins, and referral bonuses.

Banking Options: 4.70/5

This is a crypto-only casino, and it accepts 10 different currencies, including:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Ethereum

Tether

Litecoin

Dogecoin

Ripple

Cardano

Tron

Binance Coin

The minimum deposit for Bitcoin is 0.0002, while the minimum cash out is 0.001 BTC.

Payouts should be in your crypto wallet in less than 10 minutes.

Customer Support: 4.80/5

The casino has a live chat team available anytime. They’re pretty quick to respond, but you might have to wait a few minutes after sending your first message. You can also email them at [email protected]

Click here to join Wild.io and enjoy the welcome package of up to 10 BTC.

Runners-Up:

How We Picked the Best Bitcoin Casinos

Casino Reputation – It’s best to go for licensed and regulated online casino sites to ensure your safety. All our top picks are licensed and reputable. This way, you only get to play casino games randomly tested for fairness.

Game Variety – More Bitcoin gambling options, more fun. That’s pretty much it. We don’t want you stuck with limited options, so we only chose BTC casinos with lots to offer in terms of variety.

Bonuses & Rewards – Seasoned players know how Bitcoin casino bonuses like bonus credits or free spins extend their gameplay. However, not all bonuses are worth getting, so we avoided the ones with high rollovers.

Banking Options – For a convenient Bitcoin gambling experience, deposits and withdrawals should be a walk in the park. Good thing our top picks accept the most popular cryptos. Some of them also have options for fiat currencies.

Customer Support – How the BTC casino treats its players is crucial, and a great way of doing business is having reliable customer support. The casinos on this list have 24/7 support you can easily contact via live chat and email.

Why is Bitstarz the Best Bitcoin Casino Online?

After reviewing a lot of interesting casinos for Bitcoin, we find Bitstarz the best. Why? Let’s discuss that below:

Game Selection – Bitstarz has a massive game catalog with around 4,000 real money and Bitcoin games.

Free & Fast Transactions – The average cash-out time at Bitstarz never takes more than 10 minutes. You can even see the live average time on the casino homepage. Fast is taken seriously at this online casino.

Exclusive Games – Bitstarz is not only great for variety. You can also find exclusive Bitcoin games like Plinko, Dice, and Crash. In addition, the massive gaming library is packed with the best Bitcoin slots and thrilling table games.

Excellent Customer Support – This is a BTC casino where you can find the friendliest reps on live chat. No need to wait long for them to give you answers.

Why Should You Only Go for the Best Bitcoin Casino Sites?

Why can’t you just play at any Bitcoin casinos? Well, we didn’t come up with the list of best crypto casinos for nothing. Here’s why you should only pick them:

Online Safety – To make sure your transactions are safe, choose the best Bitcoin casinos. We mean it when we say the best casinos are the licensed ones. They’re randomly checked for fairness, so there’s no way they’re scamming you.

High-Quality Casino Games – Sometimes, the size of the gaming library doesn’t matter. Quality over quantity, as many would say. That’s why these crypto casinos only have games from trusted Bitcoin casino game providers.

Convenience – Online gambling should be hassle-free, and you can only experience that at the best online casinos. That means smooth deposits and payouts, easy-to-contact customer support, and an intuitive Bitcoin casino app and site.

Guide to the Best Bitcoin Casinos Online

Are Bitcoin Casinos Safe?

Yes, Bitcoin casinos are generally safe, but that’s as long as you stick to licensed and reputable operators like Bitstarz, Ignition, and Bovada. They’re all licensed in Curacao, which means they’re randomly tested for fairness.

Can I Buy Cryptocurrencies at Bitcoin Casinos?

You can buy cryptocurrencies at some Bitcoin casinos like Bitstarz with credit cards, Apple Pay, GPay, and Revolut. However, this may not be an option at other online casinos. That said, always be prepared and find a crypto wallet you can trust for crypto purchases.

Can I Play Bitcoin Casino Games Online for Free?

Yes, you can play casino games online for free on Bitcoin gambling sites like Ignition and Red Dog Casino. They have free or demo versions of games, so you can try them out before you place real money bets.

Quick Look at Our Top Bitcoin Casinos Online

No time to read our list? Here’s our quick take on our top crypto casino picks:

Bitstarz: Never get bored at Bitstarz as you explore its huge gaming catalog. Sign up and be spoiled with the casino’s welcome package with up to 5 BTC of bonuses and 180 free spins on your first four deposits.

Ignition: Find the best poker rooms and earn Ignition Miles to get yourself exclusive rewards. Start your gaming journey at Ignition Casino with a hefty crypto welcome bonus using the code IGWPCB150 for a 150% combined casino and poker bonus up to $3,000.

Bovada: Love playing online games with a side of sports betting? Bovada will easily be your favorite. Use the code BTCCWB1250 for a 125% casino bonus up to $1,250 on your initial deposit or BTCSWB750 for a 75% deposit bonus on sports.

Red Dog: Play the most popular Bitcoin casino games and more at Red Dog casino. Use the bonus code ADORABLE to get a 240% welcome bonus plus 40 free spins on Spring Wilds.

Wild.io: Play a diverse variety of games at Wild.io. Sign up here and be eligible for the casino’s welcome package that could give you up to 10 BTC worth of bonuses on your first four deposits.

How to Sign Up at the Best Bitcoin Casinos

Whether you’re on a desktop or your mobile device, it only takes a few minutes to set up a gaming account at any Bitcoin casino. See how easy it is to join our top Bitcoin casino, Bitstarz, with these steps:

1. Create a BitStarz Account

Visit the BitStarz website

Click the Sign-Up button on the casino login page

Enter your email address and click Continue

Set up your login info and click Continue .

Click Yes, Totally! To get a free bonus and answer the bonus questionnaire

Click Deposit Here once done.

2. Make a Deposit and Enjoy!

Enter your deposit amount and choose your preferred payment option

Choose the bonus you’d like to get from the available promos

Enter your banking information

Click Confirm and start playing!

Have Fun at the Best Bitcoin Casinos Online!

Ready to play your favorite games with Bitcoin? We hope you make the best crypto casinos on our list, like Bitstarz, your first stop.

Bitstarz’s massive game selection alone is a good enough reason to join the casino. Add to that the big welcome bonus you can get up to 5 BTC.

If you think Bitstarz is not for you, check out other awesome crypto casino sites like Ignition and Bovada. Ignition is your best bet if you love classic and video poker, while Bovada is the ultimate choice if you enjoy sports betting.

There will always be an online casino that accepts Bitcoin carrying the games you enjoy. So, start your crypto gaming journey now and head over to any of the casinos on our list.

Good luck, and have fun playing!

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are 18+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: