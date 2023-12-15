The best crypto casinos are smashing the competition with huge bonuses, thousands of unique games, and instant payouts.

And luckily for you, we’ve got a list of them here!

We checked dozens of well-known casino sites and found Bitstarz to be the best overall option. It offers a 5 BTC welcome package, 4,500+ casino games, and under-10-minute payouts.

But before you sign up, make sure to have a look at our full list below, where we review 9 other exciting options.

Best Crypto Casinos

Want to know what makes each of these sites unique? Take a look at our individual reviews of the best crypto casinos below!

1. Bitstarz – Best Online Crypto Casino Overall

4,500+ casino games

5 BTC welcome package

Excellent mobile experience

Instant crypto banking

Bitstarz Casino is a fully regulated Bitcoin Casino, with countless awards from the top Bitcoin gambling authorities. By signing up, you get the chance to play over 4,500 Bitcoin games, such as slots, table games, and live casino games.

The casino offers you a great mobile experience as well, as their site is perfectly scalable to any screen. Even though there’s no dedicated Bitstarz Casino app available to download in the iOS App Store or Google Play Store, the website is mobile-optimized to provide an outstanding gaming experience.

As a new user, you can score a generous welcome package of up to 5 BTC, plus an additional 180 free spins at this crypto online casino.

Using Bitcoin payment is not subject to a fee, however, there is a minimum limit per transaction of 0.0002 BTC. Additionally, Litecoin and Ethereum are supported too.

Moreover, the site offers a BTC to EUR exchange, which can be completed within minutes, in case you want to try out the fiat currency games.

>> Get up to a 5 BTC welcome package [Bitstarz] <<

2. 7Bit – Best Game Library of All Online Crypto Casinos

Over 6,000 Bitcoin games

100% deposit bonus + 100 spins

Mobile-friendly casino

Variety of cryptos supported

7Bit Casino provides gamblers with over 6,000 Bitcoin games, such as Bitcoin Slots, Bitcoin Poker, Bitcoin Blackjack, and Bitcoin Roulette.

The welcome pack at 7Bit Casino is an attractive offer. Once you sign up for a new account, you can score a 100% deposit match with an additional 100 extra spins.

Daily cashback, Monday reload, Wednesday free spins, and Weekend cashback are only part of the thrill that you will experience at this Bitcoin casino.

And the best part is: using cryptocurrencies as a payment method is free, and it doesn’t have a maximum withdrawal limit!

>> Enjoy a 100% match bonus with 100 spins [7Bit] <<

3. mBit – Best Bonuses of all Bitcoin Casino Sites Online

Safe and secure cryptocurrency casino

Instant crypto payouts

5 BTC welcome package with 300 free spins

Mobile-friendly casino

mBit Casino is a well-established crypto online casino that accepts Bitcoins, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Tether. Moreover, the withdrawal minimum for Bitcoin is set at 0.001 BTC, while the maximum is 10 BTC.

At mBit, you can be part of the mBit Races – the fast-paced Bitcoin casino tournaments that have no wagering requirements! And if you are after the most generous bonuses, mBit is the Bitcoin casino site to check out.

New users at mBit casino can score a generous welcome package of up to 5 BTC, with an additional 300 free spins.

You can expect to find Bitcoin slots, roulette, baccarat, blackjack, live games, lottery, and table games at this online gambling venue.

mBit has a top-notch reward scheme and it provides you with fast payouts and excellent mobile gaming experience.

>> Get your 5 BTC welcome package [mBit] <<

4. Red Dog Casino – Best Live Games of all Bitcoin Casinos Online

$2,200 slots bonus with 40 spins

Excellent live dealer section

24/7 customer support

Larger bonuses for crypto users

Red Dog is a 2020 Bitcoin casino venue that has an immense promotion section, offering you a generous welcome bonus of up to $2,200, with an additional 40 free spins.

With Red Dog Casino you get an unlimited deposit of Bitcoin and Ethereum, a fee-free withdrawal with a $2,500 maximum limit, and a processing time of only 1-3 days.

Red Dog has a 24/7 customer support service, and it grants for your safety with cutting-edge security protocols, such as 256-Bit SSL encryption, premium anti-viral suites, and fraud-prevention systems.

>> Get a $2,200 welcome bonus [Red Dog] <<

5. Super Slots – Best Crypto Gambling Casino for Slots

Highest RTP slots from leading providers

Two live casino sections

24/7 customer support

$6,000 welcome package

Super Slots Casino is yet another brand new online gambling crypto site with generous promotions, such as the $6,000 welcome bonus.

At Super Slots you will find two live casino sections with games of the best quality, as well as the newest releases.

Super Slot’s customer service is available 24/7, and they will guide you through any kind of issue.

Given that Bitcoins, Litecoins, Ripple, and Ethereum are allowed, the deposit limits are set at $20 and $500,000 for Bitcoin deposits, while the payout limits are $100 and $100,000.

More importantly, Super Slots provides you with a rather fast payout time – of only 48 hours.

>> Get your $6,000 welcome bonus [Super Slots] <<

6. Slots Empire – Fastest Payout Bitcoin Casino Online

Fastest crypto payouts

24/7 Bonus

SSL encryption

Smooth mobile experience

At Slots Empire Casino you will find an offer like no other – a no redemption limitless code! With a deposit of at least $20 BTC, you become eligible for bonuses such as 100% for $30, 120% for up to $75, or 150% for up to $150.

The SSL encryption of the casino’s site ensures secure payment methods and depositing with Bitcoin or Ethereum has its own perks – no maximum limit!

Nevertheless, the Bitcoin payouts have minimum limits of $150 and a maximum of $2,500 (in BTC or fiat currency).

If you prefer to use your mobile phone while gambling – this is the perfect casino venue for you. The Slots Empire Casino’s mobile compatibility is unmatched – you can play on Android devices, iPhones, or iPads and you won’t notice a difference!

>> Get up to a $6,000 welcome bonus [Slots Empire] <<

7. Cafe Casino – Best Crypto Casino for Jackpot Slots

Dedicated crypto bonuses

Variety of jackpot slots available

Fast Payouts

Cafe Casino allows you to pick between a wide range of games, and while playing here, you can claim some incredible bonuses! The welcoming package is 350% match bonus up to $2,500 for btc deposit.

The casino website’s interface is rather friendly and easy to navigate, however, Cafe Casino lacks in the mobile compatibility department.

Banking with Bitcoins at Cafe Casino is the best deal you can get, and with only 1 day processing time, you are looking at one of the fastest payout times within the industry.

Moreover, the minimum withdrawal is set at $10, while the maximum is set to be $2,500.

>> Score your welcome bonus of up to $2,500 [Cafe Casino] <<

8. Ignition – Best Bitcoin Casino Site for Poker

Outstanding weekly poker prize pools

Bitcoin welcome bonus

No transaction fees

Well-known poker casino

If you are a poker lover, Ignition Casino is the online gambling venue you have been looking for! The casino has a $2 million weekly poker prize pool, in addition to offering more than 300 casino games.

Although the mobile section of the games is slightly limited, the user interface of the casino is mesmerizing.

You can withdraw up to $9,500 in Bitcoins without any fee, while you can deposit a maximum of $5,000.

And while depositing with Bitcoins, you are eligible for a unique Bitcoin welcome bonus – a 150% up to $3000.

>> Enjoy a $3,000 welcome package [Ignition] <<

9. Bovada – Best Crypto Casino Site for Mobile

Premier online gambling hub

Cutting-edge games

Fast payout method

Bovada Casino is a premier online gambling hub that has been present for more than a decade now. At this Bitcoin casino, you will be able to find games provided by elite software developers such as Betsoft, Rival Gaming, and Real Time Gaming.

Bovada Casino grants you a live dealer section, incredibly friendly customer service with a live chat feature, and massive promotion deals.

Banking with Bitcoin at Bovada Casino comes with zero fees and an unlimited withdrawal option. Furthermore, only 1 withdrawal is allowed every 3 days, with a payout time of only 15 minutes!

>> Score your $3,750 welcome offer [Bovada] <<

10. Slots.lv – Best Bitcoin Casino Site for Beginners

SSL encryption

A massive jackpot slots section

$3,000 welcome bonus

Slots.lv casino is a favorite among jackpot lovers, as the venue offers more than 50 jackpot slots, which is a rare sight indeed!

Moreover, Slots.lv grants you the opportunity to get an attractive bonus of $3,000 by depositing with Bitcoin. Nevertheless, the rest of the Slots.lv bonus section is rather catchy as well.

And if you plan to stick around at Slots.lv, you should not miss out on the VIP program, as it offers a plethora of bonuses and promotions to regulars.

However, the casino has slower withdrawal times than usual, as the time frame is set between 3 and 10 business days for non-bitcoin transactions.

>> Get your $3,000 welcome bonus [Slots.lv] <<

How We Ranked the Best Bitcoin Casinos Online

Our rankings of the best Bitcoin casinos are based on key factors that impact player experience and satisfaction. We’ve carefully examined each casino to ensure they meet high standards in several key areas.

Crypto Game Selection

The variety of games is a major aspect when ranking Bitcoin casinos. We looked for the best Bitcoin casino sites offering a wide range of slot games and other popular Bitcoin casino games. The best Bitcoin casinos offer a mix of classic and innovative games to cater to all types of players, including live dealer games.

Bonuses and Rewards

Bonuses and promos are significant in attracting and retaining players. We assessed the quality and fairness of deposit bonuses and other promotions. The top Bitcoin casinos provide generous bonuses with clear and reasonable terms.

Mobile Compatibility

In today’s world, mobile compatibility is crucial for online Bitcoin casinos. We evaluated how well each Bitcoin casino performs on various mobile devices, ensuring players have a seamless experience whether they’re playing on a phone or tablet.

Accepted Cryptocurrencies

While Bitcoin is the most popular, other cryptocurrencies are also gaining traction. We looked at the range of cryptocurrencies each casino accepts, understanding that flexibility in payment options is important for players. Some of our top picks also support Solana gambling online and many other coins.

Withdrawal Speed

Fast and hassle-free withdrawals are important. We checked the withdrawal speed of each casino, noting those that offer quick and easy cashouts. The best Bitcoin casinos stand out for their efficient withdrawal processes.

User Experience

Finally, the overall user experience is a vital component. This includes the ease of navigation, the quality of customer support, and the overall atmosphere of the casino. The best Bitcoin casinos ensure a user-friendly experience with high-quality service.

Crypto Casino Benefits: Why Should I Use Bitcoin?

Bitcoin casinos offer distinct advantages for online gambling. Bitcoin, as a leading cryptocurrency, brings unique features that set BTC sites apart from traditional online casinos. Here’s why you should consider Bitcoin for your casino experiences.

Enhanced Security and Privacy: Bitcoin casinos provide high levels of security and privacy. Unlike traditional casinos online, they don’t require extensive personal and financial information. The anonymity offered by Bitcoin casinos ensures your privacy is maintained – this is true for both Bitcoin and Tether casinos online.

Lower Transaction Fees: Using Bitcoin at online casinos often results in lower transaction fees. Traditional payment methods can come with significant fees, eating into your winnings. Bitcoin transactions typically have much lower fees.

Fast and Convenient Transactions: Bitcoin banking is known for its speed. Deposits and withdrawals at Bitcoin casinos are usually faster than traditional banking methods. This means quicker access to your winnings and a more efficient gaming experience.

Access to Provably Fair Games: Many Bitcoin casinos offer ‘provably fair games’. This technology allows players to verify each game’s fairness, adding a layer of transparency that traditional casinos can’t offer.

Global Access: Bitcoin casinos offer global accessibility. Regardless of your location, as long as you have a Bitcoin wallet, you can play. This is especially beneficial for players in regions where online gambling faces restrictions.

Variety of Games: The best crypto casino sites offer a wide range of games. You can enjoy classic casino games as well as innovative new games designed for Bitcoin users.

Best Crypto Casino Bonuses Available

300 free spins paired with 5 BTC welcome deposit match bonus – what more could we ask for? Check out mBit’s website to find out all about the most generous bonuses for BTC casino players.

Looking for the best crypto casino bonus with free spins? Then the Welcome Package of Bitstarz might be exactly what you are after – sign up for a new account and enjoy your 5 BTC welcome bonus + 180 free spins.

Red Dog is famous for frequently updating its list of bonuses – now, it has a unique offer to its users: an up to $2,2000 welcome bonus with 40 free spins!

When you sign up for a new account at 7Bit Bitcoin casino, you’ll be eligible for a 100% first deposit match bonus. Oh, and you’ll also get 100 free spins!

Guide to the Best Crypto Casinos: FAQs

Is Using Cryptocurrencies While Gambling Allowed?

Using cryptocurrencies while gambling is indeed allowed!

Nevertheless, if you can sign up at a legit online casino that has Bitcoin transactions available, then gambling with cryptocurrencies is absolutely allowed!

Are There Any Restrictions While Using Cryptocurrencies?

While there aren’t any specific restrictions imposed on cryptocurrencies, most of the online gambling sites set their own payment limits. Make sure to check them out before you sign up.

Can I Withdraw Bitcoins at Online Casinos?

Yes, you can withdraw Bitcoins at online casinos, given that they have a suitable payout method available.

However, in case the casino does not support Bitcoin withdrawal, you will have the option to choose between other available payout banking methods.

Are There Any Cons to Using Cryptocurrencies for Gambling?

As with anything else, there are some cons when using cryptos.

One of the biggest disadvantages is that you do not have an option of making a mistake – once the crypto payment is sent, there’s no reverting or getting it back, so please always make sure to use the correct network.

Are There Fees for Banking With Cryptocurrencies?

Usually, there are no fees when it comes to crypto banking. Make sure to check out the detailed information about fees at the website of the casino you choose to use.

What Are Bitcoin Bonuses at BTC Casinos?

Bitcoin bonus is a special type of bonus that is granted to those who use cryptos. These bonuses usually tend to be bigger than fiat bonuses.

How Do I Find Bitcoin Bonuses at Online Casinos?

Just like the rest of the promotional bonuses, Bitcoin bonuses can be found in the promo section of each casino.

Beginner’s Guide to Deposits & Withdrawals at Crypto Casinos

Follow these steps to sign up for a new Bitcoin casino account online:

Step 1: Choose a BTC Casino to Use

Take a look at our top picks

Look for your favorites

We recommend using Bitstarz, our No. 1 pick

Step 2: Visit the Bitcoin Casino Website

Visit Bistarz’s website

Click the yellow Sign Up button

Provide your details

Step 3: Make Your First Deposit

Go to the Cashier

Click Deposit

Choose the cryptocurrency you want to use

Continue with the deposit

Don’t forget to activate your welcome bonus

Step 4: Play Bitcoin Casino Games

Open the casino game library

Look for your favorite games

Start gambling online

Ready to Play the Best Crypto Casino Sites Online?

There is no doubt about the benefits offered by using cryptocurrencies when gambling online. They’re cheaper, faster, and more secure. It’s almost a no-brainer to switch to digital currencies from the fiat money you’re used to.

The question is, which is the best crypto site where you can maximize your crypto funds and have the best gaming experience? For us, the answer is Bitstarz, but before you make your decision, make sure to check out our full list.

And, no matter which online casino you end up choosing, please always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER:

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

All the photos in the article are provided by the company(s) mentioned in the article and are used with permission.

Go to top

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



