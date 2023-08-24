The best Bitcoin slots take the fun of slot machines to the next level. With engaging themes, bonus rounds, and top-notch graphics, they offer everything you love about traditional slots – and then some.

These benefits of using cryptocurrency include provably fair algorithms, fast transactions, and bigger bonuses.

Slots Empire stands out among the best crypto slots sites as our top choice, featuring 350+ slots and generous rewards. Yet, it’s far from the only option. Check out other sites on our list for jackpot slots, exciting themes, free spins, and many other awesome features.

Without further ado, let’s discover the best sites where you can play slots with BTC.

Best Bitcoin Slots

The best Bitcoin slots sites provide unmatched privacy, generous deposit bonuses, free spin rounds, and so many other exciting features. Let’s explore what each of them has to offer.

1. Slots Empire (Asgard) – Best Bitcoin Slot Games Overall

Pros:

Up to $8,000 welcome offer

Top slots from RTG

24/7 customer support

Exclusive deposit bonuses

Great mobile compatibility

Slot games available in demo mode

Cons:

Simple website design

Works with only one provider

While our favorite game at Slots Empire is Asgard, you can also check out popular titles like Howling Wolves, Elvis Frog in Vegas, Dragon’s Element, Aztec Magic Deluxe, Wild Diamond, Monkey Jackpot, and many more.

Slots Empire not only accepts BTC, but other cryptos as well. You can play slots using Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Tether (USDT), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE)

They provide 24/7 customer service with a highly experienced team.

>> Claim $8,000 bonus at Slots Empire

2. Slots.lv (Temple of Athena) – Best Progressive Jackpot Bitcoin Slots Online

Pros:

30+ progressive jackpot slots

10+ software providers

Offers slot tournaments

200+ games

Quick withdrawals

Cons:

No e-wallets

Design could use a refresh

Slots.lv is a Bitcoin slots casino that accepts players from all over the world. They have a large number of slot machines, many of which have major progressive jackpots.

New players can get up to $7,500 welcome offer. But the fun doesn’t stop there, weekly regular promotion can get you 30 free spins every week!

Aside from Temple of Athena, we also found other great titles like Jolly Roger 2, Tiki Wins, Wild Animals, 20 Super Stars, Book of Cats, and Aztec Magic Deluxe.

You can play slots using Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), or Litecoin (LTC) here.

Slots.lv assures that your personal and financial information is kept secure and private. To ensure that all transactions, including deposits and withdrawals, are completed in a secure environment, they use industry-standard security measures.

>> Play jackpot slots at Slots.lv

3. Ignition (Wild Chicago) – Best Bitcoin Casino Slots with Bonus Buy Features

Pros:

10 different Hot-Drop Jackpot slots

Fast withdrawals

Up to $3,000 welcome bonus

Excellent loyalty program

24/7 customer support

Cons:

Fees on fiat payments

No e-wallets

Ignition offers a great variety of high-RTP slots, generous welcome offer, excellent loyalty program, and so much more.

BTC players are in for a treat here. You can receive a 150% deposit match welcome bonus up to $3,000. Half of the deposit bonus money you can spend playing top Bitcoin slots, while the other half is reserved for poker. It’s a great motivation to sharpen your poker skills.

Wild Chicago is our favorite slot here, offering a bonus buy option that is rare to see even at top crypto slots sites.

In addition, there are many popular classic slots that you will find here, such as 10 Times Vegas, Dragon Blast, Instant Inferno, and others. In total, Ignition offers over 300 games from 10+ providers.

>> Claim your $3,000 bonus at Ignition

4. Super Slots (Pho Sho) – Best Crypto Slots Casino Payouts

Pros:

300+ games

400% up to $4,000 bonus

Excellent customer support

Easy to navigate

Accepts 18 cryptocurrencies

Cons:

No mobile app

No demo mode

Super Slots was established in 2020 and quickly managed to carve out its place among best crypto slots sites. With a great variety of high-RTP slot games, everyone is sure to find something they’ll love here.

While our favorite slot here is Pho Sho, you will find over 300 titles in total, including top slot games like Spin it Vegas, Wilds of Fortune, and Chase the Cheddar.

New BTC players at Super Slots are rewarded with a 400% crypto deposit bonus up to $4,000.

Crypto options aren’t limited to Bitcoin here. In fact, you can make transactions using 18 different cryptocurrencies. Coupled with a user-friendly interface that’s fully optimized for mobile devices, Super Slots provides a smooth gaming experience for everyone.

>> Get a 400% bonus at Super Slots

5. Big Spin Casino (Hero Squad) – Best 3D Bitcoin Slot Machine Games

Pros:

Five cryptocurrency options

200% deposit bonus

Diverse slot games from 8 software developers

Free slot games available

Cons:

Mobile gameplay needs improvement

Dated crypto slots site design

Big Spin Casino is a go-to destination for 3D slot games, offering a unique crypto gambling experience since 2017. With over 180 titles, including 130 slot games powered by leading developers like Betsoft and Nucleus, it brings both variety and quality.

Hero Squad is our top choice here, and you can try it for free in demo mode, like all other slot games at Big Spin.

All new crypto players get a 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000, along with various other promotions such as reload bonuses and slot tournaments.

You can choose between 5 different crypto banking options, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

>> Play slots at Big Spin Casino with a $1,000 bonus

Best Online Bitcoin Slots – Our Ranking Criteria

Our team analyzes each Bitcoin slot game to ensure that they provide the best experience. Here are some of the criteria we use to find the best crypto slots sites.

Bonuses

We check the best crypto slots sites for any deposit bonuses or perks that may be accessible. Players will know how to activate these incentives and whether they are worth their bankroll, no matter what the deposit bonus offers.

RTP

The return to player (RTP) and variance of crypto slots determines how much money a player wins. Our specialists look for best crypto slots site games with the highest RTPs and variances, ensuring that our players know how often they should expect to win.

Gameplay Experience

A slot game must have an original theme and high-quality graphics in order to please our experts. There’s no place on our list for uninteresting crypto slots site options because our players want an immersive experience.

Mobile Optimization

Players want to be able to play crypto casino slot machines regardless of where they are. Our review team ensures that each slot game is mobile-optimized without sacrificing gameplay quality.

Jackpot Value

A jackpot is the ultimate goal of every visitor of the best crypto slots site. We determine the maximum amount you may expect to win from a slot machine and how to win it. We aim to offer our readers with the greatest possible chance of striking it rich, go over our slots for beginners page for additional information.

How Does Bitcoin Work?

Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency, operating on a network of computers that manage its value and production. Introduced in 2009, it’s now accepted by many companies for various services, including online crypto slots sites.

Bitcoins are transferred between individuals using unique addresses, enabling free and near-instantaneous transactions. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin offer substantial benefits compared to fiat currencies, which we will explore in even more detail below.

Related: Best Tether Casino Sites

Is it safe to pay at BTC Slots?

Yes, it is safe to pay at the top crypto slots sites on our list. These Bitcoin slots sites are licensed and adhere to security protocols, ensuring that transactions are secure and trustworthy.

By using established and reputable crypto slots sites, players can confidently engage in gaming with the peace of mind that their financial transactions are protected.

Why You Should Play Bitcoin Slots Games

If you’re wondering what sets the best Bitcoin slot games apart and why you should consider playing slots using crypto, here are a few reasons:

Low or no transaction fees : Without a central bank or credit card company involved, you don’t have to pay any transaction costs when you play crypto slot games online using Bitcoin. It remains one of the most cost-effective methods for playing slots online.

Potential anonymity : Online crypto casinos accepting Bitcoin don’t require as much personal information or payment card details, letting you enjoy top BTC slots in more privacy.

Innovation and high-tech games : Bitcoin casinos often lead in cutting-edge innovation, offering provably fair crypto slots games and constantly expanding their libraries with high-tech titles.

Better bonuses and offers : Many crypto casinos offer some of the largest and most generous bonuses in the online casino industry, making them an attractive choice for players looking for more value.

Which Crypto Slots Pay out the Most?

RTP, or Return to Player, is the percentage of wagered money returned to players. A higher % means a better chance of a return on bets. In this selection, we have chosen the highest RTP slots that also offer unique features.

Guide to Best Bitcoin Slots – FAQ

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a virtual “crypto-currency” that may be bought and sold for cash online. You may use Bitcoin to pay for things or finance real money online slots gaming more anonymously.

How do I start using Bitcoin?

You may begin using Bitcoin to gamble on the internet by signing up with an online Bitcoin exchange and creating a wallet. You’ll be able to purchase Bitcoin through ‘markets’ or directly from the exchanges, with a particular price set ahead of time.

Is Bitcoin accepted at online casinos?

Yes, virtually all the best online casinos accept Bitcoin, as it’s the most popular cryptocurrency around. You can make deposits and withdrawals in BTC at all the best crypto slots sites we’ve listed here.

Is it possible to trade in different currencies with Bitcoin?

Yes, Bitcoin can be purchased using cash, credit card payments, or a direct bank transfer. You may also use an alternative crypto-currency to purchase Bitcoin.

In some jurisdictions, it might be difficult to acquire Bitcoin with an e-Wallet or credit card. Always do your homework first before making any purchases.

How does Bitcoin compare to standard deposit options?

Because there is no “central bank” for Bitcoin, you may frequently avoid many of the expenses and fees associated with other deposit options. It’s also completely anonymous, so you won’t have to worry about giving your card information.

What fees are involved while using Bitcoin to gamble?

Bitcoin fees are low since players avoid typical bank and e-Wallet costs. The fees vary depending on your Bitcoin slots site, but they are typically cheaper than those charged by anything else.

Best Bitcoin Slots – Top 5 BTC Sites, Compared

Slots Empire : Top crypto slot games site, Slots Empire offers up to $8,000 welcome offer and 24/7 customer support, it caters to crypto players with a variety of options, including BTC, BCH, LTC, and more.

Slots.lv : For those looking for jackpots, progressive slots are a great choice, and Slots.lv hosts over 30 of them, with additional offerings of 200+ games. New players can unlock a staggering $7,500 welcome offer.

Ignition : This crypto slots site stands out with 10 different Hot-Drop Jackpot slots. Offering fast withdrawals and a 150% BTC welcome bonus of up to $3,000, it’s a great option for not only fans of crypto slot games, but Bitcoin poker players as well.

Super Slots : Home to over 300 high-RTP Bitcoin slots, Super Slots offers new players a 400% welcome bonus up to $4,000, and an easy-to-navigate interface.

Big Spin Casino : A hub for 3D Bitcoin slots, Big Spin Casino offers a 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000 and diverse slots from 8 software developers.

How To Start Playing at Crypto Slots Sites with Bitcoin

Sign Up for a Bitcoin Casino Account

Select a Bitcoin casino. You may choose from the list of top crypto slots sites above if you like.

After signing up for a casino at which you have successfully completed the registration process, go to their promotions page to examine their list of bonuses, including Bitcoin offers. After that, select whichever one appeals to you or your spending constraints.

Read the Terms of Service

Before you take the bonus, read the fine print of the offer carefully. Playthrough requirements, a time limit, and a minimum deposit are among the most common deposit bonus conditions.

Claim Your Bonus

Make a qualifying Bitcoin deposit to activate your selected bonus. Some bonuses include a code that must be used to activate the promotion.

Ready to Play Slots Using Bitcoin!

All set! When you make a deposit, the casino will credit your crypto gambling account with the bonus. You can now wager and enjoy your favorite slot machines using Bitcoin!

So, What Are the Best Bitcoin Slots?

After a careful exploration of the best BTC slots, we’ve concluded that the top sites on our list have something special to offer.

The true standout in our list is Slots Empire, captivating us with its remarkable variety of top slots, exclusive bonuses, and excellent mobile compatibility.

However, the decision is all yours! Whether you’re interested in the 3D experience at Big Spin Casino or the progressive jackpots of Slots.lv, each platform has its unique features.

No matter where your preferences lie, rest assured that when you sign up for the best Bitcoin casino sites, you will have access to hundreds of top-notch BTC slots, ensuring a fun and secure experience.

So, choose your favorite and get started – and as always, remember to gamble responsibly!

The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Playing online casino games should always be about fun. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 21+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

Go to top

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



