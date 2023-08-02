In the world of crypto gambling, Bitcoin takes the spotlight, but other altcoins like Solana are rapidly gaining traction.

Solana gambling sites like BetOnline and Sportsbetting.ag are scarce for now, but they are the best options for gamblers who prefer less mainstream cryptocurrencies.

Let’s look at the most outstanding features of these crypto casinos and see how they can pave the way for more Solana gambling sites to join this niche market.

Best Solana Gambling Sites

BetOnline : Best SOL casino overall

Sportsbetting.ag : Best sports betting markets

1. BetOnline – Best Solana Gambling Site Overall

Pros

Great range of gaming options

Accepts other altcoins aside from Solana

24/7 customer support

Lots of promos and bonuses

In the gambling industry for 20+ years

Cons

Not available in some countries

Certain payout methods have fees

Established back in 2001, this is one of the most legendary online crypto casinos out there. Aside from its long-standing great reputation, it’s also a Solana casino site licensed by the Panama Gaming Control Board.

That alone should reassure you that it’s a trustworthy SOL gambling site that gladly accepts Solana.

So, if you’re seeking a gambling haven that’s been around the block and knows how to treat its players right, BetOnline is your golden ticket.

Gaming Variety: 4.9/5

From the moment you enter their virtual domain, you’ll be greeted by a smorgasbord of gaming options that will make your head spin like a roulette wheel on steroids.

Online slots? They’ve got ’em in all shapes and sizes, from classic casino games like fruit machines slots to mind-blowing jackpot slots with more paylines than you can count (unless you’re Rain Man, in which case, go ahead and impress us).

Now, hold your horses because BetOnline isn’t just about slot games.

They’ve got poker rooms that will make even the most seasoned card sharks weak in the knees. Boost Poker, Windfall Poker, Six Plus Hold’em—name your poison, and they’ll serve it up with intense competition and exhilarating bluffs.

Not a poker enthusiast? Other table games like poker, roulette, and live casino games are available here.

All the games you can play at BetOnline are provided by some of the most reputable casino software providers, like Concept Gaming, Nucleus, Betsoft, Dragon Gaming, and Magma Gaming. Live dealer games are then provided by Fresh Deck Studios.

Oh, and let’s not forget sports betting.

BetOnline takes the game to a new level by offering an extensive sportsbook covering major leagues and niche sports. You can find some of the best betting odds here on baseball, basketball, football, horse racing, and esports betting.

Banking: 4.9/5

BetOnline is quite a haven for cryptocurrency players. Yes, this is one of the best online gambling sites that accept Solana, but if you want to use other altcoins, you won’t find any problem.

Aside from Solana, this casino also accepts the following cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Cash, Tron, Cardano, Stellar, DogeCoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polygon, Ripple, Tether, and USD Coin.

Quite a long list, alright. But even if you run out of crypto, you can continue the fun with MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and Visa.

Other options like wire transfers, money order, and p2p are also accepted here. Remember that if you deposit with Solana and other cryptocurrencies, the minimum deposit amount should equal $20.

All deposits are processed instantly and are free of charge. Awesome, yeah?

Promos & Bonuses: 5/5

Now, let’s dive into the exciting bonus offers at BetOnline.

First up, let’s talk about the casino players. If you’re a fan of slots and table games or just love the adrenaline rush of the casino floor, then listen up. You can get 100% matched deposit bonuses up to $3,000.

Simply use the bonus code BETCASINO and get a matched deposit bonus of up to $1,000 on your first three deposits. Just make sure to deposit at least $25 to be eligible.

There’s also a crypto welcome bonus that awaits Solana players.

Use the code CRYPTO100 when you make a minimum deposit of $20 to get a 100% bonus up to $1,000. This is the better offer if you want lower bonus wagering requirement games at 14x.

But hey, if you’re a sports punter, you won’t feel left out.

You may use the deposit bonus code BET1000 for a 50% sports welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on your first deposit of at least $55. This comes with only a 10x rollover requirement.

Payout Process: 4.8/5

Ready to get your casino winnings? Withdrawing from your BetOnline account is quick and easy. But of course, you must complete the verification process before withdrawing the first time.

You might be asked to send documents like a copy of a valid photo ID, the front and back of cards used on your BetOnline account, and a utility bill or bank statement dated in the last three months as proof of address.

If your chosen payout method is crypto, you can get your money within the next 24 hours. However, other options like Person to Person, Money Order, Wire Transfer, and Check by Courier could take up to 15 business days to process.

Crypto gambling payouts are free, while other options have certain fees you should consider. Check the Banking section for other channels’ withdrawal limits and payout fees.

Withdrawal requests at BetOnline are processed Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. EST, excluding holidays.

Customer Support: 5/5

BetOnline takes this aspect seriously and strives to provide top-notch support to its players. Because, let’s face it, we all need a helping hand from time to time, especially when Lady Luck decides to play tricks on us.

The support team at the crypto casino is available 24/7 via live chat and email. You can also give them a call at 1-888-426-3661.

If you think you don’t need live support since you only have a simple concern, the casino has a handy Help Center with all the general information you need about your BetOnline account.

>> Enjoy up to a $1,000 welcome bonus for new players at BetOnline

2. Sportsbetting.ag – Best Solana Gambling Site With Sports Betting

Pros

Welcome bonus up to $1,000

Wide variety of gaming options

Covers NFL, NBA, MLB, and other major leagues

Diverse Solana sports betting market

24/7 customer support

Mobile-friendly website

Cons

Payout fees apply on some options

No live streaming on sports

Another great Solana online casino is Sportsbetting.ag. Now, you’ll find that this and BetOnline are two similar gambling websites, but what’s important here is that it also accepts Solana.

Like BetOnline, this gambling site is also licensed in Panama, so you can be sure that the gambling games here use RNG. It’s also a great sportsbook with minor and major sports events, but we can say that this is the better option if you’re looking for more online casino games.

Gaming Variety: 4.9/5

Sportsbetting.ag is a gaming powerhouse with a jaw-dropping variety of options. Their crypto games include casino classics, a wide range of slots, and immersive live casino experiences.

Are you craving Bitcoin slots? No problem. This best Solana online casino offers a great variety of slot games for crypto players, whether you’re into Bitcoin, Solana, or other cryptocurrencies. The selection includes popular titles like Spin it Vegas, Golden Dragon Inferno, and 88 Frenzy Fortune.

Love table games? You can enjoy titles like Multi-Hand Blackjack, Dragon Roulette, and Tri Card Poker games.

There are also live dealer games you can enjoy from Visionary iGaming and Fresh Deck Studios. All the other casino games you can play here are from Betsoft, Dragon Gaming, Tiger Gaming, Concept Gaming, and Flip Luck Games.

When it comes to sports betting, you can bet on a wide range of main sports like football, basketball, and even other sports like boxing, cricket, lacrosse, and horse racing.

If you’re feeling up for betting on something different, you can try placing bets on odds for politics and entertainment. Esports betting is also an option here.

If the thrill of crypto games and betting on sports alone isn’t enough, this Solana casino has exciting contests, including slot tournaments and Solana sports betting free contests.

Banking: 4.9/5

SportsBetting.ag stands out with its extensive selection of deposit options. Aside from Solana, different cryptocurrencies are also accepted on this online gambling site, like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, and Shiba Inu, to name a few.

Other non-crypto deposit options here are credit and debit cards, Person to Person, Money Order, and Wire Transfer.

The minimum deposit amount for cryptocurrencies is $20. For other payment methods, this could range from $25 to $500. No additional fee applies to deposits, and they’re all processed instantly.

Promos & Bonuses; 5/5

Get ready to kickstart your winning spree at SportsBetting.ag with their impressive lineup of deposit bonuses.

SportsBetting.ag rolls out the red carpet for casino players with a spectacular 100% casino welcome bonus, granting you up to $1,000 on your first three deposits.

That’s right! Not just one, but three opportunities to grab some extra cash.

Simply use the bonus code SBCASINO and make a minimum deposit of $25 to unlock this thrilling offer with 30x wagering requirements.

For all you crypto gambling enthusiasts out there, SportsBetting.ag has an extra treat up its sleeve. They offer a 100% crypto welcome bonus, giving you up to $1,000 when you make your first crypto deposit.

Use the bonus code 100CRYPTO, and the deposit bonus is all yours. Keep in mind that there’s a 14x wagering requirement, but with the potential for big wins, it’s well worth the extra effort.

Of course, sports bettors also have something to look forward to. Grab the 50% sports welcome bonus, giving you up to $1,000 on your first deposit.

Just enter the bonus code SB1000, and you’re good to go. A 10x rollover applies to this sportsbook bonus.

Payout Process: 4.8/5

Payouts at this Solana online casino are free. Well, as long as you stick to cryptocurrencies, The minimum withdrawable amount is $20 except for Ethereum, which is at $100, and Tether, which is at $300.

You can also withdraw your winnings via Person to Person, Money Order, Bank Wire Transfer, and Check by Courier. However, they could take up to 15 business days to process.

In addition, non-crypto payouts are charged with additional fees depending on the withdrawal amount.

The fastest payout methods are cryptocurrencies, including Solana, as they should be credited to your bank account in the next 24 hours.

Note that this Solana casino might ask for documentation like a valid ID before you can complete your first withdrawal. But don’t worry. Verification is a one-time thing, so you won’t have to deal with that on your next payout.

Customer Support: 5/5

Should you ever need assistance or have a question, their dedicated customer support team is always at your service.

You can give them a call at 1-888-843-9027 or start an online conversation through live chat and email. The best part? They’re available 24/7.

We’ve tried talking to them ourselves, and they’re quick to respond no matter what time of day it is.

>> Claim up to $1,000 sports or casino bonus when you join Sportsbetting.ag

How We Picked the Best Solana Gambling Sites

Ah, the quest for the top Solana casinos. We embarked on this epic adventure armed with our virtual magnifying glasses and a desire for thrilling gaming experiences. So, what were our criteria, you ask? Let’s unveil what we looked for in this selection process.

Gaming Options

We wanted Solana sites that felt like amusement parks for online gamblers, offering a dizzying array of games to make your head spin faster than a roulette wheel on turbo mode. From classic casino games to Solana sports betting extravaganzas, we sought out platforms that could satisfy even the pickiest of players.

Banking Methods

We searched for Solana casinos that offered a diverse range of banking methods, ensuring that you could deposit and withdraw with ease. No more fumbling around like a clumsy juggler with your funds.

Solana Casino Bonuses and Promotions

Who doesn’t love a good bonus, right? So we scoured the virtual realms for Solana gambling sites that would shower you with an abundance of deposit bonuses and promotions. We focused on welcome bonuses because, let’s be real, this is something many casino players always factor in when shopping for a gambling site.

Payouts

Oh, the sweet taste of victory. We sought out Solana gambling sites that prioritized swift and hassle-free payouts. Nobody wants to wait around like a kid on Christmas morning for their hard-earned winnings. We wanted crypto casinos that could deliver those payouts in a timely manner.

Customer Service

We hunted for Solana gambling sites that offered top-notch customer support, ensuring that help was just a click or call away. No more feeling stranded like a lost tourist in the vast online gambling realm, no matter what time of the day it is. Both of our top picks offer 24/7 live support.

Interested in other forms of crypto gambling? Check these related articles:

What Makes BetOnline the Best Solana Gambling Site?

We think BetOnline is a virtual oasis of gambling delights. So, let’s dive into the reasons why it reigns supreme in the realm of Solana casinos:

Extensive Gaming Options : BetOnline spoils you for choice with its vast array of gaming options, from provably casino games to thrilling Solana sports betting opportunities. No matter your gambling preference, there’s something to suit every player’s taste and keep you entertained for hours on end.

Seamless Solana Transactions : BetOnline stands head and shoulders above the competition when it comes to Solana transactions. With their smooth and secure payment system, you can easily deposit and withdraw using Solana and even other cryptos.

Impressive Bonuses and Promotions : Get ready to be showered with an abundance of bonuses and promotions at BetOnline. Their generous welcome bonuses and other enticing promotions ensure that your bankroll gets an impressive boost. They all allow you to dive deeper into the thrilling world of Solana gambling.

Exceptional Customer Support : BetOnline takes customer service to a whole new level, providing round-the-clock support to assist you with any queries or concerns you may have. Their friendly and knowledgeable team is always on standby, ready to lend a helping hand and ensure that your gambling experience is as smooth as possible.

Why Should You Gamble Using Solana?

If you’re an adventurous gambler looking to take your gaming experience to new heights, playing with Solana on crypto gambling sites might just be the perfect choice for you. This innovative cryptocurrency offers a host of benefits that can enhance your online gaming journey.

Here’s why playing with Solana can be a game-changer:

Fast and Secure Transactions : Solana’s advanced blockchain technology ensures a fast deposit and withdrawal process. Say goodbye to waiting for ages to process your transactions and hello to instant gratification. Get your winnings within the next 24 hours.

No Transaction Fees : When it comes to fees, Solana shines bright. Compared to traditional payment methods, Solana transactions often come with lower fees. In the case of the top Solana gambling sites, transactions are free. This could save you a lot of money in the long run.

Access to Exclusive Bonuses : Some gambling sites, like our top picks, have exclusive crypto bonuses. By playing with Solana, you can get more opportunities to boost your bankroll. Just take a look at the exclusive crypto gambling bonuses on BetOnline and Sportsbetting.ag .

Guide to Gambling Sites that Accept Solana

Can I Play Casino Games and Bet On Sports With Solana?

Yes, you can enjoy both casino games and sports betting using Solana at reputable gambling sites. BetOnline and Sportsbetting.ag are two of the top Solana gambling sites that offer a wide range of casino games and sports betting options.

Is Solana a Secure Payment Method for Online Gambling?

Solana is a highly secure payment method for gambling online, like other cryptocurrencies. It utilizes advanced blockchain technology to ensure fast and secure transactions, protecting your funds and personal information.

Can I Withdraw My Gambling Winnings Using Solana?

You can withdraw your winnings using Solana at selected online gambling sites. BetOnline and Sportsbetting.ag, for example, allow you to make withdrawals using Solana, providing a convenient and efficient way to access your funds. In addition, Solana payouts are processed within 24 hours.

What Are the Best Solana Gambling Sites?

When it comes to the best Solana gambling sites, two prominent options stand out: BetOnline and Sportsbetting.ag. These sites offer a top-notch gambling experience, featuring a wide range of games, secure transactions with Solana, enticing deposit bonuses, and reliable customer support.

Comparing Two of the Best Solana Gambling Sites Online

We know we’ve given you only two best Solana casinos worth trying out. But, before you forget what they’re all about, let’s give you a quick glimpse of what you can enjoy on both gambling sites:

BetOnline : Elevate your online gambling experience with BetOnline. This reliable Solana gambling site offers a wide array of exciting, provably fair games and unbeatable online betting odds that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Enjoy welcome bonuses up to $3,000 when you sign up here.

Sportsbetting.ag: Gear up for the ultimate online gambling adventure with this casino site. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast or a casino gaming aficionado, Sportsbetting.ag has got you covered. Join this SOL casino here and get a sports or casino bonus up to $1,000 on your first deposit.

You might be interested in: Bitstarz Casino Review

How to Sign Up at a Solana Gambling Site?

Signing up at a Solana gambling site today is as breezy as a summer day at the beach. In just a few simple steps, you’ll be ready to dive into the thrilling world of online gambling with your SOL tokens.

Follow these easy steps if you choose to join our top Solana site, BetOnline:

1. Create a Casino Account

Go to the BetOnline login page and click Join .

Enter the required details and click Create Account.

2. Make a Casino Deposit

After creating an account, you’ll be automatically asked to make a deposit.

Select Altcoins so you can deposit with Solana.

Enter the deposit details and promo code.

Click Continue Deposit to get a wallet address of a scannable QR code.

Once the funds are sent, click I’ve Completed My Deposit, and start playing.

Tips on Playing Real Money Games at Solana Gambling Sites

Ready to embark on your real money gaming adventure at SOL gambling sites? It’s time to level up your gameplay and increase your chances of success.

To help you on your quest, here are five valuable tips and tricks to keep in mind when playing on Solana betting sites:

Choose Solana Gambling Sites Worth Trusting : Start off on the right foot by selecting reputable SOL gambling sites with a solid track record. Go for Solana gambling platforms like BetOnline and Sportsbetting.ag . They’re licensed and regulated with a safe and fair gaming environment.

Practice Bankroll Management : One of the keys to long-term success in gambling is effective bankroll management. First, set a budget for your gaming activities and stick to it. Then, divide your bankroll into smaller, manageable portions for each session. This can help you maintain control over your funds and prevent overspending.

Understand the Game Rules and Strategies : Before diving into real money games, take the time to understand the rules and strategies of the games you intend to play. Whether it’s blackjack, poker, Solana slots, or sports betting, familiarize yourself with the gameplay, odds, and betting options.

Take Advantage of Bonuses and Promotions : Solana casinos often offer enticing bonuses and promotions to attract and reward players. Keep an eye out for these offers and take full advantage of them. From welcome bonuses to reload bonuses and free spins, these incentives can boost your bankroll and extend your playing time.

Practice Responsible Gambling : Last but certainly not least, always practice responsible gambling. Never gamble more than you can afford to lose. Remember, gambling should be a form of entertainment, and maintaining control over your gameplay is essential for a positive and enjoyable experience.

Ready to Join the Best Solana Online Gambling Sites?

Now it’s time to put those SOL tokens to good use by diving into the exciting gambling world of the best Solana casinos on our list.

BetOnline’s wide range of thrilling casino games, unbeatable betting options, and solid reputation in the industry makes it the best gambling site that accepts Solana.

But if you’re craving even more casino games, Sportsbetting.ag is also a fantastic option to explore.

Now, grab your SOL tokens, buckle up, and get ready for an exhilarating gambling experience like no other.

Have fun playing, and best of luck!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 21+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:

