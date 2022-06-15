Nothing better than the simple joy of beating the dealer to 21…or getting busted.

The best blackjack sites now have a sick amount of game variants, so many that, in fact — you probably have no idea in just how many ways you can beat the dealer.

Calling ‘hit’ is part of the game, but you should never gamble when it comes to choosing where to play, as it can suck up all the fun before you even begin.

After testing a handful of online blackjack casinos and their live dealer blackjack games, we realized that there’s no gambling site better than Ignition for the biggest casino classic. That said, you should check all other online blackjack sites we’ve found before making a decision.

Let’s get started.

Best Blackjack Sites

1. Ignition — Best Blackjack Site Overall

8 RNG online blackjack games

32 live blackjack games

Combined $3,000 casino bonus.

Low wagering requirement (25x)

With the broadest range of live dealer blackjack games and a decent online blackjack selection, there was no discussion about the #1 spot on our list — it was Ignition all the way.

Here, you can enjoy exactly 8 casino blackjack titles, all of them different to ensure enough variety even if you’re a nitpicker by heart. You can play Single Deck, Perfect Pairs, Classic, European Blackjack, Double Deck, and the unique Zappit Blackjack.

Live dealer tables feature stakes ranging from a dollar to $10,000 per hand (remember – this is not Vegas), which pretty much ensures action for all pocket sizes.

The welcome bonus you can get here depends on whether you deposit via traditional methods like credit cards or use cryptocurrencies:

Crypto Bonus – 150% up to $1,500 for casino games + 150% up to $1,500 for poker

Regular Bonus – 100% up to $1,000 casino bonus + 100% up to $1,000 for poker

You can use the casino part of the bonus to bet on online blackjack (although the contribution is 5%) but not on live dealer games. The poker bonus will be unlocked in increments of $1, and you can use it to join tournaments. As one of the best poker sites — some tournaments you’ll find here feature millions of dollars in GTDs.

If you need help at Ignition, you can use the comprehensive help section to find answers related to your inquiries. You can also contact customer support via email and live chat.

Since it’s never all rainbows and sunshine, you should know that Ignition levies a solid fee on credit card deposits.

>> Claim your $3,000 welcome bonus at Ignition

2. Red Dog Casino — Best Online Blackjack Casino for Free Games

All online blackjack games are free to play

235% match welcome bonus

5 live blackjack tables

Our next top casino to play blackjack online for real money is Red Dog.

Red Dog is an established and regulated online casino with five live blackjack variations. These include 3x Blackjack HD and 2x Early Payout Blackjack. The minimum bet you can place per hand is $10, though, which might not be suitable if you’re still learning the ropes.

Some other RNG-based online blackjack variants you can play include Suit ’em Up, Perfect Pairs, and the good ol’ classic blackjack — all of which are available for free if you need to learn the game first.

Perhaps the most popular category here is slots, which is great news if you need a change of scenery. And you will need a change — we know how much blackjack fans also enjoy spinning the reels (we’re one of those).

That said, you can get a super-generous 235% match bonus on your first deposit at Red Dog, topped off with 55 free spins on Paddy’s Lucky Forest.

Unlike Ignition, this real money blackjack site allows you to play the 21 game and get a 20% contribution to the rollover with each bet you make. Believe us — 20% is a lot when it comes to blackjack.

To help players enjoy a good gaming experience, Red Dog Casino provides them with 24/7 customer support. Players can contact the casino support team at any time via live chat, email, and telephone. To deposit, you can use cryptocurrencies, flexepin vouchers, credit cards, and you can also deposit by phone.

>> Start playing blackjack at Red Dog for free

3. Bovada — Best Range of Live BJ Tables of any Online Blackjack Site

Up to $3,750 crypto welcome package (usable on blackjack)

Features 8 blackjack games and 20+ live tables

200+ online slots

24/7 support

Bovada is one of the best online blackjack casinos for bonuses and a variety of live dealer games.

There are 8 blackjack titles on hand, including variations like Classic, European Blackjack, and Perfect Pairs. The live section is another story (the same story as Ignition’s, though), as you can indulge in over 20 tables with different dealers and various stake sizes.

As a newbie, you can enjoy a 100% deposit match bonus of up to $1,000 or 125% up to $1,250 when depositing crypto. This bonus can be used on online blackjack or any other casino game you wish (excluding live dealers and progressive jackpots).

You will also be able to claim that same bonus 2 more times, on your 2nd and 3rd deposit, for a total value of $3,000 or $3,750 if you go for crypto.

Apart from the welcome bonus, Bovada offers weekly rewards, referral bonuses, and reload bonuses — some of which apply to online blackjack.

To get started here, you can use 9 methods for deposits, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Mastercard, Visa, MatchPay, and more. If you prefer to play online blackjack via mobile, you’ll be happy to know that Bovada’s website is fully optimized.

However, similar to Ignition, you’ll need to pay fees when depositing via credit cards.

>> Use this link to claim Bovada’s generous $3,750 crypto bonus

4. Las Atlantis — Most Reliable Support of all Blackjack Sites

Quick live chat replies

Great banking flexibility

Online blackjack works great on mobile

Up to $14,000 welcome package

Las Atlantis is our top real money blackjack casino for customer support. It may not sound exciting, but that’s until you run into a problem with nobody around to help you.

You can get in touch with its support team via live chat, telephone, and email if you need assistance — 24/7.

When you’re ready to play blackjack for real money, you will find eight regular variants, including European Blackjack and Super 21, among others. The casino also offers other games like slots, roulette, and video poker.

Las Atlantis rewards players with attractive bonuses and promotions. While there aren’t any online blackjack bonuses that you can trigger on your 1st deposit, the 280% up to $14,000 that you can potentially get over your first five deposits is more than worth it.

As a regular player, though, there are many promotions that’ll allow you to play blackjack online using them.

You can top up your account via cryptocurrencies, credit cards, flexepin, and by phone. Surprisingly enough, Las Atlantis allows you to cash out via credit cards, in addition to Bitcoin and bank transfers. The minimum deposit is $150, though, which is pretty steep.

>> Claim up to a $14,000 welcome package at Las Atlantis

5. Super Slots — Biggest Variety of Real Money Blackjack Games

11 online blackjack games.

Up to $6,000 welcome package

20+ banking options

True to its name, Super Slots is the place you visit if you want to play online slots. Daah. Strangely enough, you’ll have 11 blackjack variants to choose from — which is the most compared to any other online gambling site on this list.

In fact, you’ll notice a “BLACKJACK” category in the middle of the front screen, written in such a big font like there’s no tomorrow. What you’ll find inside is what matters, though — 21 Burn Blackjack, American BJ, Pirate 21, Super 7, Blackjack Tournament, and much more.

If live casinos tickle your fancy, you can enjoy 12 live tables split between Super Slots’ two live casinos, Black and Red.

That being said, there are also two generous promotions for both crypto heads and mere mortals like us. You can net a 400% match bonus on your first crypto deposit up to $4,000. If you prefer traditional payment methods, there’s a decent 250% up to $1,000 first deposit bonus extending to $6,000 across the following five deposits.

Granted, you can use 20+ payment methods, including 17 cryptocurrencies (think Solana and Shiba Inu), alongside credit cards, Money Gram, Money Orders, P2P, and more.

Since we’re testing many parts of the casino before rating it, Super Slots came fifth because of its slightly cluttered interface and because not all games are available and optimized for smaller screens.

>> Enjoy the widest blackjack variety at Super Slots

6. Cafe Casino — Best Mobile Online Blackjack Casino

8 real money blackjack games (also available for free)

Hosts blackjack tournaments

Fully compatible with mobile devices

Swift crypto payouts

Cafe Casino is a reputable online casino that offers superb mobile gameplay. There are 8 different blackjack games to play, including variations like Classic Blackjack and European Blackjack — all of which are fully optimized for smaller screens and work great.

As a new player at the casino, you will enjoy a 250% welcome bonus of up to $1,500 or 350% up to $2,500 for crypto deposits. You can play Single and Double Deck Blackjack using bonus funds, but the 5% contribution towards the 40x wagering requirements will definitely be a grind. Therefore, we suggest you play online slots while your bonus is active.

While there is no proprietary mobile app you can download, this does not stop you from accessing the mobile casino site on your iOS and Android devices. When using the mobile casino platform, you can easily switch between portrait and landscape display modes, and the site adjusts seamlessly.

As for the payment methods, you can use options like MasterCard, Visa, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Player Transfer, with cryptocurrencies and a check by courier as withdrawal options. You will also enjoy good 24/7 customer support via email and live chat and a comprehensive help center when you play blackjack online at the casino.

>> Get 350% up to $2,500 on your first deposit at Cafe Casino

7. Everygame — Most Appealing User-Interface of any Blackjack Site

2 different casinos (Red and Classic)

10+ blackjack games

125% up to $1,000 welcome bonus

Everygame (former Intertops) was recently rebranded and now features a whole new interface and two different casinos on the same platform. If you’re looking to play blackjack for real money, you’ll be fortunate to know that there are some variants none other online casinos have.

For instance, Everygame’s Classic Casino features titles like Vegas Strip Blackjack, Vegas Single Deck, Perfect Pairs, Downtown Vegas BJ, and more. It’s all about the Vegas vibe here. Everygame’s Red Casino hosts classic blackjack plus Super 21. So, you’ll probably want to visit the “Classic” casino.

If you decide to go with Red, you can get a 125% first deposit bonus of up to $1,000. Casino Classic has a smaller, 100% up to $100 welcome bonus, which is pretty underwhelming, if we’re being honest. However, there’s a good range of blackjack tournaments where you can compete against other players for a cash prize.

Whether accessing the gambling platform on your desktop or mobile device, you will likely be fascinated with the simple yet stylish design.

Everygame is a visually attractive casino site with a colorful design, and the different sections of the website are arranged in a way that makes it easy to navigate. You will see helpful links at the footer and sidebar to help navigate through features swiftly.

As for payment methods, you can use credit cards, cryptocurrencies, or Money Global to deposit money into your account. You can get assistance from the casino through live chat and email.

>> Play unique blackjack variants at Everygame

8. Slots.lv — Fastest Payout Blackjack Site

Fast crypto payouts (1 hour)

8 blackjack games

Up to $5,000 welcome package

Slots.lv excels when it comes to speedy payouts.

This established casino has 8 blackjack games you can enjoy – Double Deck, Single Deck, Perfect Pairs, and more. You can access the casino on your mobile device and desktop computer and enjoy lag-free gaming sessions so long as you have a stable internet connection.

Besides the availability of RNG and live blackjack tables, the progressive slots you’ll find here are also worth a mention. You have a separate “Jackpots” category with 35+ jackpot slots featuring stellar jackpots with over $100k up for grabs.

To get you started, Slots.lv offers a welcome bonus of 200% up to $1,000 on your first deposit, with 100% up to $500 on your next 8 deposits. This equals $5,000 in bonus funds that you can potentially get over your first five deposits.

The crypto welcome bonus is a bit better, with 300% up to $1,500 on your first deposit, extending to $7,500 over the next eight deposits. Both offers have a 35x wagering requirement, and playing blackjack online contributes 10%, which is good. Single and Double Deck Blackjack contribute 5%, so make sure you avoid them while your bonus is active.

Slots.lv accepts 8 banking methods, including American Express, Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether. Once you submit a withdrawal request using a cryptocurrency option, you will receive your winnings within an hour.

>> Claim your $5,000 welcome package at Slots.lv

9. Wild Casino — Best Blackjack Tournaments

10+ blackjack games

Attractive bonuses and blackjack tournaments

Accepts 20+ banking methods

Wild Casino is our top pick for blackjack tournaments.

This established online gambling site has become a haven for blackjack lovers worldwide. It has 11 blackjack games that you can enjoy on your desktop computer and mobile device, including Multi-Hand, Single Deck, and Super 7.

Perhaps the best stand-out feature is the availability of daily blackjack tournaments. Not only that, but the prize pools are much bigger, and there are also a few tourneys that you can join for free.

The biggest tournaments are held on Friday and Tuesday, and they feature a great $20,000 prize pool. You can join tourneys on other days as well, but the prize pool will be reduced to $5,000 or $10,000, which is still fantastic.

The welcome package here is up to $5,000 for traditional banking and up to $9,000 if you go for crypto deposits.

You can fund your account via credit cards, Money Orders, or P2P transfers, in addition to 17 cryptocurrencies.

>> Sign-up for the biggest blackjack tournaments at Wild Casino

10. BigSpinCasino — Best Reload Bonuses of all Blackjack Sites

Over 20 blackjack games

24/7 customer support

200% welcome bonus

BigSpinCasino is the last one on our list for you to play real money blackjack at. This gambling site excels when it comes to reload bonuses for loyal members, and of course — you’ll have over 20 real money blackjack titles to choose from.

The welcome bonus is 200% up to $1,000 for new users with 40x wagering requirements. However, what caught our attention the most was the 250% up to $2,000 Weekend Reload Bonus that you can claim once each Saturday and Sunday.

You’ll have to deposit at least $100 to trigger it and enter the code BSCWEEKEND, but this is still by far the most valuable reload bonus we came across.

The payment options are pretty standard, and you can use credit cards or cryptocurrencies to top up your account.

>> Claim up to $2,000 every weekend at BigSpinCasino

How We Chose the Top Blackjack Online Casinos

Online Blackjack Games:

The blackjack variations are the most important aspect we consider before listing any online casino. Our top online casino sites feature numerous blackjack variations, such as European, Classic Blackjack, Double Deck, Perfect Pairs, Pirate 21, and so on.

Bonuses and Promotions:

We took our time to go through the promotions of these gambling platforms. They offer attractive bonuses such as deposit matches, cashback, reload, and more. And since not all online casinos allow you to play real money blackjack with bonus funds, we only included ones that do.

Payment Methods:

Our recommended online blackjack casinos accept popular and safe banking options, including credit cards and crypto, making it easy for players to deposit and withdraw winnings from their accounts.

Customer Support:

The quality of customer support offered by a gambling site goes a long way to determining how easily players can get assistance when they need it. When you play at one of our recommended online casino sites, you will enjoy good customer support via live chat, email, and in some cases, telephone.

Guide to Using the Best Online Blackjack Sites

What Variations of Blackjack Can I Play at the Best Online Casinos?

Top online casinos feature different types of blackjack games from distinct game developers. In most cases, you will find a blackjack section in the table games category of their lobby, where you can play your preferred blackjack game.

Here are some of the popular blackjack variations you can play at top online casinos:

European Blackjack

In this variation, the dealer receives only one card, with the second one coming in after the players at the table have made their moves.

Multi-hand Blackjack

This variation follows the same blackjack classic rules. However, it allows you to play more than one hand in a round, making it more enticing.

Classic Blackjack

Classic Blackjack uses eight 52-card decks, and the dealer does not receive a hole card. It is the most traditional version of the game.

Are Online Blackjack Games Rigged?

No, the outcome of each online blackjack game is entirely randomized with the help of RNG software. The numbers (outcome of the hand) are randomly generated each time and cannot be fixed by the casino.

What Kind of Bonuses Can I Use on Blackjack?

Most online blackjack casinos will allow you to use the extra funds you get from the welcome bonus on blackjack. However, the contribution rate is usually lower — something to keep in mind.

There are also some gambling sites that feature blackjack-exclusive bonuses like cashback, but they’re pretty tough to find.

How Do I Win Real Money in Blackjack?

The goal is to beat the dealer by having a hand with a total value equal to or as close to 21 as possible. If you go over 21, you will get ‘busted’ and lose your wager.

How Can I Withdraw Winnings at Blackjack Sites?

If you win real money playing blackjack at a trusted online casino, you should simply visit the ‘cashier’ section of the site to request a withdrawal. Keep in mind that you’ll most likely need to submit ID documentation to verify your account first.

Can I Play Blackjack Online for Free?

Yes, you can. It is common for the best online casinos to feature games in free or demo mode. This means you can play for free, but you won’t be able to win real money. If you’re not familiar with the game, we suggest you give Red Dog a visit since it allows you to play online blackjack without depositing.

Comparing the Best Online Blackjack Sites

Here’s a quick recap of the best blackjack sites and their stand-out features:

Ignition – This casino features the best all-around blackjack experience. You’ll have 8 casino blackjack games to choose from and over 25 live tables with various stake sizes. You can net up to $3,000 on your first deposit here, and the wagering requirements are as low as 25x.

Red Dog – If you’re still learning the ropes, you can give Red Dog a visit and try playing blackjack for free first. Once you’re ready to play for real money, you can get a 235% match bonus on your first deposit plus 55 free spins on Paddy’s Lucky Forest.

Bovada – If you seek a live blackjack experience, then Bovada’s 20+ tables with real croupiers might be the place for you. The stakes here range from one dollar to $5,000+, so you’ll definitely find something to fit your pocket. Get started with up to a $3,750 welcome package.

Las Atlantis – This online blackjack site features the most reliable customer support. If you’re newer to online casinos and still find them confusing, the support team at Las Atlantis will be ready to help you start playing blackjack. There’s a $14,000 welcome package for new players here.

Super Slots – If you’re tired of the usual BJ variants and would gladly try something new, Super Slots is a decent choice for you. Besides the classic variants, you can play games like Pirate 21, Super 7, Blackjack 11, etc. Click here to take advantage of the $6,000 welcome package.

How to Sign-Up at the Best Online Blackjack Site

Creating an account and starting to play blackjack for real money is simple. Since Ignition topped our list, we’ll use it to give you an example — signing up at other blackjack sites should be pretty much the same.

Step 1 – Create an Account

Visit Ignition using this link

Click the “ Join Now ” button

Fill out the form with your personal information

Accept the terms and click “Register:

Step 2 – SMS Verification

Check your phone’s messages for a verification code

Enter the code to verify your number

Click “Verify”

Step 3 – Start Playing Online Blackjack

Open the “Deposit” section

Choose a payment method

Select the welcome bonus (you won’t be able to if you didn’t verify your number)

Enter the amount you wish to deposit and click “Deposit”

You’re now ready to play online blackjack for real money !

Ready to Play Online Blackjack for Real Money?

Playing blackjack online should be a fun experience — and that’s precisely why we went overboard to deliver the best blackjack sites available right now.

As we said, Ignition is the best blackjack casino you can join thanks to its 32 live tables and $3,000 combined poker and casino bonus with low wagering requirements.

We suggest Red Dog and its free-to-play blackjack variants that’ll help you learn the ropes if you’re a new player.

If you’re still in two minds, we suggest going through our real money blackjack casinos once again until you’re confident with your decision. Once you make up your mind and start playing — remember to gamble responsibly!

