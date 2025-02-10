In the world of luxury, few events manage to seamlessly blend grandeur with a profound sense of purpose. The TOP CHARITY Auction 2024, recently crowned Best Luxury Auction Event in Europe by the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Awards, accomplished exactly that. Held in the enchanting courtyard of King Jan III Sobieski’s Palace in Wilanów, Warsaw, this remarkable event redefined the boundaries of what a luxury auction can be. Spearheaded by visionary philanthropists Omenaa Mensah and Rafał Brzoska, the auction became a dazzling celebration of art, culture, and philanthropy, leaving an indelible mark on Europe’s luxury scene.

The atmosphere in the courtyard was electric as guests – among them the most prominent figures from the worlds of business, art, and entertainment – gathered under the stars to support children in need. With a total raised sum of $11.5 million, the 2024 event shattered records, surpassing expectations to become one of the largest charity auctions in Europe. But beyond these staggering numbers, what sets the TOP CHARITY Auction apart is its unique ability to combine luxurious experiences and high-value art with a mission that resonates on a deeply human level.

Breaking boundaries with purpose, the TOP CHARITY Auction 2024 redefined what it means to give. It brought together the elegance of the luxury world and the urgency of humanitarian action, creating an unparalleled example of how philanthropy can transcend traditional limits. By transforming generosity into an art form, this event not only raised funds but also inspired a movement, showing that giving back can be as impactful as it is exquisite.

A World-Class Collection of Masterpieces

For art enthusiasts and collectors, the auction presented a carefully curated lineup of masterpieces that brought together both iconic and emerging talents. It featured works by world-renowned artists like Magdalena Abakanowicz, Wojciech Fangor, and Wojciech Siudmak, alongside innovative pieces from younger talents, adding an extra dimension of freshness and diversity to the collection. The centerpiece of the evening was a 1985 sculpture, Torso alato by Igor Mitoraj, which commanded an awe-inspiring final bid of $1.7 million. It was a thrilling moment, as guests watched in anticipation as the numbers climbed, pushing the boundaries of what art can achieve when combined with a noble cause.

The auction, conducted by the esteemed Polswiss Art Auction House and organized flawlessly with support from EY Poland, epitomized a seamless blend of luxury and altruism.

Experiences for Every Taste, from Haute Couture to Exclusive Sports

But art was only one facet of the evening’s offerings. For luxury connoisseurs, the “Great Emotions” category featured experiences as unique as they were unforgettable. High fashion met philanthropy in a fierce bidding war for a Dolce & Gabbana couture experience. For the first time, the Italian fashion house offered an exclusive custom gown from their legendary Alta Moda collection – a sartorial adventure with a price tag that became one of the night’s most talked-about successes.

Art collectors and style aficionados alike were further delighted by a limited-edition handbag from the Artycapucines Louis Vuitton × Ewa Juszkiewicz collection, which fetched nearly $100,000, offering the winner an unparalleled statement piece. Meanwhile, sports enthusiasts found their own avenues for excitement, including a coveted tennis match and lunch in Majorca with Rafael Nadal, or an exclusive cruise in Dubai on the world’s first electric catamaran, courtesy of Sunreef Yachts. Combined, these unique experiences attracted bids totaling over $200,000, further underscoring the wide appeal and cross-industry impact of the auction.

A Charitable Mission Rooted in Global Impact

TOP CHARITY Auction, has always been more than just an opportunity to acquire rare art pieces and luxurious experiences. At its core lies a philanthropic mission: raising funds to implement aid projects worldwide.

It was here that the Philanthropic Consortium, chaired by Sylwia Dobrzycka, was established. This unique non-profit initiative and grant program aims to unite foundations that prefer collaboration over competition and execute international projects with the support of business leaders.

Over the years, these organizations have become beacons of hope for children in Poland, Ghana, and Ukrainian refugees. The foundation’s impact spans the construction of educational facilities and the provision of psychological and material assistance to displaced communities. This year’s event will sustain and expand these vital efforts, offering young minds the opportunities for learning and growth they would otherwise never have.

“Luxury, at its highest form, isn’t just about indulgence; it’s about the profound impact it can bring,” says Omenaa Mensah, founder of the Omenaa Foundation. “Every dollar raised tonight will directly benefit children and families in need, creating lasting change. We’re incredibly grateful for the unwavering generosity of our supporters, whose kindness is changing lives.”

Glamour, Purpose, and Global Recognition

This dedication to philanthropic luxury did not go unnoticed. The recent accolade from the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, naming TOP CHARITY Auction 2024 the Best Luxury Auction Event in Europe, is a testament to its groundbreaking approach in uniting luxury with purpose. Such recognition elevates the event’s impact, amplifying its mission and attracting an even broader network of high-net-worth individuals, art connoisseurs, and social influencers eager to contribute to a cause that aligns with their values.

The event’s guest list included an array of luminaries, each a powerful ambassador for philanthropy and positive change. In attendance was Mark Brzezinski, U.S. Ambassador to Poland, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Japan to Poland Akio Miyajima, and Phyllis Newhouse, the founder of ShoulderUp and the first woman to win an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® award in technology. Supermodel Anja Rubik and celebrated actors Borys Szyc and Rafał Zawierucha added to the allure of the night, while Dedrick Thomas, an esteemed fashion designer, brought an extra touch of elegance and exclusivity to the occasion.

A Call to Action for Luxury Patrons Worldwide

This year’s auction demonstrated not only the power of generosity but the role that the luxury community can play in effecting meaningful change. High-net-worth individuals, corporate sponsors, and art lovers gathered not just to bid but to champion a vision that unites luxury and compassion. For those who seek to leave a legacy that extends beyond material success, the TOP CHARITY Auction presents an extraordinary opportunity to do just that.

By participating in this remarkable event, guests were part of a movement that redefines luxury as a means for social good, inspiring hope and change for children and families worldwide. Through the Omenaa Foundation, they are shaping a future where luxury and philanthropy converge in unprecedented ways.

For more information about the Omenaa Foundation and how to support its mission, visit omenaafoundation.com.