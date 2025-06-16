The advertising world is facing a wave of disruption as artificial intelligence tools redefine how content is created, campaigns are managed, and consumers are targeted. Industry leaders warn the shift is not just transformational — it’s rattling investor confidence.

Mark Read, outgoing CEO of British ad giant WPP, called AI’s impact “totally disruptive” and said it is “unnerving investors in every industry.” Speaking at London Tech Week in his first public remarks since announcing his departure, Read described AI as a force reshaping every corner of the business.

“AI will make the world’s best expertise accessible to everyone at a fraction of the cost,” he told CNBC, predicting sweeping changes in how legal, medical, and creative services are delivered.

At WPP, more than 50,000 employees are now using the firm’s in-house AI platform, WPP Open. Read says that platform may well define his legacy. He added that creative and planning roles in the ad sector face structural pressure as AI begins to handle everything from drafting campaign briefs to optimizing media spend.

Publicis Groupe Chairman Maurice Lévy echoed the view, calling the moment a “huge transformation” for the industry. He acknowledged AI’s ability to produce content faster and deliver personalization at scale, but cautioned against overhyping its role.

“AI is a tool,” he said at the VivaTech conference in Paris. “It won’t replace humanity, but it will change the way we work.”

While some roles may disappear, Lévy believes new jobs will emerge — much like previous tech revolutions brought by the internet and smartphones. “The net balance will be positive,” he said.

Still, not everyone is optimistic. Gartner analyst Nicole Denman Greene warned that overreliance on AI could backfire. A recent Gartner survey showed 82% of consumers want brands to prioritize human jobs over profits when using generative AI.

“Marketers need to shift from what AI can do to what it should do,” Greene told CNBC. She urged brands to focus on using the technology to drive deeper audience insight and more authentic, human-centered storytelling.

As agencies race to adapt, many are exploring partnerships, consolidations, and new strategies to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

