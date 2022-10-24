5 Factors to Consider When Hiring a Security Guard

No business is safe from crime, so it’s important to have security guards on staff. Your daily activities leave you vulnerable to theft, vandalism, and other crimes, so it’s necessary to have someone on hand to deter criminals and help keep your property safe.

US government claims Security guard demand is anticipated to increase by 5% between 2019 and 2029, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The security guard services include checking people entering and leaving your building, patrolling the premises, and monitoring security cameras. But how do you know which security guard company to hire? Here are a few factors to consider when making your decision:

1. Type and Size of Your Business

You first need to consider the type of business you have. This will dictate the type of security guard services you need. For example, a retail store will need guards who can deter shoplifting and help with customer service, while a bank will need guards trained to detect and prevent crime. Once you know your business type, you can start narrowing down your options.

2. Reputable Industry Provider

When looking for a security guard company, you need to find one with a good reputation. Check online reviews and see what other businesses say about the company. You should also see if the Better Business Bureau accredits the company. These are all signs that the company is reputable and will provide good service.

3. Trained and Licensed Guards

Make sure you only hire guards who are trained and licensed. The company should have a process for screening applicants and ensuring they are qualified for the job. The guards should also be bonded and insured. This will protect you from any liability if something happens while the guard is on your property.

Aside from being trained and licensed, the guards should also be friendly and professional. They represent your business, so you want to ensure they have a positive attitude.

4. Defined Services and Management Plan

When looking at security guard companies, ensure they have a defined set of services and a management plan. The company should be able to provide you with a list of the services they offer and how they will manage your account. This will help you understand what you’re getting for your money and how the company will work to protect your property.

5. Innovative Technology

The company should have a mobile app that allows you to monitor the guards’ activities and access real-time data and reporting. This will help you stay up-to-date on what’s happening at your property and make sure the guards are doing their job. The company should also use GPS tracking to monitor the guards’ movements and make sure they are where they’re supposed to be.

Deciding to hire a security guard company is a big one. But if you take the time to consider all of the factors, you’ll be able to find a company that will provide you with the services you need to keep your business safe. Just remember to do your research and get quotes from several companies before making your final decision.