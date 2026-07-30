Yiannos Trisokkas on How Greek Real Estate Opens Doors for Families and Global Investors

Greece is gaining steady attention from international property buyers, thanks to its mix of lifestyle appeal, investment potential, and EU residency access. With a growing real estate sector and supportive residency programs, the country is becoming an attractive choice for high-net-worth individuals and families seeking long-term value and global mobility.

Yiannos Trisokkas, CEO of Velment, a firm specialising in strategic real estate and investment migration, closely follows this evolving landscape. Through his advisory work, Trisokkas continues to help clients unlock new opportunities across borders, using real estate as the foundation.

The Greek Golden Visa Advantage

Greece’s Golden Visa program allows non-EU citizens to obtain residency through property investment starting from €250,000. What sets it apart is its multi-generational reach as residency rights can be extended to the investor’s spouse, children under 21 and both sets of parents, all through a single qualifying investment.

This has made the program especially attractive for families seeking access to European education, healthcare and visa-free travel across the Schengen Zone. It also appeals to professionals and retirees who want the option to live in Greece or simply hold a European base without the need to relocate permanently.

Yiannos Trisokkas on Real Estate as Strategy

According to Trisokkas, Greece represents more than a lifestyle destination:

“Low deposit interest rates in local banks have made real estate an attractive alternative for capital growth and income generation. Combined with a thriving tourism industry, strong rental demand and ongoing infrastructure improvements, property ownership in Greece is more than just a lifestyle choice—it’s a smart financial decision.”

Working with his team at Velment, he ensures that each investment aligns with both personal needs and broader financial goals, especially when residency or relocation is involved.

Spotlight on Lopes Residences in Athens

Among Velment’s standout offerings in Greece is Lopes Residences, located in the Athens suburbs. This boutique development includes studio and one-bedroom apartments, each thoughtfully designed for comfort and long-term value. The project features gardens, a communal swimming pool, parking and rooftop and ground-floor BBQ areas, offering a well-rounded living experience just minutes from Athens International Airport.

Lopes Residences qualifies for the Golden Visa, making it an ideal solution for investors seeking a combination of EU access, real estate value and connectivity to the Greek capital.

Velment’s Role in Strategic Relocation

Under Yiannos Trisokkas’ leadership, Velment focuses on curating properties that meet the expectations of discerning global buyers. Whether the goal is a second home, a family relocation or access to the European market, the firm supports clients through every step—from legal processes to lifestyle integration.

A Pathway to Stability and Growth

As Greece continues to develop its reputation as a safe, forward-looking destination, the opportunity for property-backed residency is more compelling than ever. For families and global investors alike, Yiannos Trisokkas and Velment offer the insight and experience to turn a real estate purchase into a lasting investment in freedom, mobility and legacy.