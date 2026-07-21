Governance is one of those words that gets used constantly in energy sector commentary and rarely gets defined. For a national oil company, it isn’t a mission statement or a board photo. It’s a specific, measurable set of disclosures and oversight mechanisms, and most NOCs fail most of them.

Operationally Sophisticated, Governance-Failing

The clearest benchmark comes from the Natural Resource Governance Institute’s Resource Governance Index, which scores oil, gas, and mining institutions on a 0-to-100 scale, grouped into bands from “good” at 75 and above down to “failing.” Applied across more than 50 national oil companies, the index found that 62% scored weak, poor, or failing on public transparency alone, the most basic governance dimension there is. These are companies that, collectively, produce more than half the world’s oil and gas and routinely account for the majority of government revenue in the countries that own them.

The gap isn’t usually a lack of information. Most NOCs collect production data, financial statements, and contract terms as a normal part of running the business. The gap is whether any of it becomes public, audited, or available to the legislature and citizens the company is ultimately accountable to. A national oil company can be operationally sophisticated and governance-failing at the same time, and the RGI data shows that combination is closer to the norm than the exception.

Three Companies That Moved the Needle

The more useful part of the index isn’t the failing grades. It’s the documented cases of what specific changes raised them. After engagement with NRGI over its RGI score, Qatar Petroleum began publishing annual and sustainability reports on its website for the first time, a disclosure practice that had simply never existed before despite the company managing one of the world’s largest gas reserves. In Mexico, NRGI’s input to the regulator overseeing Pemex pushed the state oil company toward improved transparency on spending and transfers to government. In Nigeria, sustained transparency work by NRGI and its local partner NEITI led the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to cancel contracts that had been flagged as opaque.

None of these reforms required new legislation or a change in ownership structure. They required the company to publish what it already knew internally, audited and on a public timeline, and then to act differently once that information was visible to people with the standing to ask hard questions about it. Good governance, in practice for a state oil company, comes down to a different default on what gets disclosed and to whom.

What a Boardroom in Houston Can’t Verify Alone

The reason this measurement framework gets cited in investment conversations rather than just policy ones is that it answers a question international partners can’t answer for themselves from the outside. A production-sharing agreement runs for decades. The partner signing it has no way to independently verify what a national oil company’s internal reporting looks like, how production volumes are measured and reported, or whether the board has any oversight authority separate from the executive that runs day-to-day operations. A transparency score is, in effect, a public answer to a question every serious investor is privately asking before they commit capital.

A production-sharing agreement is, among other things, a bet that the reporting and oversight infrastructure behind a counterparty’s numbers will hold up for decades, the same infrastructure that turns a governance score from a liability into evidence a licensing round can be trusted. The 62% still scoring weak, poor, or failing on transparency are, in effect, still sitting the same test the other 38% have already passed.