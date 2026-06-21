By Nicholas Batten

Healthcare organisations are rushing to adopt AI, but long-term success will depend on efficient, governable, and operationally sustainable system design.

Healthcare organisations are under growing pressure to scale services while managing rising operational and regulatory complexity. AI is increasingly positioned as the solution, particularly across pharmacies and frontline care settings. But in regulated healthcare environments, long-term success will depend less on how much AI organisations deploy and more on whether systems remain efficient, transparent, and sustainable to operate at scale.

Healthcare’s growing infrastructure challenge

For many healthcare providers, digital transformation has become an operational necessity rather than a strategic ambition. As pharmacies are expanding into preventative care, consultation services, and long-term patient management, clinicians are being asked to manage increasing administrative workloads alongside rising patient expectations.

This environment has created understandable enthusiasm around AI-driven automation as large language models can help reduce repetitive tasks, organise patient information, and streamline interactions between patients and clinicians. Used appropriately, these systems can improve efficiency and reduce operational pressure across overstretched healthcare networks. However, healthcare organisations are increasingly at risk of approaching AI adoption backwards with systems that are designed around the presence of AI rather than around the operational requirements.

Not every healthcare process requires probabilistic reasoning or generative outputs. Many clinical workflows depend primarily on consistency, structured decision-making, and strict adherence to predefined protocols. In repeatable consultation workflows where clinical protocols already define every potential pathway and escalation route, deterministic systems often provide the more reliable and operationally appropriate solution. In these environments, introducing highly complex AI systems can create unnecessary operational burden without proportionate clinical value.

Therefore, for healthcare leaders a key strategic decision when deploying intelligent infrastructure in healthcare is choosing where AI is appropriate and where it is not.

The hidden cost of compute heavy AI

As AI adoption accelerates, infrastructure costs are becoming harder to ignore. Probabilistic AI models require significant computational resources to operate at scale. Beyond the initial deployment itself, organisations must support ongoing monitoring, optimisation, governance, and validation processes to ensure systems remain safe and compliant. As patient volumes increase, these operational demands scale quickly.

In healthcare, this creates a unique problem because unlike consumer applications, clinical systems must remain explainable and auditable. Organisations need to understand how outputs are generated, when and why systems fail, and whether decision-making processes remain aligned with regulatory standards. Maintaining this level of oversight around probabilistic AI introduces an additional layer of operational complexity that many organisations underestimate.

The commercial reality of large-scale AI deployment is also beginning to shift. Across industries, organisations are reassessing the long-term operational cost of compute-heavy AI systems as usage scales and governance requirements increase.

There is also a growing sustainability question. Large scale AI infrastructure carries substantial energy and processing demands, particularly when deployed continuously across high-volume services. As healthcare systems face increasing financial and environmental pressures and making infrastructure efficiency a strategic issue.

This is especially important in clinical workflows where accuracy and repeatability are critical. AI-generated consultation summaries, for example, can help reduce administrative burden, but they should not operate as standalone outputs. Instead, they are most effective when paired with exact data inputs that allow organisations to validate information against predefined clinical protocols.

AI, however, can bring real value in significantly improving usability, reducing administrative friction, and helping clinicians process information more efficiently. But healthcare organisations should become more disciplined about where compute-heavy AI is genuinely required and where lighter, more deterministic systems can achieve the same operational result with lower overhead.

Why deterministic systems remain strategically important

As attention increasingly shifts toward generative AI, deterministic systems are often overlooked. Yet in healthcare, they continue to provide some of the most scalable and operationally sustainable forms of digital infrastructure.

Deterministic systems operate through predefined rules, structured logic, and repeatable workflows. Every decision pathway is traceable, reproducible, and auditable. This makes them particularly effective in regulated healthcare settings where consistency matters more than flexibility.

In pharmacy consultation environments, many workflows already operate against predefined clinical protocols where all potential pathways, escalation routes, and eligibility criteria are clearly mapped in advance. In these cases, deterministic systems can reliably manage eligibility checks, contraindication screening, escalation pathways, and protocol adherence without introducing unnecessary uncertainty into clinical workflows. Importantly, deterministic infrastructure can still automate large parts of the patient journey.

This is where many organisations are beginning to rethink what innovation actually means in healthcare. For years, digital transformation strategies have prioritised expanding technological complexity. However, healthcare providers are increasingly recognising that maintainability and operational efficiency may be equally important metrics for long-term success.

The most effective healthcare systems are therefore unlikely to be entirely AI-driven. Instead, they will combine different forms of intelligence depending on the requirements of the workflow. While AI may improve user interaction, summarise patient inputs, or support administrative efficiency, deterministic systems can govern structured clinical processes where transparency and accountability are essential. This hybrid approach allows organisations to scale digital services while keeping operational complexity under control.

Building systems that healthcare organisations can sustain

As healthcare AI regulation continues to evolve, organisations will face increasing scrutiny around how digital systems are deployed and governed. This requires a different mindset around healthcare technology design.

Instead of asking where AI can be inserted into existing workflows, organisations should begin by asking what level of intelligence the workflow actually requires. In many cases, structured logic and well-designed orchestration layers may prove more scalable and resilient than compute-heavy AI systems.

This is particularly important in healthcare because complexity itself creates risk. The more opaque a system becomes, the harder it is to audit and govern safely. Over time, excessive complexity can slow organisations down rather than improve efficiency.

In practice, many clinical AI systems still require significant human oversight to ensure outputs remain accurate, appropriate, and aligned with established protocols. While these systems can improve usability and reduce administrative burden, they can also increase the need for clinicians and teams to continuously review, validate, and interpret outputs within regulated workflows.

By contrast, deterministic platforms built around predefined clinical frameworks can reduce much of this operational burden. Because workflows, escalation pathways, and validation rules are structured in advance, organisations can standardise large parts of the consultation process while maintaining consistency, traceability, and governance oversight. This helps reduce the amount of manual verification required from clinicians, allowing them to focus more of their time on patient interaction and care delivery.

Healthcare systems already operate against established governance frameworks and safety standards designed around structured clinical processes. Responsible digital transformation therefore depends on architectural discipline. Healthcare organisations need systems that clinicians can trust and rely on, regulators can validate, and operational teams can realistically maintain over time.

AI is undoubtedly here to stay. For healthcare leaders, the priority now should be designing systems that balance intelligence with operational discipline. The organisations that succeed will not necessarily be those with the most advanced AI models, but those building infrastructure capable of supporting safe, resilient, and sustainable care delivery over the long term.

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