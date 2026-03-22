By Angela Cox

Leadership is often taught as a set of skills, yet it is just as much about the internal state of the person leading . When leaders regulate themselves, they create the conditions in which people can think clearly, challenge ideas and contribute fully.

Not long ago I was working with a senior leadership team when one of the directors made an observation that caught the room.

“We’re struggling to get honest views in meetings,” she said. “Everyone seems to agree very quickly.”

Nobody had deliberately created that dynamic. These were thoughtful, capable leaders who believed they were encouraging open discussion. Yet when we slowed down what was happening in their meetings, a pattern became clear.

The leader himself was calm and articulate. But whenever someone raised a concern his body language tightened slightly and he moved quickly to resolution.

Nothing dramatic happened. Yet the room felt it.

Over time, people learned that the fastest way through a meeting was agreement. Challenge did not disappear, but it moved elsewhere. The more difficult viewpoints were raised afterwards, away from the leadership table.

These moments rarely appear in leadership textbooks, yet they shape organisational culture every day.

And very often they begin in the same place. The nervous system of the leader.

Neuroscience has helped us understand something important about how humans respond to pressure. When the brain perceives threat, the amygdala activates the body’s survival response. Stress hormones rise, heart rate increases and the body prepares for action.

In simple terms, the nervous system moves into fight, flight or freeze.

This response evolved to protect us from physical danger. In modern leadership environments, the same biological system can be triggered by something far less dramatic. Disagreement in a meeting. A missed deadline. A mistake that needs explaining.

The body reacts before the rational mind has had time to interpret the situation.

For leaders operating under constant pressure, this state can become familiar. Many high performers become very skilled at functioning while their nervous system is activated. They override the signals from the body, suppress the stress response and continue delivering results.

From the outside they appear composed and capable.

Inside, the nervous system may be working much harder than anyone realises.

This is something I often see in what I describe as the Silent Middle. High-functioning professionals who are not in crisis, yet who are carrying pressure they rarely speak about. They are performing, leading and delivering, while much of their internal experience remains hidden.

Over time that pressure tends to surface in behaviour.

One pattern is the need for compliance. Conversations close down quickly. Debate shortens. Efficiency becomes the language used to move things forward.

From the outside, it can look like strong leadership. Underneath, the nervous system may simply be trying to restore a sense of safety. Challenge introduces uncertainty. Disagreement prolongs it. Closing the conversation resolves it.

The leader may not consciously realise this is happening, but the body is responding instinctively, trying to return the situation to something that feels more controllable.

From the team’s perspective the signal is clear. Agreement is easier than challenge.

Another pattern appears in leaders who hold themselves to extremely high standards.

A mistake happens. Not a catastrophic one, simply the kind of decision that with hindsight could have been handled differently. Internally the reaction can be immediate. For many high performers a strong sense of shame arrives quickly when something goes wrong.

Instead of sitting with that discomfort, many do what they have always done throughout their careers. They raise the bar.

Standards tighten. Deadlines become firmer. Attention to detail increases. Expectations rise not only for themselves but for the team around them.

On paper it looks like a renewed commitment to excellence.

But the emotional signal the team receives is different.

People become cautious. Work is checked repeatedly before it is shared. Conversations become more careful. Individuals push harder to avoid falling short of the rising standard.

Eventually the whole team can begin to operate on eggshells.

What makes this even more interesting is that the nervous system patterns leaders bring into the workplace rarely begin there.

Long before someone becomes responsible for a team, they have already learned how to stay safe in the world. These responses often begin early in life and are reinforced over years of experience. By the time someone reaches a leadership role, those patterns may have been running for decades.

This is why regulating the nervous system is not as simple as taking a breath before a difficult meeting.

For many leaders it involves recognising patterns that have been operating for years and gradually learning how to interrupt them.

Increasingly, leadership development is beginning to explore practical ways of doing this. One approach I have been using is Havening Techniques, developed by physicians Dr Ronald Ruden & Dr Steven Ruden. I have worked directly with Dr Steven to adapt aspects of this work specifically for leaders.

Havening focuses on calming the brain’s threat response by sending signals of safety to the nervous system through the creation of delta brain waves. A simple version, often called self-havening, involves slowly stroking the arms or hands while breathing steadily and focusing attention on the sensation.

It is a simple practice, yet it can help the brain move out of its survival response and create a moment of regulation.

And that moment matters because the difference between reaction and leadership often lives in the small space between stimulus and response.

One leader I worked with described the shift simply. “I haven’t lowered my expectations,” she said. “But I’ve changed how I show up when things go wrong.”

Her team noticed the difference before she did. Meetings became more open and conversations that once felt tense became more constructive.

Nothing about the strategy had changed. What changed was the emotional rhythm of the room.

Leadership is often taught as a set of skills, yet it is just as much about the internal state of the person leading. The nervous system of the leader quietly shapes every interaction around them.

When leaders learn to regulate themselves, they do more than manage their own pressure.

They create the conditions in which people can think clearly, challenge ideas and contribute fully.

And that is where real leadership begins.

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