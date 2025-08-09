By Vinisha Rathod

Before you roll your eyes at the idea of a “personal brand”, it could be the reason someone chooses you over the competition. There’s a whole world of buyers out there looking for something real. Don’t hide the very thing that could make you unforgettable.

How many of us have laughed (or cried) at those memes about business owners who now need to be content creators too? Another hat, another algorithm. Another day. It’s overwhelming.

There’s a small coffee shop in my neighbourhood. It wasn’t the most efficient business, long waits, limited stock, but it had soul. A sweet set-up, kind people, and a sense of community. I kept going back, not just for the coffee but because it felt good to be there. I knew it would not last if it kept going the way it did though. Then one day, everything changed.

A viral TikTok, followed by many other TikTok’s. A swell of new followers. Suddenly the place was packed. People were driving across the city just to visit. As a regular, it was a bit sad, I lost my local. But I was thrilled for them. The point is: having a product or service is one thing. Getting people to want and wait for it when there are plenty of other options close by? That’s another story entirely. (I am in Surry Hills so plenty of options for others)

A borderless business landscape

At a recent event, I heard a global executive say:

“The world is flat now. Your next customer could be in Qatar, Queensland or Queenstown. So why act like you’re still in a postcode-only economy?” She’s right. Our services, our energy, our values, they travel. And a strong personal brand is what gives your business altitude in this new geography. People don’t just buy solutions; they buy from people. And it’s in our human nature to gravitate towards what feels familiar, aligned, trustworthy. You are, whether you like it or not, a product in market. A human one. Most people don’t realise how magnetic their own story could be, if only they’d share it with the world.

Let’s redefine success

When I say success, I mean both financial stability and great human experiences. I want to work with people who pay their invoices and warm my soul. These things don’t need to be separate. In my podcast episodes, coaching sessions, work, and lived experience, I’ve seen it again and again: We buy from people we like. We champion the brands that reflect who we are. Here’s three low-effort, high-trust ways to build your brand today:

1. Get brilliant at something and show it

What’s the thing you do better than most? In a world of digital noise, clarity is key. Be known for something sharp and valuable. Post about it. Demonstrate it. Repeat it.

2. Talk about what matters to you (genuinely)

You don’t need to go full TED Talk. Show up with consistency. People want to know who they’re buying from. For me, it’s my mission to close the inequality gap and reduce domestic violence by creating workplaces that are clear and aligned in how they operate. I speak about it often. It helps attract the right clients and repel the wrong ones.

3. Be the dot connector

Share jobs. Make intros. Cheer people on. I can’t tell you how much this has expanded my career. Generosity is noticed, and it shows the kind of leader you are. I don’t know about, but I love watching genuine people do well, when we lift one, we lift many.

So, before you roll your eyes at the idea of a “personal brand”. Your story, your energy, your care, it could be the reason someone chooses you over the big guys. There’s a whole world of buyers out there looking for something real. Don’t hide the very thing that could make you unforgettable. Small brands are finally getting their moment. Don’t waste it by staying silent.

