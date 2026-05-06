There’s no one-size-fits-all formula for building a successful business, but the leaders who’ve done it tend to agree on a few key traits. Clarity, adaptability, and strong execution come up again and again, but so does something else: learning from others who’ve been there before.

“Your career is a journey of self-discovery; having good mentors will help you stay focused on your goals and provide inspiration, guidance, coaching, and feedback when you need it most,” said Casey Huebsch, Founder and President of South End Partners.

In that same spirit, here’s what 12 experienced leaders say can separate a successful business from the rest of the pack.

1. Clarity of Purpose Over Buzzwords

The most successful businesses don’t waste time guessing who they are — they know the problem they’re solving, the people they serve, and the value they bring to the table. That kind of clarity speeds up decision-making and makes growth more intentional.

Start by answering three questions with your leadership team: What are you solving? Who needs it? Why does it matter right now? If those answers are vague, that’s your first fix.

2. The Ability to Execute Consistently

Ideas are easy to come by. What sets great companies apart is following through on those ideas week after week. Consistent execution keeps customers happy, revenue predictable, and teams confident in their work.

“Execution is where momentum comes from,” shared Sanford Mann, CEO of American Hartford Gold, a company that specializes in gold IRA investments. “It doesn’t have to be flashy, but it has to happen on time, every time.”

To tighten up your execution, create clear weekly deliverables, track ownership of each task, and build accountability into your team rhythm. Avoid overcommitting and make room to finish what’s already in motion.

3. A Leadership Team That Communicates Early and Often

Strong leadership doesn’t mean agreement on everything. Instead, it means alignment around top priorities, especially when things get hard. Businesses that maintain open leadership communication move faster and handle change more effectively.

“Problems don’t usually start in the org chart; they start in the leadership group,” suggested Daley Meistrell, Head of Ecommerce at Dose, a company that offers a liver supplement*. “When leaders stop sharing context with each other, the rest of the company feels it quickly.”

Book recurring leadership check-ins, even when things seem fine. Use the time to share what’s shifting, clarify decisions, and flag friction early. These small conversations can prevent significant breakdowns later on.

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

4. Financial Discipline That Doesn’t Kill Growth

Healthy growth depends on wise financial choices. Successful businesses know how to spend with intention, protect their margins, and avoid emotional decision-making when things speed up or slow down.

“Too many founders confuse growth with burn,” added Justin Soleimani, Co-Founder of Tumble, a company that specializes in washable rugs. “Spending fast feels like progress, but disciplined cash flow keeps a company alive long enough to succeed.”

Keep your financial planning tight by reviewing monthly burn, setting clear thresholds for variable spend, and stress-testing your forecasts. Ensure someone on your leadership team always watches the numbers and raises red flags.

5. Customers That Actually Want Your Product

Product-market fit isn’t just a startup phase. Businesses that thrive over time continue validating their offer through customer feedback, usage behavior, and revenue retention.

“Even strong ideas lose relevance if you stop listening to your customers,” advised Titania Jordan, CMO of Bark Technologies, a company that provides a safer kids GPS watch, the Bark Watch. “The best businesses stay in touch with demand, not assumptions.”

Make space for structured feedback. Send quarterly check-ins, monitor churn patterns, and regularly ask for ways to improve. Don’t wait until sales slow down. By then, the signal has already turned into noise.

6. Smart, Strategic Hiring Early On

Hiring too fast or for the wrong reasons can create long-term drag. The most successful companies are selective from day one, focusing on skills and how each person contributes to a stronger foundation.

“Early hires shape the way decisions get made, how problems get solved, and what standards feel normal,” highlighted Alexa Buckley Roussel, Co-Founder of Margaux, a company that offers heeled sandals. “A great first team shapes the company.”

Before posting a job, define clear roles and desired outcomes. Prioritize alignment with your values, not just experience. And when in doubt, hold off until the right person shows up.

7. A Willingness To Change Course

Successful businesses don’t cling to poor plans. Rather, they make timely adjustments when data, demand, or direction shifts. What’s more, they do it calmly, without derailing their team.

“Staying flexible without spiraling is a real skill,” underscored Erin Banta, Co-Founder and CEO of Pepper Home, a company known for its custom curtains. “Strong companies pivot with purpose, moving early and keeping the team focused throughout the change.”

Revisit assumptions quarterly. If something’s underperforming, flag it and decide if it needs a tweak, a pause, or a full shift. Set clear criteria for when to pivot and build decision-making habits that support steady movement, not crisis scrambles.

8. Operational Systems That Support Growth

When a business scales too fast without a system in place, friction can quietly build until it explodes. The strongest companies create processes that support momentum instead of slowing it down.

“Good operations don’t feel heavy; they make the work feel smoother,” pointed out Emily Greenfield, Director of Ecommerce at Mac Duggal, a company that specializes in formal wedding guest dresses. “Teams move faster when they don’t have to constantly reinvent how to get basic tasks done.”

Document your workflows and automate wherever it makes sense. Track handoffs, approvals, and recurring pain points, and build simple systems around them. If your team is constantly solving the same problem, it’s time to operationalize it.

9. A Relentless Focus on Customer Retention

Winning new business feels like progress, but the most valuable growth often comes from customers who stick around, spend more, and advocate for your brand. That only happens when retention becomes a company-wide priority.

“Customer success is an operational mindset,” offered Brianna Bitton, Co-Founder of O Positiv, a company that offers probiotics for women. “Every team should know how their work impacts retention and renewal.”

Build retention goals into every team’s KPIs, from sales to product to marketing. Talk to your best customers regularly, track churn signals early, and close the loop on feedback fast. Keeping the right customers is more scalable than constantly replacing them.

10. Not Losing Yourself in the Process

Growing a business will test everything — your time, your patience, your confidence, and your relationships. The founders who build companies that last are the ones who learn to grow with their business and not get swallowed by it.

“People talk about product-market fit, but founder-business fit matters, too,” discussed Andy Khubani, CEO of Copper Fit, a company known for its back braces. “If you can’t stand the company you’re building, it won’t matter how profitable it becomes.”

Check in with yourself regularly. Are you building something you still believe in? Does it reflect your values? Course-correct when needed. The business should work for you, and if it doesn’t, success won’t feel like success for very long.

11. Playing the Long Game

In a world obsessed with quick wins, the most successful business leaders play a different game: building for durability over speed. They’re willing to sacrifice looking good today for being strong tomorrow.

“It’s easy to chase hacks, headlines, and hype, but the businesses that last are the ones built patiently, brick by brick,” described Brittany Blass, GM of Medicine Mama, a company that offers a vaginal suppository. “When you start making decisions for the company you want to be five years from now, not just the next quarter, everything can change.”

Say no to shortcuts that compromise trust and prioritize repeat customers over viral moments. Invest in products, people, and systems that might not pay off immediately but will make your business unbreakable down the road. Momentum is great, but staying power is better.

12. Showing Up When It’s Hard

Finally, don’t forget that successful businesses are built by people who keep showing up, especially when it would be easier not to. When the wins slow down, when customers complain, and when everything feels harder than it should, the leaders who stay steady are the ones who eventually break through.

Make a habit of being resilient. Set small goals on the hard days and take breaks when needed, but don’t disappear. After all, success is all about being the one who kept standing when the rest of the room got quiet.

Ready To Build What’s Next?

If there’s one thing these 12 leaders agree on, it’s that success doesn’t come from guessing. Instead, it comes from showing up, making smart moves, and staying grounded in what really works.

“There’s never been a more exciting time to start a new business,” stated business author Emily Heyward. “Expectations have been raised across the board, with people demanding more transparency, value, accountability, and delight from the brands with whom they engage. Every category is ripe for disruption, waiting for the next business to come along and improve upon the status quo.”

That’s your opportunity — and your challenge. Building something great takes vision, sure, but it also takes consistency, clarity, and a willingness to learn from those who’ve walked this path before.