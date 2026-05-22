Transactions that appear simple to customers or suppliers can still depend on fragmented settlement systems, multiple intermediaries and inconsistent compliance processes behind the scenes. For internationally active companies, delayed settlement and poor payment visibility can create operational pressure across supplier relationships, treasury management and regional cash flow.

Businesses managing suppliers, contractors and customers across several regions are placing greater emphasis on multi-currency accounts, faster settlement systems and unified transaction management. BONCA is one example of a digital payment platform operating within that environment for business users, combining dedicated IBAN structures, international transfers, payment processing and foreign exchange management within a centralized system.

Why Cross-Border Payments Still Create Friction

Domestic transactions often move through tightly integrated banking networks with predictable processing standards. Cross-border payments operate differently, with a single transaction sometimes passing through several correspondent banks before settlement is completed. That can increase costs, delay funds and reduce visibility for finance teams trying to track payment flows across regions.

The scale of the challenge remains considerable. McKinsey’s 2025 Global Payments Report estimated that the industry generated approximately $2.5 trillion in revenue from $2.0 quadrillion in value flows supported by 3.6 trillion transactions worldwide. The consultancy also projected annual industry growth of around 4 percent through 2029 as digital commerce and international payments activity continue expanding.

The World Bank’s Remittance Prices Worldwide database continues to show average international remittance costs above 6 percent globally despite years of modernization. Businesses operating across multiple currencies and jurisdictions can still encounter settlement delays, compliance friction and reduced payment visibility across treasury operations.

This has increased interest in infrastructure capable of routing cross-border payments more efficiently across banking networks. Flexibility at the processing level can affect settlement times, approval rates and reporting quality, particularly for firms operating across Europe, Asia and North America.

Multi-Currency Accounts and IBAN Infrastructure Are Expanding

One important development in international finance has been the wider operational use of multi-currency accounts. Rather than converting funds repeatedly between currencies, businesses can hold balances across several currencies while managing transactions through a unified system. This can reduce conversion costs and improve visibility across international operations.

The role of IBAN infrastructure has also expanded within this environment. Dedicated IBAN structures can support faster reconciliation, cleaner transaction tracking and more efficient settlement workflows when connected directly to broader payment operations. This can improve reporting visibility while reducing delays caused by fragmented payment records.

This has increased demand for a digital payment platform capable of combining payment routing, FX management, settlement and account visibility within one operating environment. BONCA’s infrastructure reflects this broader shift toward centralized business payment management through integrated IBANs, payment processing and international transfer capabilities.

Payment Standards and Compliance Are Receiving Greater Attention

Payment modernization is no longer focused only on speed. Increasingly, businesses are evaluating interoperability between systems and the quality of transaction data moving through financial networks. Poor transaction data can slow reconciliation, increase manual reviews and create uncertainty across payment chains.

The migration toward ISO 20022 messaging standards is part of this transition. The framework introduces richer and more standardized payment data across financial institutions, helping reduce errors while improving transparency throughout the payment chain. Similar concerns are also shaping wider discussions around digital sovereignty and financial infrastructure resilience.

Security obligations are expanding alongside payment connectivity. Organizations handling international payments must manage transaction execution, fraud prevention, data protection and compliance requirements across multiple jurisdictions.

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) framework remains one important standard governing how cardholder data is stored, transmitted and protected. Alongside encryption and tokenization technologies, monitoring systems increasingly help identify suspicious activity before fraudulent transactions are completed.

Payment Performance Is Becoming a Competitive Issue

The performance of international payment systems is now judged less by interface design and more by operational reliability. Businesses are paying closer attention to whether transactions settle successfully on the first attempt, how quickly funds become available and how consistently payment flows operate across multiple markets.

This is encouraging firms to reduce reliance on fragmented settlement systems and disconnected providers. Instead, businesses are evaluating infrastructure that combines cross-border payments, settlement, FX management, reporting and multi-currency accounts within a centralized environment.

Providers such as BONCA reflect this broader movement toward integrated international payments infrastructure for globally active businesses. As transaction volumes increase and compliance requirements become more demanding, payment efficiency is becoming more closely connected to scalability, operational resilience and long-term competitiveness.