What is the Safe Temperature Range for Insulin?

Insulin is that important peptide hormone our body needs to keep our blood sugar at normal healthy levels. Synthetic insulin must be kept at a safe temperature to act efficiently as the body’s natural hormone.

Why is it important to store insulin at the right temperature?

Peptides make up hormone proteins that regulate essential systems in our bodies, including our circulatory system. When we eat, our body breaks down carbohydrates into glucose. This sugar is the primary energy source for our cells and enters our bloodstream. Insulin will enter or leave the bloodstream in response to blood sugar levels to maintain normal concentrations.

If the peptide degrades, insulin can no longer do its job. Peptide degradation occurs when peptides face extreme temperatures. For insulin in use or stored, it’s important to keep it in a cool place away from direct heat and sunlight. If insulin freezes, the proteins can become damaged, which can affect its effectiveness. Similarly, if insulin gets too hot, it can also become damaged. The recommended storage temperature for most types of insulin prior to opening is between 36- and 46-degrees Fahrenheit (2-8 degrees Celsius). Insulin exposed to conditions beyond the safe insulin temperature range is not safe for taking.

Tips to keep insulin temperature right at home and while you go

Opened vials or pens can be kept in an insulin temperature storage at room temperature for up to 30 days. Unopened ones can last a year before the insulin becomes ineffective if kept at the correct temperature. It requires effort to keep your insulin at a safe temperature range, so here are some tips for maintaining insulin at home and on-the- go for safe use.

Keep your insulin temperature right at home

Insulin prior to being used, is most likely kept in the refrigerator at home. Set your refrigerator’s temperature to between 35°F to 40°F for the best results for a safe insulin temperature. If you spend time away from home at a relative’s home, a friend’s home, or a hotel, ask if they have options to accommodate their refrigerator settings for you. Also, store insulin towards the front of the fridge and away from colder areas in the back. Unknowingly your vials may freeze at times, so keep them where you can easily monitor them, like the door of your fridge.

Keep your insulin temperature right while traveling

Always keep your insulin on you when traveling because you never know what temperatures it can reach. That means never to pack insulin in your checked luggage because cargo parts of the plane can face very cold or scorching temperatures. Also, never leave insulin in your car, even for a few minutes. The temperature of your vehicle can quickly become 20 degrees hotter than the outside. The best way to keep insulin safe is to get a proper insulin temperature storage container like a kit or pouch to keep in your purse or bag easily.

Keep your insulin temperature right in your body

Insulin works the best, if not only in a hydrated body. Dehydration can cause severe water loss, making your blood sugar concentrations higher than average. It’s best to be especially careful, especially on hot summer days or while participating in intense physical activity, to drink lots of water. If you’re not hydrated, you might need more than your usual insulin dose to help control your blood sugar, so drink, drink, drink!

Tools to keep insulin from warming

Many rely on ice packs or gels to keep their insulins cool, but these can melt and become ineffective. To keep track of your insulin temperature properly, storage devices like TempraMed’s VIVI Cap are easy to use and will ensure your insulin is kept at the optimal safe temperature range when in use. The VIVI Cap replaces any pre-filled or refillable insulin pen cover and works as a cap and cooler for your medication. The storage device keeps insulin below 84.2°F (29°C) for a minimum of 12 hours, even in 100-degree temperatures. The VIVI Cap takes up as much space as your pen and makes it easy to keep insulin’s temperature safe effortlessly.

If you need to inject insulin regularly, this insulin travel case may well be the high-performance, on-the-go storage solution you need. Visit tempramed.com to purchase your own VIVI Cap diabetic travel case.