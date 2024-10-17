As a patient going in for plastic surgery, the period leading up to surgery is as important as the surgery itself. To make the most of the entire process, you must know the right questions to ask your doctor before going in. When the right questions are asked, it becomes easy for the surgeon to understand the goals and concerns of the patient. Here are some critical questions to ask.

What Is the Certification of the Surgeon?

Before you get started with any surgeon, you have to know what education and certification they have. In the United States, there is no limitation on what procedures a doctor can perform. In fact, many doctors perform procedures that they have absolutely no formal training in! There are pediatricians, general practitioners, and ob/gyns in the Dallas/Fort Worth performing liposuction, tummy tucks and breast augmentations. This is absolutely WRONG! For this reason, you must insist that your surgeon is board certified or board eligible with the American Board of Plastic Surgery! Do not be fooled by imitators. These doctors will tell you that they are board certified, but they will not tell you that it is the American Board of Family Medicine or Obstetrics or Pediatrics. Do not also be fooled by the American Board of “Cosmetic Surgery”. This is not a real board. It is not recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties and has no formal residency training programs.

What Other Procedure Options Are Available?

Often patients come in thinking that they need one procedure, but they don’t realize that there are other procedures than the one they are thinking of that might give them a better result. For example, a patient might think they need a tummy tuck, but after being evaluated by a plastic surgeon, they might be told that liposuction alone with a skin tightening technology like bodyTite might get them great results without the scar.

What Likely Risks and Complications Come With the Surgical Procedure?

When deciding on a procedure, patients need to know both what health and what cosmetic risks come with each procedure. Often the risks that people have envisioned are rare or not real concerns, but they are unaware of the most common side effects of a procedure.

What Is the Comprehensive Cost of Plastic Surgery?

This is a critical question to ask, as many surgeons quote only their cost for the procedure and leave the patient to pay the hospital or anesthesia group directly. At North Texas Plastic Surgery, we pride ourselves on having our own surgery center and own anesthesia group all under one umbrella, so we are able to tell you the full cost of your procedure ahead of time.

What Follow Up is Required?

Patients often focus on just the day of the procedure and the immediate few days of recovery after the procedure. The reality is that there is often much more that goes into it. For patients that travel in for surgery, have young children or busy work schedules to coordinate, it is important that they know what post-operative visits are necessary to ensure a great outcome.

Conclusion

You have to be informed if you are going to make the right decision on your plastic surgeon. These questions will help make sure you have all of the information necessary to make the right decision!

“Having thorough conversations with your surgeon can help you gain a sense of familiarity and trust with someone who will be providing a personalized and intimate surgery,” says Sacha Obaid, M.D. of North Texas Plastic Surgery. “Asking relevant questions gives you a better sense of who that surgeon is and why they may or may not be the right fit for your aesthetic goals.

