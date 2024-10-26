Whether you are going for a plastic surgery procedure, filler injections, laser skin peels, or microneedling, you will need to involve an expert. This means expenses, which in some cases can be quite significant.

When the procedure you get requires you to have follow-up treatments, the costs will be even higher. But technology is changing all that with devices that can help reduce the number of visits you make to the doctor’s office by helping maintain the results of your procedures for longer or hasten recovery times with little need for an expert’s attention.

Below are some devices dermatologists recommend after an in-office treatment you may want to know.

Metamorphosis MMSphere2Go

LED lights have for decades been used to treat skin issues. However, the technology was only available in a doctor’s office, and this has since changed. With Metamorphism MMSphere2Go, a brainchild of Dr. Ellen Marmur, after-office care is relatively cheaper, and you maintain your results for longer.

The gadget consists of nine LED light color settings, with every color combination designed for different conditions. Some of the issues it addresses include hyperpigmentation, redness, inflammation, improving sensitivity post-procedure, and hastening healing.

ReFa CARAT

ReFa CARAT is a device that leverages technology to mimic and replicate the kneading and massaging techniques employed by estheticians. It features two textured rollers with adjustable massaging and kneading intensity depending on the goal of the user.

Typically, it helps with fining, tightening, and toning the skin. When used properly, it can help users maintain the results achieved after procedures such as filler injections and plastic surgery. You can use the gadget at practically any part of the body you need to address skin and underlying muscle issues such as the face, underarms, belly, and thighs, both inner and outer.

Jenny Patinkin Rose on Rose Derma Roller

Having an excellent skin care regimen is an excellent way of improving and maintaining the results you get in an in-office treatment. So, go for products rich in antioxidants, retinoids, and anti-aging peptides.

Applying the products to your skin will result in significant improvements. However, you can get far, much better results if you can improve the rate at which the skin absorbs the active ingredients, and this is where the Rose on Rose Derma Roller comes in.

“Besides aiding in product absorption, the roller helps improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and soothe tension resulting from an in-office procedure,” says Dr. Olivier Deigni of Deigni Plastic Surgery.

JeNu Plus Ultrasonic Infuser

JeNu Plus Ultrasonic Infuser is somewhat similar to the Rose on Rose Derma Roller in that it helps improve the absorption rates of skin care products. The main difference is in the technologies used. The JeNu Plus Ultrasonic Infuser uses ultrasound technology, which involves rapid vibrations that push applied products deeper into the skin.

According to a recent study on the effectiveness of gadgets, one out of ten women who used gadgets with a wide range of products claimed to see significant differences in the effectiveness of the products they used. The results are rather fast. So, if you have been struggling with getting products to work on you, it may be worth considering the JeNu Plus Ultrasonic Infuser.

However, it is advisable to consult with your dermatologist before using any skin care product or consider pushing it deeper into your skin.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



