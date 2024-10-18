Most people start getting the hang of life at 40, which comes with a pretty good feeling. However, it is also when your skin starts showing signs of aging.

Understanding the changes to your skin after 40 is critical to help you avoid getting anxious and prepare for what to expect. This guide highlights and offers tips on addressing these changes, so keep reading to learn more.

1. Loss of Collagen

The body produces less and less collagen as it ages. By age 40, your body’s collagen production will be significantly low. Collagen helps maintain the skin and its underlying tissue structure and elasticity. A decrease in collagen manifests as fine lines appearing on the face, especially around the eyes, mouth, and brow, deepening and becoming more pronounced wrinkles.

Initially, you can address the effects of reduced collagen production using beauty products with anti-aging properties. Go for anti-oxidant-based serums in the morning and topical retinoids in the evening.

You can also opt for non-invasive cosmetic procedures such as laser treatments, Botox injections, microneedling, etc. If you opt for cosmetic procedures, only work with a licensed plastic surgeon to avoid complications.

2. Dry Skin

Oil glands tend to become less active with age. While issues with oil glands differ for each individual, it is at 40 that most people start experiencing most problems. “You could have fairly good skin and then start noticing problems out of nowhere. It’s normal; all you need to know is how to handle it,” says Texas-based plastic surgeon Matthew H. Steele, MD.

Dry skin can indicate that the body is not getting adequate hydration, so you may want to start by ensuring you are getting enough water. Secondly, you may want to change your skin care products. Start leaning more on products that help with skin hydration, such as serums containing humectants such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin. Also, be generous with moisturizer application before bed.

3. Dark Spots

Freckles are cute for kids but not so much for adults. Extended exposure to UV rays over the years turns the once cute freckles into solar lentigines or sun spots. Individuals who don’t have freckles as kids can also develop sun spots with age, which become noticeable around the age of 40.

Sunspots are largely harmless, but if you are uncomfortable with them, you can cover them with makeup or get cosmetic treatments. Chemical peels, micro-needling, and laser treatments are quite effective in eliminating sunspots and leaving your skin looking much younger. You can also try Vitamin C-rich topical serums or other skin care products as guided by your dermatologist.

4. Hollowness

Age comes with losing tissue volume, which manifests as droopiness or hollowness. These changes may not be as pronounced in your 40s, but they will be noticeable enough to warrant attention from some people.

Dermal fillers can help add volume to hollowed-out areas for a start. For more pronounced hollowness and droopiness, you may need comprehensive facelift procedures. Only procure cosmetic surgery procedures from board-certified plastic surgeons. You may have to pay a little more than what other social media “experts” claim to charge, but you will be much safer.

Like everything in your body, your skin is susceptible to age, but not all people readily accept these changes. This is especially true if your image is important to you. But it doesn’t have to be a big inconvenience if you handle your issues with the help of experts.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



